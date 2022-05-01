Meet Minnesota's Instagram-Famous Dogs

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Dogs in Toy Car

Sammie and Maddie, our cover stars, are Yorkshire terriers with a simple origin story. When their human, Sheila Odden, was restructured out of a financial and retail services gig at Target, she decided to use some work skills for her dogs’ Instagram account, @sammie.n.maddie.

A whopping 37,000 Instagram followers later, Sammie and Maddie are stars. They’ve landed leading roles in a Halloween display at Target, in a Kohl’s ad, in an American Standard ad for a touchless faucet, and as the Queen of Snows for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. They were even shamed in the British tabloid The Mirror for having too many bows, bandanas, and “jumpers.”

Straight from their owner, here is some insider dirt on what life is like for Minnesota’s tiniest ultra-glam models.

They’re lazy and kinda moody:

I wake up at 6, but they lounge in bed and come find me at 9, 9:30. Maddie is the sweet one; she’ll lie down and roll over for tummy rubs from anyone—such a happy dog. Sammie, she’s feisty. She’s the boss. We call her the no-fun police.

They love to play:

My husband will throw their orange and green squeaky dinosaurs; they’ll fetch with him for a good hour. Sammie and Minnie [the newest dog] will throw a ball and play fetch, just the two of them flinging a pom-pom in the air. It’s so cute.

They’re pros:

A photo shoot for influencing usually takes maybe 10 minutes. I can get a bow on either of them in seconds—they love it because: treats! I never want them to get bored, so I keep it exciting. Treats, treats! Photo time is treat time.

They love to tan:

They love to lie in the sun. Maddie loves bird-watching in the backyard. Sammie is the no-fun police, so if she sees birds on our wall, she has to bark.

They prefer human pillows:

If my husband and I are watching a movie, they prefer to sit on my husband. He’ll have Maddie up by his shoulder, Sammie on his lap, and Minnie down by his feet. He’ll say, “I can’t get up; I’m weighed down. Help!”

A picture is worth a thousand words—and since dogs can’t type, that’s a good thing. Here are some of our favorite hounds that can be found on Instagram. (We’re pretty sure their owners have something to do with it.) Make it a dog day afternoon and follow along on their escapades.

× 1 of 9 Expand @artthecorgi @artthecorgi 130,000 followers There are two Corgis, actually, and they’re fuzzy, soulful, and often on the run. × 2 of 9 Expand @molly_bullydog @molly_bullydog 23,000 followers This full-size English bulldog has big brown eyes and a family who loves her. × 3 of 9 Expand @stanthebasset @stanthebasset 26,000 followers A Minneapolis basset hound who believes in the importance of naps. × 4 of 9 Expand @baileytherapy13 @baileytherapy13 1,300 followers One-eyed therapy marvel Bailey helps students, travelers, and people of all ages. × 5 of 9 Expand @pointerproblems @pointerproblems 61,000 followers Two spotty, dotty brown hounds with the most soulful faces. × 6 of 9 Expand @bert_and_ernie_the_berners @bert_and_ernie_the_berners 15,000 followers Bert and Ernie hike, paddleboard, and road-trip across the Midwest. × 7 of 9 Expand @indy_puppy @indy_puppy 13,000 followers Nyla is a tawny brown vizsla. Her dog-mom, Debra Bernard, is a gifted professional photographer. × 8 of 9 Expand @realyorkiesistersofmn @realyorkiesistersofmn 13,000 followers The two glam Yorkies go to the cabin, take baths, wear bows, and so much more. × 9 of 9 Expand @murrow_and_june @murrow_and_june 30,000 followers Sassy Frenchie sisters who love dressing up. Prev Next

