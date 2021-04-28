Meet Karen Clark, Minnesota’s Trailblazing Pollution Legislator

× Expand Courtesy of Karen Clark Karen Clark

An environmental justice conflict is unfolding in Minneapolis’s East Phillips neighborhood, just north of the Midtown Greenway. A local group, the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI), is determined to transform the former Roof Depot warehouse near Hiawatha Avenue into an urban farm and community development. The City of Minneapolis plans to relocate a deteriorating water maintenance facility to the same spot.

The facility will serve as a central hub for public works operations, and EPNI says that the city’s fleet of work trucks—some diesel—will add to the neighborhood’s already dangerous levels of air pollution. East Phillips has heavy traffic on its bordering highways and interior streets, and two local industries, the Bituminous Roadways asphalt plant and Smith Foundry, add to the area’s pollution. It’s also home to the Arsenic Triangle, where decades ago, a pesticide plant contaminated the area’s soil with arsenic, leading to a massive EPA cleanup. About four-fifths of Phillips residents are people of color.

Karen Clark represented East Phillips in the state legislature for 38 years. In 2008, she passed first-of-its-kind legislation that requires new operations in the neighborhood to account for the “cumulative effects” of long-term pollution on residents. Many in East Phillips have asthma, heart disease, and diabetes, which are all linked to exposure to air pollution. Clark’s law factors the neighborhood’s environmental history in, setting a higher bar for any new polluters in East Phillips to get permitted.

Last year, EPNI sued the city, claiming that it didn’t comply with Clark’s law. The city agreed to complete an environmental assessment worksheet (a precursor to an environmental impact statement), which they released this February. That worksheet claims that about 220 additional vehicles will travel to and from the site daily, but because there’s already heavy daily traffic on adjacent Hiawatha Avenue, the increase is insignificant. Clark and EPNI disagree. With demolition of the Roof Depot planned for this year, they’re pushing hard to stop the city—they’ve recently gained support from a number of council members, who are expected to vote in the coming days on whether or not to halt plans for the facility.

Clark, who serves on EPNI’s board, has an intimate understanding of East Phillips’ environmental challenges: in 2008, she worked with the Minnesota Department of Health to map asthma hospitalizations across Hennepin County. A clear pattern emerged—communities of color, concentrated mostly in south central and north Minneapolis, had disproportionately high rates. That same year, a study by the MPCA found that 6 to 13 percent of Twin Cities deaths were caused by air pollution that meets federal standards.

Today, Clark is still an environmental justice advocate, through both her activism in East Phillips and her work as activist executive director of the Women’s Environmental Institute. We sat down with her to learn about what the city’s plans could mean for the neighborhood.

If the city were to apply your cumulative pollution legislation to their proposed water facility, what would they have to do?

They would have to look at any air pollution they're causing, and submit it for analysis, to see if it exceeds a threshold that is spelled out by that law. The law doesn’t just look at the threshold—for example, for arsenic—in any place the world, or even in Minneapolis. You have to look at the existing health burdens that the people in the neighborhood are already experiencing. There's an analysis they have to submit their air pollution to, to decide if it meets the stricter requirements. You can't just indiscriminately add air pollution at a level that will cause the people who live there to become even more burdened. They're more vulnerable, and they're more susceptible. It's the same thing we find out with COVID: people who have poor health, have certain risks—even poverty itself is a health risk, because people aren't living in as safe of conditions or eating nutritious food.

The [new pollution] has to be subjected to analysis of the cumulative burden already experienced by people in the neighborhood from toxic exposures. The law says from “all sources” of exposure that cause health problems, so it's pretty broad, in a way. We certainly think the city is covered by it—the increased traffic exhaust that they will be bringing into the area is a real health hazard. The major source of asthma in communities like ours is what they call “mobile sources.” In other words, traffic: cars, trucks, and vehicles that are going in and out of our neighborhoods. It's a major [issue] that our children especially, but [also] our adults, have asthma.

When you map it out in Minneapolis, you can see that asthma is highly related to heavy traveled traffic lanes. In our little part of the world in East Phillips, there is so much traffic already. It's very concentrated. It shows up as asthma and heart disease. And it's a real killer. I mean, people die from it.

Does your law spell out a formula for new operations to calculate their cumulative pollution effects?

We don't spell it out specifically in the legislation. The actual formula is something that’s specific to every industry, every pollutant. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency takes that information, they work with the industry, the agency, and the level of government that's doing it. One of the very first cases in enforcing that law was when the Metropolitan Council wanted to put a paint shed [in East Phillips], where they’d be painting the light rail transit cars that go through our community, right behind Little Earth. They were very proud of the fact that they were going to have good filters on their apparatus, so that [the fumes] would all be exhausted outside and the workers inside would be spared. Well, the people who live outside are not spared when you're doing that.

× Expand Hennepin County Map

I dug into the air quality monitor data that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has. [Small particulate air pollution (PM2.5) increased in East Phillips by 25 percent between 2019 and 2020.]

The problem with measuring air pollution is that you need sophisticated equipment to measure really teeny tiny particles. We have a couple of air monitors in Phillips. But they should be in numerous places. One of them is at the intersection of I-94 and 35-W, where there's incredible traffic. The more nano the particle gets, the more dangerous they are. When you're breathing in particulates, they go deep, deep into your lungs, and into those tiny little vessels that exchange the oxygen with our blood. The tinier they are, the more they penetrate our bodies, and [the more] dangerous they are.

When the air gets bad, what’s it smell like?

It smells terrible. It smells toxic. If you get enough of it, it makes you want to cough. … When I moved to Phillips, I put up a clothesline in my back porch on the second floor, to hang my clothes out here. After a few times, I was bringing in sheets and clothes that smelled terrible. I decided—I can't do this. I’ve got to get a dryer.

One of the neighbors over there, she invited me to her house and showed me on her porch, the film of dust that came from [the plant and foundry]. She was struggling with some health issues herself, and she said, “This is what I'm [dealing with].” She lived up maybe four or five houses down from the asphalt plant and the foundry.

Last year the Minneapolis City Council declared racism a public health crisis. What’s your response to that?

It's about time. They need to apply it throughout their operations, and not just have a nice phrase. They need to understand that the public health crisis is alive and growing in East Phillips. It's so steeped in racism. That's what the cumulative impact law is about—the racial health disparities that are happening in East Phillips, in the toxic environment we’re forced to live with.

I did public health nursing, before I was in the legislature. I became an OB-GYN nurse practitioner, and I worked with Hennepin County. It was so clear, the connections between what they call the “social determinants of health”—poverty and race, income, housing conditions, job discrimination, all of those things. They're so clearly connected to the public health of a community. It seems so common sense, and I don't know why the city doesn't understand that in our case. I mean, it's just baffling. At a certain point—because we have done a lot of education about this—it becomes deliberate, and becomes sinister. It becomes unacceptable.

What else do you want people to know about the East Phillips urban farm?

This is an environmental justice fight. That's what this is about—and that then becomes racial justice. It becomes food justice, it becomes housing justice, it becomes economic justice. That's all connected, but environmental justice is what we're fighting about. And it's just unbelievable to me that our city is not supporting that.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.