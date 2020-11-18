The MCAD Art Sale Returns, Online

× Expand Via MCAD MCAD Art Sale

The art show must go on, and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design won’t let the pandemic deter the annual MCAD art sale. This year for the 23rd iteration, Minnesota and Wisconsin residents will be able to shop the popular sale online, which features more than 2,000 pieces by over 200 students.

The annual event is remarkable for getting the work of emerging artists out there at affordable prices, ranging between $5 to $1500. We're all locked in our homes, might as well buy something to spruce up the place for a good cause: 80 percent of sales go directly back to the artists, and additionally, proceeds will fund scholarships for future students.

Special to this virtual format is a digital showcase that presents the creations from animation, film, multimedia, and installation students.

Note that MCAD is offering curbside pick-up for all orders–shipping is not available. Like the in-person sale, the art is first-come first-served and moves quickly, and is not guaranteed after you put a piece in your cart.

Previews will go online Wednesday, Nov. 18. The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. and lasts until midnight on Saturday, Nov. 21. VIP early access for $50 offers a “personalized virtual shopping experience” and somebody on-call to answer questions about pieces, beginning Thursday, Nov. 19 at noon.