MCAD’s Art Sale Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) announced the dates for its annual art sale, marking its 25th anniversary. After being held online for the last two years, the sale returns to campus on November 17 – 19.

The sale features the work of over 400 students and alumni, including a larger group of alumni from the past 25 years in honor of its anniversary, featuring artists Evan Abrahamson, Gregory Euclide, Samantha French, Carla Alexandra Rodriguez, Song Thao, Sarah Wieben, and more. The art sale is a great way to collect one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists, with many at affordable prices.

On Thursday, November 17 from 6-9 p.m. there is a VIP preview ($150), featuring late ‘90s music by alumni DJs Preston Drum and Drew Hance, drinks, and light snacks. On Friday, November 18, the sale opens to the public ($25) from 6-10 p.m. with music by DJs from The Current. On Saturday, November 19, admission is free 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and includes a variety of family-friendly activities.

Pieces offered by the artists reflect MCAD’s fourteen majors, such as paintings, prints, photographs, illustrations, sculptures, furniture, jewelry, accessories, printed books, and others. Prices range from $10 to $1,500 and 80 percent of all sales go directly back to the artist. Get tickets here.