MCAD’s Annual Art Sale Returns

Since 1997, Minneapolis College of Arts and Design’s Annual Art Sale has brought in $4 million for emerging artists. This year, online purveyors will find original paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, furniture, toys, clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more made by students and recent grads, ranging anywhere from $1-$1,500.

Countless notable creators have jumpstarted their art careers at MCAD throughout the school’s 100+ year history, including photographer Pao Houa Her, cartoonist Chris Monroe, and sculptor Henry Bannarn to name a few. Designed to directly support students and scholarships at the school, the sale also gives local art enthusiasts a chance to score affordable works from creators before they make their break into the art world.

The average piece is priced at $100 and, at least the small items and prints, can be shipped nationwide. Curbside pick-up will be available for the local sculpture and furniture fanatics.

Those who donate $50+ in advance will get early access starting at noon on November 18, but anyone can start perusing the art from 8 a.m. on November 19.