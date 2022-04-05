MayDay Is Coming Back, Sans Parade

× Expand Courtesy of Heart of the Beast HOBT A photograph shows a youth's hands holding up their Alebrije sculpture they have been crafting which resembles a whale.

This year, MayDay will not include a parade. Instead, the fest plans to celebrate by holding a cultural block party to honor International Workers Day and highlight immigrant rights.

The block party will take place from 1-4:00 p.m. on May 1 at the Four Directions Family Center parking lot (1527 E. Lake St., Mpls.) According to an announcement, there will be space for protest, celebration, and healing.

Festival guests will be greeted by the Medicine Woman Mojiganga, a traditional Mexican puppet. There will be restaurants and food trucks, performances by Ketzalcoatlicue Aztec dancers and local poets, and opportunities for children and teenagers to play games and create art projects.

The MayDay festivities are hosted by Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue alongside Heart of the Beast and a MayDay Council who are collaborating with three local organizations: MIGIZI, Roosevelt High School, and Minnesota Immigrant Rights Coalition (MIRAC).

Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue involved El Colegio high school students in artist workshops that allow young artists to create Alebrijes, a sculptural art form originating from Oaxaca, Mexico, and also orchestrated puppet building workshops for Spanish families taught by Gustavo Boada.

MIGIZI hosts weekly puppet building sessions for youth, with plans to present a large turtle puppet at the MayDay celebration. And students enrolled in an art and policy class at Roosevelt High School are planning their own MayDay celebration.

The MayDay festivities will be accessible: Events will be streamed with captions, ASL interpreters will interpret speakers on stage, and accessible port-a-potties, free masks, and free earplugs will be available.