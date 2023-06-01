St. Paul-Based Artist Marlena Myles Named Knight Arts + Tech Fellow

× Expand Marlena Myles Marlena Myles

In May, the Knight Foundation announced its 2023 Arts + Tech Fellowship winners. Five artists from across the country were chosen to receive an unrestricted grant of $50,000. One of these artists is Marlena Myles, a Native artist whose recent work has explored augmented reality (AR) and Indigenous culture. She is a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota tribe, and through her art she explores oral history and storytelling using technology.

Myles harnesses the power of AR art to teach. “As I learn about my culture, I am inspired to use art to teach it to many others. In school, I didn't really see my people being represented so as an adult, I've worked to use my talent to make changes, make learning about Dakota people more accessible for all,” she says. Recently, she opened the Dakota Spirit Walk, a permanent AR installation that takes viewers on a journey through St. Paul, introducing them to the land and Dakota Spirits. She employs technology to explore tradition, creating a cutting edge juxtaposition.

What’s more, Myles is a self-taught artist. She got her first computer in the ‘90s and the digital process took. She’s used YouTube to learn new techniques, which is quite impressive considering the scope of her work. “I've been teaching myself as technology has advanced through the decades; if I went to college for it, by the time I would be finished with that, something totally would be out,” she says.

As for her subject matter, she consults her community, taking information and inspiration from relatives and elders, who have helped her build a bigger picture of Dakota culture and tradition. She also consults books and historical documents to supplement.

With the fellowship, she plans to continue her AR work and build her 3D modeling skills. She also plans on using the fellowship for educational purposes by building free resources. “It's important to be generous as a Dakota person and I like to give back using my art,” she says. Already she has free resources on her website, like coloring book pages that teach about Dakota plants and land.

Myles acknowledges the support she’s had in her career. She’s drawn inspiration from Keith Braveheart, a Lakota Artist who taught her about creating art for the Native community. She’s also been supported by the First Peoples Fund, Racing Magpie, the Heritage Center at the Red Cloud Indian school, as well as the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Museum of Russian Art.

“I’m thankful to my ancestors and my Dakota people,” she says. “My art is always about uplifting our communities,” she added. Follow the work of Marlena Myles on her website, and check out the Dakota Spirit Walk at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in Downtown St. Paul.