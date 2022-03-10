A Conversation with Brazilian Superstar Marisa Monte

× Expand Photo by Leo Aversa Marisa Monte

On Saturday night at the State Theatre, Marisa Monte—who hasn’t played Minnesota in more than 15 years—won’t be singing alone. She’ll have her band in tow, of course, including some of the terrific players who backed her in the studio on Portas, her first album of original material in 10 years, but she’ll also be accompanied by Minnesota’s very own small but extremely vocal Brazilian diaspora. And they will sing along to every song.

“I can’t wait to sing to them and to make them connect a little bit with Brazil through the music,” she says on a video call from Rio de Janeiro. “I lived outside of Brazil and I know how important is music to make us travel back in our imagination and make us feel a little bit at home.”

Monte has always acted as a bridge for MPB, or musica popular brasileira, an all-encompassing form that constantly incorporates and adapts samba and other cherished Brazilian musical idioms to new pop formats. Sometimes she’s been a generational bridge, introducing younger people to older songs or musical styles, or older audiences to new electronic instrumentation; sometimes an intercultural bridge, introducing American audiences to Brazilian musicians and vice-versa.

Monte says she’s met people that have learned Portuguese because of her music, or who have learned how to play instruments because of her music. “I’m playing to everybody,” she says. “Music, it’s a very strong expression of our culture, and we have been playing all around for 30 years now.” But very seldomly has she played Minneapolis—and it’s hard to blame her, too often our “waters of March” are frozen solid. “The last time it was 25 degrees below zero,” she says. “For me—super-tropical Brazilian—it was unforgettable.”

Music is one of Brazil’s biggest cultural exports.

And soccer.

No doubt. But so many people who don’t speak Portuguese love your country’s music, and once you learn about the history of your Brazil, and learn about it being under military dictatorship for so long, some listeners realize that so many of the Brazilian love songs that they love, songs that seem to be about a turbulent relationship, or maybe stormy weather, are actually speaking to a political situation. And in this moment where things are changing so fast and we seem so divided, you have released a very hopeful sounding record. But it’s not just a hopeful sounding record, is it—it’s a record that’s hopeful about coming out of a period of darkness.

Exactly. Most of the songs, all of them were recorded during the pandemic and during the first, hard moments in isolation. So they reflect all the difficulties we were all living, but also with a need of hope and a lot of connection to all these kinds of metaphors in nature. In Brazil, we are living this global crisis with the coronavirus, but we have our personal crises going on at the same time. We are having very hard times here, but hopefully, we are going to get out of this moment soon. This year we have elections in October. We really hope to get in a new political situation, very different from what we are now. And also, I hope this viral cycle that we are facing is also fading out because it’s been very hard on everybody, especially the cultural industry and people that couldn’t get together and go to concerts and travel. We were hit very strongly by the whole situation.

You haven’t produced an album for 10 years. Were you channeling the mood of the country this time or were you trying to be more hopeful than the actual mood you were in? What was your state of mind when you were writing most of these songs?

Most of the songs were ready because I was up to go to the studio when the pandemic started, but I had more time because I had to postpone the recording, so I composed much more. The songs, they reflect a need. I was at home with my family, I couldn’t get in touch with partners, I couldn’t compose together, I’m very collective in my creation usually. I love to be with people—music is a very collective form of art. Usually, we get together, we play together, and we compose together, so this time I was a little more alone. But I had the chance to compose a little with some partners through the phone. One of the songs, “Vagalumes,” it’s about a little animal, an insect that has a light on it. What’s the name?

Oh, that’s a lightning bug.

Yes. Lightning bug. It’s one of the songs that we did during the pandemic. And maybe two or maybe three or four other songs I did after the pandemic through the phone or very careful, small meetings with masks at meetings to try to compose. It was really a challenge, Steve. And with everything so dark and so difficult and so negative I wanted to be affirmative, to offer a little bit of poetry, of hope, of light, and comfort, and a little bit of a better feeling for everybody, because I didn’t want to offer what everybody was already feeling a lot. I wanted to be a counterpoint for the moment. So of course, I had to talk about the moment, and the song about the lightning bug, how such a small thing can change your life. It’s a metaphor for the changes we are living because of what we are facing. But at the same time, sometimes we have to accept and to find out ways to face reality, without denying what’s going on. So I wanted to be realistic but affirmative.

The instrumentation on the album—so many horns and guitars. Your version of musica popular brasileira, or MPB, was never reticent to experiment with new electronic sounds. But you went in a more organic, human direction with the music on this project.

I wanted to be very human, very collective. I was supposed to start recording in April, but I had to wait until November when the first wave went down a little here. I really wanted to celebrate the possibility of getting together at that moment. So it’s a very collective, handcrafted record with a lot of human presence. And after months without meeting almost nobody, we found a way to get together to do music. It looked like a miracle for us. I didn’t want to do a record without meeting. I wanted to play, to rehearse, to get together. So for that, we designed the whole scheme of production with all kinds of care and tests and masks. We didn’t have any infection during the whole process. We were super careful, but we made it possible. So for us, it was like a miracle. It was very light moment during those dark times.

You’ve been such a huge ambassador for your musical culture. I wanted to offer my condolences for the loss of a couple Carioca titans. For years, you’ve been very tied to the Rio Samba school Portela, and I’m sorry for the recent losses of Monarco and Elza Soares.

Thank you. Elza was a divine example of not only a singer, but a person, a woman, and a Black woman in her generation that had to face a lot of difficulties, and she was really a warrior and a survivor. And she was an example for every musician, every singer, every woman, and every human being in Brazil. So a very inspiring lady that we were lucky to have in our lives.

You’re going to draw so many people from the Brazilian diaspora in America to your shows on this tour. And a part of that diaspora will inevitably be supporters of your president, Jair Bolsanaro. You’ve never been shy about speaking your mind, and when you do some people in your audience may actually walk out on you. So why do you think we’re so divided politically? And can an artist in your position do anything about it?

I don’t know exactly why we are so divided or polarized—I don’t see that as a Brazilian phenomenon because we can see that everywhere.

Of course.

I believe there’s some connect with all the technology and how we were connected through the Internet and how all the language is—it’s so dual, so yes or no, zero or one. So I feel we miss the middle, we miss the shades, we miss the gray. And most people are more in the middle, but we just listen to the ones that are screaming higher, which are the extremes. So I think there’s some connection with this technological language that is somehow interfacing our communication. And that may be one explanation. In terms of culture, I think that there’s a unanimity that our president didn’t build a good political culture in Brazil.

He seems to be more preoccupied with division.

He hates culture. And that’s something that’s a fact, it’s not an opinion. And I have nothing to do about that, just to lament. I would love to have good things to talk about our government in terms of culture, but in this period, it’s impossible. So I think that’s my true feeling, and I have nothing different to tell to my audience, and I think that most artists in Brazil are thinking the same. He doesn’t like art because I think he doesn’t understand. I would love to sing for everybody, even people that think differently than me, but most—I mean, he didn’t get vaccinated, but even people who admire him got vaccinated. So it’s OK, people who admire him can still enjoy art and poetry and music. I would love to touch their hearts and minds, and they would be very welcome. I would love to get in contact with them and to dialogue with them, and exchange with them, and move them.

You’ve introduced classic songs by Brazilian artists like Caetano Veloso and Jorge Ben to a younger audience. But this album has such a classic sound of its own. Which songs on this album do you feel will be sung years from now?

Maybe “Portas,” maybe “Pra Melhorar,” maybe “A Lingua dos Animais.”

I love “A Lingua dos Animais.”

“A Lingua dos Animais,” it’s a hit. It’s the one that people wake up in the morning singing.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Marisa Monte plays the State Theatre in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 12. Tickets are available here.