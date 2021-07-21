Marc Rebillet on Returning to the Stage

× Expand Courtesy of Marc Rebillet Marc Rebillet

Before the pandemic, Marc Rebillet was a bit of a novelty act—a high energy-cusp of-unhinged white guy operating keyboards and a looping machine to craft weirdo internet flexes like “How to Funk In Two Minutes” from his bedroom. He had a couple tours under his belt, and was catching on with a certain segment, but over quarantine he blew up. Now with 1.4 million followers on Instagram, 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, Rebillet is a bona fide internet phenomenon.

“I’m just the product of what my parents did for me,” he says on a Zoom call from a hotel room somewhere in Midtown Manhattan. Growing up in Dallas, he wanted to be an actor, so he sounds genuinely surprised he’s become such an overnight success as a musician. He even admits that he’s always kind of hated practicing on the piano.

“My music making routine is a pretty lax, lazy routine,” he says. He puts a couple hours a week into playing, usually in the comfort of one of his trademark robes, and his online audience is party to pretty much every minute of his so-called work.

“For the most part,” he says, “when I’m on camera is when I’m making music.” After another winter of being cooped up in his basement, Rebillet is out on the road the summer, headlining a gig at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds this coming weekend, and returning to Minnesota to play a First Avenue Main Room show in September.

He says he understands how lucky he is. “I mean, you gotta have something you really love and are decent at, and you gotta want to do that in a way that interesting enough that people want watch it,” he says. “So it’s a lot of lucky circumstance, and a little bit of hard work.”

Was it weird having your new Manhattan apartment in Architectural Digest?

Yes. [Laughs] Very bizarre. I mean, I understand it’s not entirely on the merits of the apartment, but It’s nice to have your tastes somewhat reinforced or validated, I suppose.

The story said your dad was in fashion and your parents met in Paris.

That’s right.

But you’re from Dallas.

From Dallas originally, born and raised.

When did you move to New York?

Late 20s. I lived here for a couple years when I was in my mid-twenties. And then I moved back to Dallas for a spell to help take care of my dad. And once I developed a local audience in Dallas I moved back here to try to expand it.

So what did your dad do?

Well he was on the business side of fashion, but he had an incredible eye and it’s sort of what drew him to that industry. But he was the president of retail for Escada, he was a vice president at Niemen Marcus, he owned a Yves Saint Laurent franchise in Atlanta, one of the first in the south. So he was very French, very high energy, very much a character in the typical French way that you would imagine. And our homes were always really beautifully decorated and he would always tell you how you should be dressed or what was off and how to fix it. He was very much an obsessive, but he was right most of the time.

Is he still around?

No, he died at the end of 2018.

So he never got to see your career taking off, never saw you perform in any of your beautiful robes?

No, unfortunately.

Oh man, that’s heartbreaking, Marc.

It sucks, yeah.

Your parents started you on the piano at a very early age.

They gave me the opportunity to try a lot of things, to see where my interest held. They put me in theater, to see how I did, and I really enjoyed that too. And that was the career goal for a long time: acting.

Did you love piano as much as acting?

I loved the actual playing part. I really despised the practicing. But I had to practice to be able to play. So I took to it, but I really disliked the practicing. It was the acting, really. But the piano playing as well. Those two things.

At what point did you start playing the blues?

I think it stemmed from probably a foundational appreciation for soul and oldies in general. My mom listened to a lot of Ray Charles, Aretha, Four Tops, that kind of stuff. But after I dropped out of college and tried to start making music, I had a girlfriend who exposed me to a lot of Skip James, and Son House, and Lightning Hopkins and John Lee Hooker.

Real Delta blues stuff.

All the OG shit. It blew my mind. I never really heard the proper Delta blues before. So I just sort of lost it and started listening to a lot of that. And that gave way to more sample-based hip hop—Madvillain and all that stuff. So I went down this fuckin hole.

Last fall, you addressed your people on Instagram, and said it’s been three years since you’ve been able to call yourself a professional musician. Before that you said you were trying to find something you could “endure,” and you were resigned to the fact that you would never be able to make money doing something you loved. So was it frustration, kind of a fed up-ness, or was it a lucky break—how did you become a professional musician?

I mean, it definitely took awhile. But you know, we like to tie things up in a bow and sort of label it a moment. Reality is a confluence of events and time that builds up to that moment.

Well, Marc, that’s going to fuck up my whole story, man.

I know. It’s not journalistically efficient.

It’s not a narrative!

Well if there was a moment, it would have been when I lost my job working at a call center doing customer support. They axed our whole department and gave me like two months of severance. I had already been making a few videos online while I was working this job, and I had figured out the looper, but hadn’t been seen by many people at all. So I could spruce up my resume and get another customer support job—I liked it, it was a good gig, and it what let me do whatever I wanted and paid me a living wage—or I could take the two months and see if I could find someone to pay me to do whatever this would be. I didn’t know what the show was. I knew I wanted it to be an improvised show, I was influenced by Reggie Watts and I didn’t enjoy practicing. Back to my piano thing. I don’t like rehearsing, I don’t like writing, I don’t like any of that shit. So in that two months, I managed my first one off gig, and then I found another gig at this bar in Dallas called Twilite Lounge. So within a couple of months I had finagled two to three weekly gigs. I didn’t know what the show was. It just sort of formed throughout that time, being able to play for 100 bucks a night, at these bars and restaurants where I was very lucky to just basically do whatever I wanted, in front of an unsuspecting crowd who wasn’t there to see me.

So when did you come with the idea of having more of a show? When did you come up with the robe?

At some point I was taking these robes from the hotel and taking them to the venue and wearing them like a boxer. And then it just sort of picked up from there. I made a couple videos in robes, then people started coming to the show in robes, so then it was this whole thing, where you’re taking it off and it’s sort of a sexual thing, and that was basically it. And then I started getting sent robes. [chuckles] I enjoy robes and it’s very comfortable to perform in them for sure, but I worry about it becoming too much of a gimmick. And so you might very well see me change that just out of pure spite. You know, I’m a hipster in that way. Oh this is popular? I’m going to wear a suit. Fuck you!

You’re fit, and you have to be because you wear an open robe for a living now. So do you have a fitness routine?

I’ve had a few little stints at the gym, where I’ve done mass building routines. But I can’t really keep up a gym routine for longer than six months to a year. So what I’ve done instead is this app that I’ve been using since 2012 called You Are Your Own Gym, it’s the app version of a book by this guy Mark Lauren. And I think the app is just called Bodyweight now. It’s a routine that was designed very intelligently by this guy who has been in fitness forever and he just designed this series of ten week bodyweight programs that basically just walk you through a set of routines that take place over ten weeks. I’ve been doing it for years and years and it works incredibly well. You just have to step it up once in a while to keep challenging your muscles.

You seem so conversant with so many genres and styles of music—talking blues, hip hop, disco, house music, and you’re doing so many characters. How many characters do you play in the course of a show?

Depends on the night. It’s a different show every time, the live show particularly is always fully improvised. I walk on stage with absolutely no plan, and then based on what the crowd is giving me or what I’m feeling, that’s where the show will go. There could be little character conversations, there might be none at all. Usually I’ll do a maximum of three, maybe four characters, but hard to keep track of more than three people while remembering who is talking, and at what pitch.

And your characters are all races and all genders?

Yeah, it’s just specific to whatever “scene” I suppose. I put that in quotes because scene is a very generous word to describe what I’m doing. Whatever the bit happens to be, if it’s a guy and a girl at a restaurant, or any number of things. I did one a long time ago that was like a battlefield scene. I made all the sounds of the battlefield with my mouth and looped them. You know: [makes Saving Private Ryan storming Omaha beach bullets through the water sounds].

But you’re comfortable being a woman, being a Black guy?

Absolutely.

You’re very adept at playing all kinds of different funk, rap, and rock, but you make fun of your own voice. Is the humor kind of a necessary tool to allow you to play music that originated from Black culture?

I mean, that’s an interesting thought. It’s possible. I don’t know. If that’s the case it’s not by design. But yeah, I mean, obviously pretty much everything I do is directly influenced by Black music.

Right.

The comedy part for me was originally…well, it’s my sense of humor. I always have been a very goofy ridiculous person who has quite a vulgar sense of humor. And so it’s just a part of the show because it’s a part of me. But yeah, I think if anything, it’s not because of what the genre of music that I’m pulling from, it’s more so, a defense mechanism that I started using when I first started playing. I’m confident in my taste and in my sense of humor. I think I have a good, refined sense of humor and I understand what’s funny, so leading with that and being able to walk onstage and do that and feel fairly confident that I can nail that makes it easier and more comfortable for me to make music. Because I feel less confident about my music than I do in my ability to be funny. I still feel very much like an outsider in music, and I have imposter syndrome—feeling like the music that I’m making is not at the level of the music of the people that I admire. So it’s my way of bridging that gap, I suppose. If I was to talk about it in a very pretentious, psychological way. When in reality I’m just fucking around.

There is also some comic bravado in your form of the come on, the way you’re sexual. Some of what you do reminds me of the wedding singer character in Old School, the guy who’s singing a love song and starts cursing and ratcheting up the sexuality of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” to an uncomfortable level. I think you use sexuality to make the audience uncomfortable but also to titillate and excite.

Yeah, with the sexuality thing, it was always a part of the show, from the jump, but not as big as it has become. Once I began playing in front of crowds, I was receiving this sort of energy. This energy from the women in the crowd, the men in the crowd. There was this sort of desiring thing. This sexual energy in the air, and since the show is improvised I’m very attuned to what is going on in the crowd, the energy in the crowd, so I can draw from it for the show. It is the show, really. So when I pick up on that, I respond to that, and it’s been this self-fulfilling cycle. They feed me and I respond to that and it’s a symbiotic sort of relationship, where the apex of it has been this sexual thing. I enjoy it, the crowd seems to enjoy it, and yeah, it’s just something that people tend to respond to in a very specific way. And so, yeah! (Laughs.) It’s become a bigger part of the show for that reason: because people like it. And I suppose I like it too. It’s fun to get sexy.

So much of your humor is deep audience service. You’re giving them what they want. You just had a song that was pro-vaccine: “Let’s all get our vaccines and then we can fuck.” You’ve had songs that have been pro-vaccine, anti-racism, anti-Trump, pro-frontline worker. You’re giving the audience what they want and then you’re getting a huge response from that, right?

A lot of those things are because I literally pick them up from the crowd. The vaccine song, there was a caller that I took on my livestream. That was like that quarantine fucking song, which was again a suggestion from another caller about having sex during quarantine, which was in March or April of last year. And a few weeks ago, I got a call, and the guy was like, “I want you to make a sequel to quarantine fucking about fucking on the vaxx once you’re vaccinated.” So that was it! And then you make a song.

You’re literally giving them what they’re asking for?

A lot of the time it’s very literally just responding to what they’re saying to me.

You made the news last summer for being one of the first people to announce a drive-in tour. I understood the eagerness to get out there: You had so much momentum going into the 2020, and then the pandemic flattened it. You were doing these big international tours, and you were set for an even bigger tour. It’s not like you were an established guy who needed a break, or somebody at the very beginning of their career who hasn’t gotten a taste yet. You got a taste, and then got put on the shelf. But you did blow up on social media during quarantine. So what’s been frustrating this year and what’s been fulfilling about your year in limbo?

Well, I mean, it’s definitely frustrating not being able to play for big sweaty crowds. It’s the best. And I’m really sad that I wasn’t able to just have the schedule I was supposed to have last year. Which was full of big festivals plays, and a big fall and winter tour. But the upside to that is that I was able to get creative with the things that I had already put in place with my business. Which were the live streams, which I’d been doing already for a couple of years prior, so I basically got to put that model front and center. The songs that I made during those quarantines and then going on the drive in tour, which was a really strange and wonderful thing. It allowed me to connect with Erykah Badu! It was a whole host of things that happened during the quarantine that raised my profile and my business to levels that I really…I don’t know if I would’ve been able to do it on a traditional tour in the same way. I just had to stretch my muscles and get creative and a little weird in ways that may not have happened if it were any old other year. I’m sure it would’ve been a good year, but it wouldn’t have been the same. A lot of people who now know of me, found out about me through quarantine. I would say over 50% of my audience now found out about me post-coronavirus. So they’ve never seen me live. That’s the biggest bummer, because I think my live show is the thing I’m most proud of, the thing I think I do the best. So I am very anxious and excited to show these people who have just found out about me in 2020 what they’ve been missing out on. Which is the live show. Which is chaos. It’s insane!

What happened with Erykah Badu? Was that in Texas? Because she’s from Dallas as well, right?

That’s right. Fellow Dallas-ite. Fellow Booker T. Washington graduate. I had no idea that she knew about me. But it was on the second to last city of my drive in tour, which was Fort Worth, and I was staying in Dallas because my mom’s there and I’m from there. And she just hit me up, she just DMed me on Instagram. And gave me her phone number, and we talked and she was like. “I’ve been watching you.” And I was like, yo, I’m here, I’m playing two shows in Fort Worth and she’s like, “yeah, I know, I want to come see one and then maybe like be a background singer for ya.”

Oh my god.

Dude, you’re not gonna be a background singer! Just come up on stage and fuck around with me, you know? So it was very touch and go, as she can be. She’s fucking royalty and she can do whatever she wants. Up until I went onstage, we thought she wasn’t gonna show. And as I was walking on stage, my tour manager said, “she’s on her way.” And so I knew that she was coming, I didn’t know when, and she basically just walked into my tent where I was playing, this green screen tent, like 20 minutes into the show. There’s a video.

She threw down with you?

Oh yes! She played for about a half hour with me, and I edited it down to an eight or 10 minute video. So when you watch that you will see, we had never met, no sound check, she walked in and we just started sort of figuring out how to play together. And that’s that video.

That has to be mind blowing, and heart blowing, and validating.

It was one of the greatest moments of my life. One of the greatest moments of my life.

Watching you on your online videos or on social media, you can get the impression that you’re a one man band. You’ve performed with Erykah Badu, and I’ve seen some improv that you’ve done with Reggie Watts, but have you ever been in a band before? So much of music is collaborative. You’re been pretty isolated—maybe that’s one of the reasons you’re insecure about your music.

For sure, and it’s actually something that I’ve been doing recently. I’ve set up these livestreams, I did the thing with Erykah and I did the thing with Reggie as well. And now I’ve set up my livestream space, where it’s a multi-camera set up. There’s a camera on me, and there’s a camera on this other area of the room, which is like a couch. When I’m doing the livestream myself, I have it as a split area where I can take calls on the couch and then I’ll come back to the table to make music. But the real purpose of it, that I’ve been doing recently, is to have guests now. So this is the way forward. If I can get more people ideally the format of this livestream series now will include guests. Because I find that playing with people is a real catalyst to coming up with interesting different ideas that I wouldn’t be coming up with on my own. It pushes me into different places creatively, and forces me to come up with things that are complimentary to the person I’m playing with. Still definitely feel that imposter syndrome, but I’ve been having a blast with everybody that I play with. So I suppose that’s a good sign. I feel like there’s people who have been in the industry forever that feel imposter syndrome. I think it’s pretty common.

How much time did you spend by yourself in an apartment this year?

A lot. A lot of time alone. And I’m an only child, so I’m comfortable spending time alone. Obviously I went through, like everyone went through, some pretty significant periods of depression, in terms of just feeling a little hopeless and creatively bereft I suppose. But you know, having an audience that is watching you helps enormously. There’s no getting around that. I know how lucky I am to have that. To have people that actually want to watch what you’re doing. I didn’t used to have that, so I know how lucky I am. I’m also very naturally lucky to have been raised by parents who believed in me, and who encouraged me, and who said, “Follow what you want to do and that’s great and I believe in you and you’re wonderful” and all this stuff. You know, I’ve just been gifted with a lot of these wonderful tools that have set me up. I know it’s harder for a lot of people to get there. The worst thing I could do would be to just lie and say that like, “I just did it by myself, and if you want you can too.” For some people that’s true. But I also have this whole fucking thing, this whole history of being encouraged and loved and supported.