Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Talks A-Rod, Social Justice, and Rebuilding a Dynasty

After 11 seasons with the Lynx, Cheryl Reeve sits atop the Minnesota coaching leaderboard. She’s won 245 games against 117 losses, for a 67 percent winning percentage, and of course, those four league championships in 2011, ’13, ’15, and ’17. She’s the reigning WNBA Coach of the Year for the third time, and that’s a year after winning Executive of the Year in 2019 (Reeve was named Lynx general manager after the 2017 season).

And after the Lynx finished in the top four in the WNBA’s bubble, this off-season, Reeve added three veteran stars in Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers, and Natalie Achonwa to a roster that already included certain Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles, All-Star Napheesa Collier, and Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield. Visions of 2011, when the team drafted Maya Moore and threw her in with Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus, and Lindsay Whalen, are dancing in Lynx fans’ heads. Midway through the first week of training camp, I ask Coach Reeve if the team was coming together, if she knew what she had just yet.

“Are you trying to keep me from sleeping?” she says. “No, I don’t know what we have yet.”

She says two of her top players—Collier and new acquisition McBride—aren’t even in camp yet because the European teams they are playing on are still in the playoffs. She admits these are tough absences when a team is figuring out who it is, but she jokes that rooting against her players in the European leagues is a rite of WNBA spring. Still, she’s starting to feel impatient.

“It has to come together quick,” she says. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to come out of the gate as a good team.”

Reeve may be anxious, but contending for a title again so quickly after the dissolution of a dynasty is exceedingly rare in any professional league. Brunson, Whalen, and Moore all abruptly retired after the 2018 season, and Augustus was traded away to the rival Los Angeles Sparks after the 2019 season. Since then, Reeve drafted two Rookies of the Year in a row while never even missing the playoffs.

It’s been a blur, and most of the blur has happened off the court. The entire world was consumed in the tumult of 2020, but the WNBA seemed to be at the forefront of several issues—everything from justice for George Floyd to COVID to the Senate runoff in Atlanta. And then earlier this spring, Glen Taylor announced he was selling the Lynx and the Timberwolves to a new ownership group featuring former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. I wonder if Reeve even has time to reflect on the end of the last dynasty before building a potential new one.

What are some of the things you learned during that four-championship run that you can apply this year?

We won one pretty quickly in 2011, and that was where the Lynx were born, which was really special. And then we got back for the Finals in 2012, were the heavy favorites, and Indiana had this magical run. When you’re in it, you might feel like it was a mistake, a missed opportunity, and it’s true, it feels that way. But if you’re in sports for a while and you step outside of it, you see that sometimes it’s not your time. Now, 2016, we felt like it was taken from us. That one was different. The only thing we left on the table was a chance to repeat, and probably should have done it in 2016.

The transition between that last group and this group was so quick. Did you have any time to think about how the dynasty ended?

I try not to spend a lot of time on it, because it was actually a pretty painful time. It was one of those things that I was the last to know. We were like a rock band that all wanted to go off on their own and do their own tours. Each had something going on, but I didn’t know. Well, Whalen came in and told me she thought she was done, but I felt like she wasn’t sure, so I told her I didn’t accept her resignation. And so, maybe what I’ve reflected on is my naïveté. I told people it wasn’t going to last forever and we should really appreciate what we have, but in some weird way I thought it might last forever, because I wasn’t ready for it to end.

I interviewed Maya Moore for a Slam cover story her final year, and she seemed weary. She was excited to talk about social justice and her faith in Jesus, but not really about the game. Do you think there was anything you could have done to prevent Maya from burning out the way that she did?

To give you an idea of how long it was before Maya actually did take the time out to do the things you mentioned, she said this to me in 2014, her MVP season. We were without Brunson, and she was carrying a heavy load, and we talked a lot about what it takes to be consistently successful. She verbalized it in this way: “Our normal”—meaning as a Minnesota Lynx player—“is so much higher. That’s our normal, and how hard it is to reach normal, let alone reach above.” The expectation is greatness—the normalcy of greatness. And so, wherever Maya was, whether that was here in Minnesota, whether that was over in China, that’s what was expected. And that winning takes a toll: It takes a toll on your families; it takes a toll on your personal life. And that’s something that people don’t really understand. It’s not to say, “Oh, poor pro athlete, your life is so rough.” It’s not that. It makes sense that a player maybe can’t sustain it, or maybe doesn’t want to sustain it, and they seek a different quality of life.

You are now both the general manager and the head coach. In most professional sports leagues, people working in that dual role have been a disaster, because they’re serving two masters—the future and the present. What is the formula that you’ve hit on that so many other people have struggled with?

I think it’s an ability to step outside of yourself and look at, What are other people seeing? And I haven’t always done well with this, because I’ve always felt like, even when we were bottom of the league in 2010, I wanted to compete. And so, what mode are you in? Are you in championship mode? Are you in rebuild mode? If you’re in between, is that where you should be? So I like to collect other opinions about where we are.

Who do you talk to?

Certainly our staff, but then you have your support system of people that know the league well, and they could be opposing coaches where you don’t necessarily maybe reveal why you’re asking such and such questions. And I remember talking to Glen in 2018, when the dynasty basically had vanished. Seimone was at the end of her career but was still into it. She still wanted the band to be together. Her and Syl were still very close. But that’s when I stepped out of it, and I asked Glen, “This isn’t my decision. What do you want now?” Meaning, “This is your team, and there’s a certain path. I’ve got to figure out whether I feel like I can do that or not.” I shared with him what I wanted, which was an opportunity to remain competitive, and as I looked through the league he said, “OK.” There was a shift in balance of power as other teams collected number one picks, and we hadn’t for seven years. Much like the Seattle Storm at the end of the Lauren Jackson and Brian Agler era, basically the wheels fall off.

That’s usually what happens when you don’t get good draft picks for years and years.

Yeah. And it did happen to us. The wheels did fall off. We knew in 2018. The public didn’t quite know everything yet. That roster was in a shambles. And 2019, we called it our duct tape year. We duct taped the shit together, but we found a way to be competitive, telling Danielle Robinson, “Hey, Lindsay Whalen’s era is over. We need help getting through this thing.” Was it a little more of a stopgap? Maybe? We hung in there. We got lucky in the draft with Phee. We made the playoffs. And then last year, going down to the bubble, we were projected to finish as high as fourth. But it was a group that’s buoyed by our culture, and it’s like they’re carrying a torch. And every year, we offered Sylvia Fowles the opportunity: If she needed to be somewhere else, we understood that. But she wanted to be here. So now, I’ve got two top-10 players, and that’s why we’ve been able to get back in the mix.

You’ve had back-to-back Rookies of the Year, but being so relentlessly focused on the present, are you tougher on coaching young players?

Both Crystal and Phee were coached really hard, and with high expectations. And so, I actually feel like I would be disappointing them if I did anything less than what they’ve already known. Maya was the same way. Maya didn’t like it if I let her slide a little bit here or there, because great players want to be held accountable to greatness. But yeah, I’m harder on players that don’t play hard enough, don’t pay attention to detail. I always want to be an intelligent team that understands the selfless nature of being really good.

Has the world outside the WNBA bubble changed the way you coach? How do you give players who are worried or depressed enough space to be calm and together when the outside world is impacting their lives more severely than it ever has?

It does cause you to look at things a little bit differently and approach things a little bit differently. Maybe the heaviness I might have brought to the table—meaning being demanding, challenging—there are times when, as you can imagine, the heaviness is too great, and that’s not what they need. Now, we do talk a lot about it, and we are proactive in our community. And we bring it on ourselves at times, and we see a responsibility.

The WNBA’s players have been some of the most visible advocates for social justice, and the Lynx were on the vanguard. You were the first local team to release a statement on the Chauvin verdict.

Yeah. We’ve been that. In 2016, we took the very bold step of being the first team to vocalize the need for police reform. That group was a mature group. I don’t think we would have done it unless we were in that place to be mature and handle it. What I told them is, it takes courage to create the change that we want to see, and it doesn’t come without consequences. And I told them, ultimately, in doing this, we had to continue to be successful on the court, because that’s our jobs. That weekend when we wore our “Change Starts with Us” T-shirts around the Philando Castile and Alton Sterling deaths and at the same time the Dallas Police Department was ambushed, there was a lot going on, and we were trying to be a voice for many. I think we won by about 50. I marvel at that. I was overwhelmed with what was happening, as a white female. I don’t know how they did it so gracefully, because it’s a lot.

You’ve been very vocal in your appreciation of what Glen Taylor has done for the Lynx and how great of a WNBA owner he has been. Have you met A-Rod yet? Have there been any initial conversations that have given you a sense if they’ll bring that same kind of support?

We did have a chance to meet both Alex and Marc Lore when they were in town. It was the week of the draft, so we invited them to the draft room. We spent a bit of time together, talking about what they do. They didn’t know a lot about the WNBA. I know that Glen talked at length about the Minnesota Lynx to them, so they were well-versed in our success. But there’s a lot to learn. These are not necessarily “basketball guys,” but I would think Alex in particular understands what players need, what teams need, what organizations need. I think they probably have some things to learn, which is the value of Glen being able to be a mentor, and then he could exit when he felt like it was time. That’s why I think it was such a perfect union of billionaires. [Chuckles.] I enjoyed getting to know them and see them as people who will get up to speed quickly.

