Lucy Michelle Takes Feminine Inspiration on Her New Solo Album Womanly

× Expand Photo by Hannah Lynch Lucy Michelle

Finding your creative voice can come easily, or it can take the greater part of a decade to let the next iteration of work come to life. For Lucy Michelle, the music and visual artist has lived many versions of herself in the years between her first solo album and latest, Womanly, that is set to be released this month.

Michelle worked with many big names on the record (including John Munson, Chan Poling, Chris Koza, and Richard Medek), but she is the one that shines through in every glimmering note. On Womanly, she crafts an album that creeps into your life and wraps a warm pair of arms around your worried thoughts, exploring the idea of womanhood. It also finds the words that encapsulate the feeling that lives within all of us, lingering and waiting for what is next.

×

This is only your second solo album? Why did it take seven years?

We started recording this album not long after the first solo album was released. We – me, Chan Poling, and Noah Levy – got two songs in, and I had to pause it due to finances. It’s so expensive to record and to be able to pay musicians. Because it was a solo album, I didn't have all these band funds that I had accumulated for it. That was part of the reason. The other reason was we actually had recorded a fair amount of this pre-pandemic, and we were going to put it out, but we decided not to put out an album when nobody can come to a show.

It gave us more time to add a few more things to the tracks. I would go and sing on John Munson’s deck while he was inside recording, because we couldn't be near each other. He had this crazy setup with all of these cords running through his window. It’s kind of crazy to even think that we did that. There were also a couple times where we recorded at Dylan Hicks’ house. Then I had a baby, and I brought her with me everywhere. Ultimately, it took a while just because I just couldn't couldn't afford it.

The nice thing about this album – sometimes when you write something and seven years pass, it can no longer be relevant to who you are – but this album still very much resonates. A lot of it is about motherhood and family life, and I'm still living in that.

Who was your band on this album?

The majority of the album was John Munson on bass, and he also produced it. Chris Koza played guitar and vox, and Richard Medek played on drums and he also engineered it. Dylan Hicks was on keys, and that was the main crew. We had done initially those two songs, “The Living” and “Something's on Your Mind” pre-pandemic.

Who sang with you on “Years From Now”?

That's Erik Koskinen. Richard plays with Erik, and I asked, “Do you think Erik would sing on this song? I'm a big Koskinen fan.” He had him come into the studio one day, and he laid it down. He also played guitar on that song, too. He's a super talented guy.

I first heard a couple of songs on this album back in 2020 when you performed them solo, and you sang “Easter Best” and “American Mom.” You had mentioned you were going to name this album American Mom. What happened to that title?

The main reason for the change was we felt American Mom was too bold. It felt too much like it was me saying, “This is everyone's experience as a mom in America.” Ultimately, I think the reason I changed it to Womanly was because all of these songs were representative of these emotions and feelings that are inherent to women, or people who identify as women. It felt that way to me. I experienced that while talking to my friends who are women and caretakers of children, and it felt closer to that.

The other thing is that no one ever says “womanly.” Everyone says “manly.” I think there could be a negative connotation to it in a way. “That's so womanly.” For me, I wanted to flip that and make it a real positive connotation and base it on how much women take on and what a big responsibility it is to exist in America as a woman.

There's this line from a Bill Callahan song, where he says, “It's pretty womanly in here,” and I wanted to use that as the name of the album, because I felt it described the album completely. John said, “You can't; it's too long. How can we shorten this up?” So I said, “Okay, fine. How about Womanly?” and he was like, “Oh, yeah, that sounds good.”

Besides the album title, how did John influence the songs when you brought them to him?

Most of the melody stuff was kind of in place, except there were a few things that were changed. He and Dylan really helped with that. In “American Mom” there were some things lyrically in the chorus that became more concise. John knew how to get to the heart of things and condense it down. He also had a lot of good, textural ideas and arrangement on things. With “The Living” it was taking out certain parts to lift up others. He just has a really good ear for what a song needs. When you've written a song, you're so attached to it, and you don't really know what to do until someone else hears it, and they can pinpoint and say, “I hear this part on here,” or “I think baritone guitar should be added.” He had a lot of really good tone and sound ideas, and he was essential in helping to shape the tunes into their final form.

Can you tell me more about “The Living”?

As a person, I'm slightly private. I write songs, and it’s really capturing an emotion or a feeling that either I've felt or experienced or witnessed. With “The Living” it was me encapsulating this idea of uncertainty. It was about a general nervousness and the realization of how much responsibility you have as a parent. There is this connection with birth and death in a way that I was kind of trying to communicate. On top of that, it’s this feeling that we all need comfort, and that we need to feel okay with that uncertainty. It was exploring that emotion. When I write, what I try to do is explore a feeling, and then try to act on that, but I’m also pulling from my experiences.

There’s a line in the song where I talk about my son and he reminded me how we’re all gonna die someday. It was so interesting, because we were at a park. I can't quite remember if we were talking about death, or maybe it was something involving animals. He had this sudden realization that someday he will die, and someday everyone around him will die. I think we all have that moment of realization as kids. It feels very abstract. I witnessed that moment with him.

I was like, “Okay, what's the best thing to say here?” There's no handbook for when your kid realizes they're gonna die one day. I was pretty much just like, “You know, Odie, you're gonna live a long and healthy life, and you're gonna have all these amazing experiences. You're curious and interested in things, but yeah, everybody's gonna die someday. As long as we don't dwell on that, and think about the things that make us happy, and enjoy the time that we have, then that's just being a person.” He was five at the time, and there was not much I could say that could truly make him feel like it was fine, but it was a sense of, “Okay, well, it’s going to happen.” Then he just went off and started playing again. It's just really interesting to witness that, because it made me remember that moment when I was little – I was on our couch in our living room and we were watching a movie – and I had this panic moment where I had the same realization.

When you're in your 30s you also, that feeling comes back, because when you're in your 20s you're living life, and, “It’s amazing, and I can do anything. Life’s full of opportunities.” Then you hit your 30s, and you’re like, “Oh, my God! What am I going to do? Someday I will die!”

I’ve known about your work long before I knew you, and I feel like early on in your career, people pegged you as the “next big thing.” What was that pressure like? How do you measure success?

I think I'm still figuring that out. The one thing with this album is that it was a really good meditation on what it is to be a parent and have a family and then also try to make art and make music. I also still tried to hold that sense of self, which can get lost when you care for people all the time.

I’ve always really wanted to be a mom, but I think there's this thing with women and music, and I don't know if everybody feels like this, but it seems so much harder for mom musicians than it is for dad musicians. Dads are like, “Yeah, I have a kid but I do whatever. I play shows and tour everywhere.” For me, it just doesn't feel the same. I have this really strong sense of knowing where I need to be and what I need to be around for and a sense of lost time. To me, everything takes 10 million times longer than it did in my 20s. Writing music for me will take months, as opposed to before I had kids. Songs would only take me a week or a couple of weeks to write – sometimes even a day where it just would come out. Now it's so much longer, but I also think I have a deeper connection to them. I've just had more life experience that I think I can draw from, so I'm at a place where I feel like I have all of these things that I can write about. So I guess success to me is that every time I get to play music with other people, I'm happy. It feels good, and just to join with other people in music feels like a true gift. It fills your cup.

There was a time when my band Little Fevers released an album in 2019. I felt really strongly about it and thought it was awesome. I think because it was the end of 2019 and then the pandemic hit, it shuffled away. That was really hard, because I was like, “Oh, this album is awesome, and it's fun and danceable.” I wish that the timing was different. Ultimately, the thing about playing music with my first band [Lucy Michelle and] the Velvet Lapelles was that all of us could just drop everything we were doing and just hit the road. Back then it didn't really matter how much money we were making. As long as we could just pay our rent that month. It's just not like that anymore. We can't live like that. We were sleeping on dog beds and the worst shitty places. I think we're over that. To me, success would be if I could be able to afford my life just strictly by playing music and by writing my songs. That would feel like I've truly made it.

I know Little Fevers is more collaborative than what you do in your solo work, and with the Velvet Lapelles it was different, too. Do you think these are all iterations of you?

I think that's a good way to put it. There's a side of me that is kind of this sort of Americana Folk. but I also have a deep love for Pavement and fun bands like The Breeders. What I think I love about it is that I can explore different things in both bands.

With the solo stuff, it feels it feels more personal on a different level. Then Little Fevers has this abstractness to it that we’re always asking, “How can we move and be funky and weird?” That's a whole other side, for sure.

How does your visual art fit into what you do creatively?

I've always had this thought that—at least for me—music and visual art are very connected. They always seem to go hand in hand. I've always done my own album covers. I feel like you can capture a mood and emotion. I want to be able to share things and create work people can resonate with. You can have that back and forth, and that is just a huge gift. It creates a community and that sense of togetherness that we all need, because we can get hung up in this digital world. Because we’re not physically interacting, but when we can physically interact with art or with music, you have this connection to other people, and it’s super meaningful.

You talk a lot about kindness and being good in your songs. Why do you write about that?

A big thing about my parenting is that I always want to make sure my kids are nice and kind people. It's just so important. You get what you give, right? I mean, if you're a dick, then your life will suck. Kindness is such an important attribute in the people that I love and the people that I care about and admire. Then it's also something that I want to pass on to my own children, so that they can go through life in a way that they feel good about and feel like they're contributing to society in a good way.

How do you feel being a mother has changed you as a person?

It's certainly taken me away from thinking about myself, because I’m so wrapped up in what they need. That's good and bad, right? There's this sort of sense of I’m no longer obsessed with how I look – I mean, I care about what I look—but I also don't care that much. It puts things into perspective on what truly matters and what are priorities.

I have really struggled figuring out how to make time for myself. I feel like I've done a lot of stuff, but it's on borrowed time. I have to stay up till midnight or 1 a.m., if I want to work on anything, or I have to get up at four in the morning to accomplish a task or to work on a song or to get art done. It does make you hustle. It really makes you work really hard, and I think that's a good thing, but it's exhausting. Being a mother has made me a really tired person.

Lucy Michelle will release Womanly at The Parkway Theater on Sunday, July 16 with the Brian Just Band.