Love Is Blind Casting Call Hits the Twin Cities

× Expand Netflix Love Is Blind pods The pods from Love Is Blind

What’s the opposite of dating apps, on which swipers decide their future with a potential paramour based on little more than a photo? Learning all about someone through conversations—but never seeing their face. That’s the premise of Netflix’s four-season dating show Love Is Blind. Intrigued? Maybe it’s your turn to take the hot seat.

This week, Kinetic Content announced it would accept applications for upcoming seasons of Love Is Blind in three metros: Washington, D.C., Denver, and, yes, Minneapolis/St. Paul. Interested singles can fill out a 78-question application (linked for your convenience), which includes very serious questions, like “Why do you think you are single?” and “What are your thoughts on the dating scene in your city?” Applicants also must list all social media handles, as well as provide face and full-body photos.

OK, you’re in—but how does the show itself work? Once around 15 men and 15 women (all from the same city) are chosen, they enter quasi-speed-dating “pods,” where they will be able to chat one-on-one with a potential match, but not see or touch each other at all. They decide what information to divulge and how long they stay in each pod, eventually getting to know everyone. The goal? Well, the reality TV dream is for pod-couples to get engaged—still without seeing or touching before the proposal—and eventually married on the show. As you can imagine, it works perfectly every time. (Actually, it has for a few couples.)

Could the Twin Cities be the next hot spot for reality dating TV? We have had hometown Bachelorettes like Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young find love—and heartbreak—on screen, so maybe this is a natural next step in a quasi-reality of unnatural matchmaking. Only time will tell, but you can bet we at Mpls.St.Paul will be paying attention.