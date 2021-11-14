Louise Erdrich on the 'War for the Future'

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Louise Eldrich Louise Erdrich: “I’m a writer—I try to convince people.”

I am consciously trying to focus on the end of the world when I meet Louise Erdrich outside of Birchbark Books, her bookstore three blocks from Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis’s Kenwood neighborhood. But taking in the glorious bright blue early-autumn morning—lounging and chatting in comfortable chairs on the sidewalk outside of her shop—makes it difficult to imagine such a thing. We sit there, Erdrich in a floral dress with her hair pulled back into a clasp behind her jean jacket collar, and listen to the children playing during morning recess at the elementary school across the street.

I’m supposed to be thinking about the apocalypse because I was told prior to the interview that Erdrich wanted to dispatch with discussion of her new novel, The Sentence, her follow-up to 2020’s Pulitzer Prize–winning The Night Watchman, in favor of talking about a planet on fire.

The thing she doesn’t want to talk about, The Sentence, is set in a very Birchbark-like haunted bookstore in Minneapolis during 2020, our year of pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. It’s eerie and uncanny and full of love for books and booksellers, and I loved it. I read an old interview where Erdrich talked about her favorite books as “literary page-turners,” and that’s exactly what she produces herself.

The Sentence begins with its hero, Tookie, being taken to prison for transporting a dead body with cocaine taped to its armpits across the state line. Tookie gets out, gets a job at a bookstore, and, like in most of Erdrich’s books, the beauty is found in how this character navigates the function and dysfunction of her own family. There’s a heavy ghost story in there, too.

But, like I said, I’m not here to talk about that. I’m here to talk to Minnesota’s greatest living writer about what she wants to talk about, and what she wants to talk about is Line 3, environmental justice, and the existential threat climate change poses.

“At this point, we’re looking at a war for the future,” she says. “It’s not unexpected in some ways, between people who want a future and who understand the future and people who are reacting out of all their fears and willful ignorance.”

Still, sitting here, across from the elementary school, listening to the voices of the children playing during recess, watching a hummingbird zip away from the flower boxes beneath Birchbark’s windows, I find catastrophic climate change feeling oddly abstract. But Erdrich points out that the strain of this summer’s long drought could be identified in the oak tree rising up in the middle of the playground—its top leaves a sickly, desiccated yellow. That tree, surrounded by children not old enough to comprehend the dire warning it portends for their futures, pierces the morning’s relative beauty, and all my own anxieties rush to the surface. Just like that, I’m crying.

•••••

I haven’t told that many people, but my wife is eight weeks pregnant. I’m 45, and this will be my first child.

I’m so excited for you!

Sorry, I didn’t mean to get emotional in front of you.

That’s OK. It’s an emotional thing.

There are pregnancies and dramatic births and babies in so many of your books! In the latest, The Sentence, there’s a baby, and instead of a driver of tension, it’s a respite from what was happening in Minneapolis in 2020. What advice do you have for somebody who’s going to be having a baby during what feels like the beginning of the end?

Well, because we have children to bring forward, we not only have to work on a series of things that I’m thinking out as strategies for the future, but we have to think in a utopian way. Sometimes, there’ve been times when I’ve become cynical and become just deranged in my thinking about the future.

I’ve been there.

But I think when we start acting, we begin to lose ourselves in the action for the future. When I talk about utopian thinking, it’s thinking and living for the best outcome. That’s tremendously important right now when we’re supporting women and families who are going to have babies. To think in this way, you need to put into your mind—not that everything is going to magically be all right, but that we have the opportunity to make things not only livable but maybe better.

So, we should be thinking as if we will succeed against climate disaster.

We have to know that we’re going to succeed by acting. We’re acting for ourselves too, but what is lost so often is the sense, which you have now very strongly, is that those people coming over the horizon from the future into the present are just as real as everyone else, and we’re collectively perpetrating probably the greatest intergenerational injustice in our species. So, how are we going to act? You know, I wrote about Line 3 [in The New York Times], and I’m continuing to think about the future of Line 3.

You wrote about Line 3 at a time when the possibilities for ending Line 3 were realistic. But with the line, like, 99 percent constructed, all that hope seems to be curdling into disappointment.

We have just allowed the equivalent of 50 coal-fired plants in our state. We have endangered the entire Mississippi River watershed and our precious waters. We have given Enbridge billions of gallons of water. We’ve added the equivalent of 38 million cars to our roads. We have done all of these things. So, I think it’s important to commemorate and mourn, but it’s also important to realize this is not the end of the road. How long will the dirtiest fuel on the planet, tar sands fuel, be pushed through the pipeline? Let’s think about this.

What can be done?

OK, Line 3, it’s there, but we’re going to work now to make fossil fuels a thing of the past—too expensive to extract, so that they’re going to stay in the ground. We need to work as hard as we can to bring down the price of renewables, like solar and wind. And we’re going to get that only through government subsidy. We have to realize that climate change is really policy driven at this point. We have to support the Biden administration’s huge package of climate policies. And we have to support the people who are supporting it.

Moderate Democrats have really disappointed climate activists.

You know, we have to keep Democrats in office because that’s the one hope we have of getting climate policy passed. Otherwise, the whole world is dead in the water. I was never a 20-year-old that said, “Hey, my political principles are greater than the good.” So I am working with the Movement Voter Project to make sure that as many disempowered people, who suffer the worst effects of climate chaos, have the wherewithal to get to the polls.

Your new book has 20-year-old activists in it. Do you consider yourself an activist?

I suppose I move in and out of activism. I mean, I’m a writer. So that’s my medium. I try to convince people. I suppose sometimes it’s activism and sometimes it’s entertainment. Sometimes entertainment is activism.

True.

Right now, I’m working on a book about how farming has got to change. I’m taking a lot of hope from this book that you might have read already—it’s The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson.

I haven’t read it.

I’m going to give you a list of books.

The Sentence is set in a bookstore, and it literally ends with a list of books. In so much of your work, you’re hipping your reader to other writers and thinkers.

Well, that’s why I have a bookstore! Our focus has always been on Native books and to inform people about climate change and to bring those books to the front of the list so people can read things that give a real sense of where we are and what we have to do.

In the early galley of The Sentence that I was sent, the bookstore is Birchbark Books. But you’ve decided to change that, even though it’s unmistakably Birchbark, down to the in-store confessional booth. Why the change?

I just didn’t want people to come in and think that they’re going to meet some of the characters.

But you are one of those characters in the book. You’re Louise.

I’m going to change my name to Stephen. No, I’m still Louise. Louise had to be in there. I just didn’t want to get too close. I just feel protective of the people in the bookstore.

In the book, the bookstore is haunted by Flora, who is a recognizable archetype: the white person who wants to be an ally so badly they forget who they are and invent their own Native identity. I don’t know why this happens.

I’ve seen that so many times, people who lose a sense of perspective. People don’t come to Birchbark often in that state, but there’s enough in academia, in political movements, in all sorts of places, where people have this longing to somehow take on the identity. It’s an imagined thing that someone in their past looked a little Native, so they’re Native. It’s a delusion, but they’ll fight for it. It only begins to become a real problem when those people are taking over spots in academia, in social services, in all kinds of places where Native people should be in charge. You can’t just throw that persona on. You have to grow up with your relatives, or find your relatives if you’re adopted, or become yourself in the community of Native people. You can’t take it on as an adult and expect yourself to have an Indigenous perspective.

Line 3 opposition has almost exclusively been led by Native women. How do you become a good ally in this movement?

I think to become strong in your own convictions and to be who you are. You don’t have to take on a persona in order to be a good ally, but people have to have good boundaries. Sometimes it’s hard to have that when you’re in a passionate fight. Especially if you’re a really permeable person, like Tookie. A person who finds it easy to dissolve yourself and become easily led, that might not be the best thing for any movement. I mean, that’s regardless of the kind of charismatic nature of so many of our Native leaders. I mean, the women up there are charismatic people.

Tara Houska and Winona LaDuke are two of the most charismatic people I’ve ever met.

There’s a lot of charisma up there, you know? But people don’t need to be charismatic to be there. We need loud voices and actions, and we need people who organize, plan, exert pressure. We need the agitators, the legislators, the money raisers, and the money givers. Everyone can do something.

David Treuer writes about how the biggest victories in Native American policy, whether it was the tribal right to operate casinos or preserving certain hunting and fishing treaty rights, have been won in the courtroom.

You’re right, I mean, I just wrote a book about the termination policy and my grandfather’s work on that. So, policy is not the glamorous part, but the lesson of The Night Watchman, and of 2020, is that government policy is a matter of life and death.

The interesting thing is we’re talking about the charisma, say, of Winona, of Tara. They’re highly educated people. Tara is a lawyer. Winona is a Harvard-educated economist, she’s an agronomist, she’s a creative thinker. And she’s not only highly educated in the Western sense, but she’s self-educated in so many other ways. This is the case with so many Indigenous leaders.

It’s important to be able to rally people to the cause, but the people who are in the front are extremely tuned into what has to happen on the ground and in the courtrooms. People used to say, “Where are the writers?” Well, everybody who was getting educated was becoming a lawyer. Because every single tribe needs lawyers to ensure its continued existence. So that’s what I would say to 20-year-olds: Get your education and put it to use.

I read that having a baby after age 40 is a leading indicator that a woman could live to be 100.

I had a baby at 46. So, I’m trying not to blow it! My hope is to be here to continue to act for my grandchildren’s children. I think you’re going to be here, too. You’re going to be acting on behalf of your child. You gotta take care of yourself. We have to do everything we can in this case to be there to protect and guide what’s the unknowable.

I read your 2017 sci-fi novel, Future Home of the Living God, which is about a scary pregnancy set in a future Minneapolis that has seen its last snowfall. That book took you a couple of decades to write. And now you’ve written The Sentence, about an apocalyptic year that many of us actually just lived through, seemingly overnight.

Oh, no. The Sentence took me years to write, too. I was always going to write this book as a book about a haunted bookstore. I started it in 2014. But the way I work on books is I get stuck and then I move on to a different one.

So, were you alternating between writing The Night Watchman and what would become The Sentence?

I stopped The Sentence for The Night Watchman. I just didn’t go back to The Sentence until November 2019. It was all there, and I’d done some of the writing. I just kept getting stuck.

How did you decide to incorporate the pandemic and the George Floyd uprising into the narrative?

It was layers of haunting. The pandemic, I thought, This fits in, because we’re haunted by this invisible force that is lethal that we don’t know how it works; we can’t see it. Then I thought I would probably quit the book when George Floyd was murdered. I didn’t know how to go forward.

I was thinking about the fights between Tookie and her husband, Pollux, and their daughter about policing and race and protesting and rioting. Those discussions were happening all over this country.

That’s what set me forward. After a while, I thought, Look, people are having these arguments all over the city. Everything was a reckoning. In my book, we have a former cop, we have a formerly incarcerated person, we have young people. And I was so struck with what happened with the AIM Patrols and the other patrols throughout the city.

These characters would react like they reacted, true to life.

At the time, I thought, I will keep going. But I don’t know how it works. I think my role as a writer is to reflect the complications of life rather than put them into some sort of orderly business. It’s to reflect how complicated these questions are. It’s good to wrestle with questions. Even now, we have this question about policing on the ballot. And we’ve realized that the lid is blown off what our policing system has been, and we need to really reckon with its future.

Did you feel that tension in your own life, with differing opinions between friends or between family members?

Of course. All my people in the bookstore, who are really some of my favorite people, it’s like a kind of family. And my family: oh, completely. We have this big spectrum of people. It’s been really interesting, because I’ve been able to have those conversations, but not like in the book.

Were you or your daughters ever near the frontlines of the protests?

There are so many ways to define frontlines. My youngest daughter was at many of the actions and most of my family in the city danced or supported dancers at the jingle dress event in George Floyd Square. We all did what we could, and this blurs, as there was so much happening. We kept the store going because everybody suddenly needed to know more about racism, colonial history, policing, and incarceration.

And you decided to try to capture this tension in your work.

Well, such as it is.

I think you did it beautifully. And it reminded me of where I was in 2020

I kept hearing, “I’m going to try forget this year. I never want to hear about this year again.” But I really decided to write it when I thought, No, we have to remember this year, and last year. These years are crucial to us going forward, and we cannot forget. Eamon Whalen wrote a piece for The Nation. It’s about Rob Wallace, the University of Minnesota epidemiologist who predicted the sorts of pandemics that are going to continue to arise from factory farming. That’s another on the recommended reading list. And Winona LaDuke’s To Be a Water Protector: The Rise of the Wiindigoo Slayers: on the list. I’m from the Red River Valley, so that’s industrial farming on a huge scale. Winona is really now working on the transition. And I think our best hope for a transition, again, is to support the first really green climate infrastructure bill that has ever happened in our country. Because if we have government support to switch on our clean energy, we could change so much about this world.

I just keep returning to this Malthusian idea of having too many people on the planet now, and now I’m going to be personally responsible for bringing another person onto the planet very soon. If I’m really living on stolen land, and I’m part of the problem, how do I help transform the paradigm?

Well, first of all, you’re going to have a child in your life, so you’re going to have to be kind to yourself and not beat yourself up about what’s going on with this. I mean, this is called catastrophic thinking.

Right.

That doesn’t help. It’s important to acknowledge that it exists, but it doesn’t help, right? I do struggle with that reality, because it’s a reality. I do struggle with it. But I’ve made some sort of decision inside that came about—I think Tookie really helped—but it came about by thinking about the examples of Native people I know, Indigenous elders like my mom, who have been through such hard times. So, for that baby, when you see that baby, you’re going to—this is your first baby, right?

Yes.

It’s going to blow you to pieces. And the love and the power that’s going to come into your life to protect that baby and to love that baby and the baby’s mother, it’s going to be transformative. And you’re going to realize, I can’t afford not to make a utopia for this child as much as I can. Maybe it’ll just be subsistence, but it might look like utopia sometimes. So that’s what’s going to happen. And you’re going to work and do everything you can to protect that child. I really think that we have to throw everything at this problem. We can’t rule out any solution. It’s still within our power to turn it around.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Originally published in the November 2021 issue.