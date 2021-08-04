How Removing a Freeway Could Restore Part of the North Loop

× Expand Photograph by David Samuels empty highway Sure is a beautiful neighborhood (except for the low-traffic slab of highway on/off ramp bisecting it, of course).

Next time you’re in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood, pause and look at the 4th Street freeway ramps. You’ll see a pair of one-lane viaducts looming in the middle of a lovely neighborhood, blotting out the sun atop massive concrete pillars surrounded by surface parking. These small extensions of the freeway serve as a bleak concrete blight in a thriving, cosmopolitan part of downtown. They coexist uneasily with thousands of people trying to tune them out as they walk from their homes to their offices or from the brewery to the ball game.

Now, what if we told you this bit of freeway might not even need to be there anymore? That this piece of infrastructure does more harm than good?

Here are the facts: Minneapolis’s 4th Street viaducts run for about two-thirds of a mile from the edge of the warehouse district to I-94 north. They serve 15,000 drivers a day, taking them on or off a part of the highway that serves only one direction. They might save drivers maybe two minutes of travel time, and that’s if you are being very generous with route mapping. At any rate, there are plenty of alternate routes for drivers to access the northbound freeway.

The two marginally useful ramps were built in the early 1990s, when the North Loop was mostly an aging industrial district full of surface lots, half-abandoned factories, and warehouses surrounded by idling trucks. But in 2021, things have changed. Decades of development and a first-class baseball stadium have transformed North Loop streets into some of the hottest real estate in the country, and the freeway viaducts are sitting on a huge amount of it.

If you actually live or hang out in the North Loop, you know that the elevated freeway ramps are ugly, loud, and massive. And their design practically guarantees that drivers speed wildly onto the often-packed streets of the Warehouse District.

But just think about the real estate. These two ramps—which MnDOT is currently repairing to the tune of $3 million—sit on some of the most expensive acreage in the state. Based on the property tax receipts of the adjacent block, the land underneath the viaducts is worth at least $5 million of property tax revenue annually. And that’s a conservative estimate. Plus, if the ramps did disappear, the value of the land would likely be far higher.

This ramp is just a small sliver of the freeway system that rings downtown Minneapolis and every other major city in the state. Back in the 1950s, building urban freeways through the downtown core seemed like a good idea with few drawbacks. But now, when downtowns are adding tens of thousands of new residents, it might be time to shift urban planning priorities.

Ten or 20 years ago, removing a downtown freeway was unthinkable. These days, however, freeway removal is becoming a hot trend. Examples like San Francisco’s elevated Embarcadero Freeway, torn down after the 1989 earthquake, have shown that it’s possible to improve downtown neighborhoods by removing unnecessary infrastructure, and with very little impact on traffic. President Biden recently floated a $20 billion fund that would include money for freeway removal, aiming to shift federal policy in keeping with climate change and equity goals. This year, urban design advocates in cities like Dallas, Syracuse, and even Duluth are pushing to remove freeways in their downtowns.

Imagine if, one summer, bulldozers arrived to remove this marginal freeway and restored the normal street at grade level through the North Loop. Imagine if the space formerly occupied by the asphalt and concrete pilings became new apartments, office towers, sidewalk cafés, or perhaps a park for the thousands of people who have moved downtown over the last few years. Imagine walking out of Target Field and wandering down a tree-lined street all the way to the river without having to trudge below a massive concrete overpass.

This example is as clear-cut a case as you’ll find in Minnesota of addition by subtraction, taking out an unneeded section of freeway, improving the downtown economy, and greening one of the city’s thriving neighborhoods. It might not happen this year, but maybe one day we’ll be able to imagine a city with fewer freeways. If so, the North Loop is where we should start.