Loft Literary Center Announces Wordplay 2023 Lineup

The Loft’s 2023 Wordplay festival is returning in-person for the first time since 2019, and this time around, a diverse range of 35 different local and national writers, poets, and storytellers make up the lineup.

The third annual literary festival is set to take place on July 8 and is curated around the idea of “Narrative Power.” How do authors and writers spark social change? How do they inspire? What roles do they play in revolution? Each author included in this year’s bookie get-together has sparked conversation through their writing around racial justice, health and wellness, climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, or gender equity and equality. Think bestselling novelist and essay writer Alexander Chee, local YA writer Nicole Kronzer, and the Minneapolis-based poet, educator, and activist Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre.

During the festival’s first in-person celebration of readers, writers, and good books in 2019, the event pulled in 10,000 visitors to a downtown Minneapolis book block party unlike any other. Expect author readings, book conversations, writing workshops, activities for kiddos and young readers, book signings, and more.

Whether you’re a life-long bookworm or a newbie to the literary world, Wordplay offers a little something for any and all book lovers. For Loft members, tickets for the festival went on sale on April 27 with general public tickets landing on April 28 at 10 a.m.