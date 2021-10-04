× Expand Via TED Lizzo TED Talk Lizzo speaks at TEDMonterey on August 3, 2021. Photo: Bret Hartman / TED

From Miley Cyrus to Megan Thee Stallion, twerking has become an indomitable part of pop music. But even in its ubiquity, Lizzo wants to set the record straight on twerking’s origins and why the culturally significant and empowering dance move matters today.

In August, the pop icon graced the TED Talk stage for a special TED-Twerk, a presentation on the history of the dance, how it was popularized in mainstream culture, and why it’s important in Black culture.

The artist began the talk by remembering a time not so long ago when having a larger body size brought her shame and insecurity. “I grew up watching movies where women were like, ‘Does my ass look fat in this?’ like it was a bad thing,” she said.

Fast forward a few years, some chart-topping songs, and a slew of awards later, Lizzo has gained widespread recognition for her undeniable hits that straddle hip-hop, rap, and pop, and her unabashed love for her body—and its ability to shake that booty. “The better I got, the more I fell in love with what I had, because, damn, my ass could do magic,” she said.

Twerking originated in Africa with a direct parallel to the traditional West African dance, mapouka, performed during celebrations, religious ceremonies, and weddings. Through the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Black women brought this dance to America, where iterations of it lived on through Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Josephine Bakers’ moves. You can even see Beyoncé breaking down and twerking in her “Crazy In Love” music video, a version of twerking Lizzo refers to as the “Uh-Oh” dance— “Beyoncé called it that because she was trying to warn us.”

Though the art form derived from Black women, it did not become mainstream until Miley Cyrus, of all people, twerked during her performance at the VMAs in 2013. Critics mocked the dance move, deeming it “disturbing and disgusting,” Lizzo explains. Twerking, which marks history and meaning for Black women and Black culture, was taken out of context by the mass media and co-opted by a white woman.

“From TikTok trends to songs and humor, we see so much erasure of what Black people have created, so I want to do everything in my power to prevent the erasure of Blackness from twerking,” Lizzo explained.

Often seen as a fleeting dance, no different than the Soulja Boy or the whip and nae nae, twerking is more than just a trend to Lizzo; it’s spiritual and sacred, and now something that women and folks around the world can do to feel empowered in their body.

“Black women invented twerking, and twerking is part of the revolution,” she concludes. “We’ve been doing it, we’re going to keep on doing it because we have and always will be the blueprint.”