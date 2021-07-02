Lizzo Returning to Minnesota for Treasure Island Show

× Expand Courtesy of Atlantic Records Lizzo

Treasure Island announced today that Lizzo, the megastar who developed her career in Minneapolis (who we thus claim as a local), will be performing her first concert in Minnesota since the pandemic began at the casino's 16,000-capacity amphitheater this September.

Lizzo arrived in Minneapolis by way of Houston as Melissa Jefferson, and was a member of The Chalice trio, and the GRRRL PRTY group that included Shannon Blowtorch and Sophia Eris. The Detroit-born artist recorded her debut album Lizzobangers here, and her hits "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts" would go on to dominate the pop charts when they were rereleased as singles in 2019 after her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, launched her into the mainstream pop orbit. It's been a whirlwind since: she won three Grammys, she signed a TV deal with Amazon, "Juice" soundtracked Absolut vodka commercials, and she even guest starred in the Oscar-nominated film Hustlers. Lizzo last came to the state when she performed to two sold-out crowds at The Armory in October 2019.

Don't miss out when she stops by September 11, outside of her upcoming festival gigs at Bonnaroo, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and Outside Lands, the outdoor Treasure Island concert in Welch, Minn. is the only solo show on her calendar at press time. The Canadian singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez, a 2020 Grammy nominee, and Eris will open the performance.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m., and are expected to move fast. General admission is $47, and reserved seating pricing starts at $68. Tickets will be available at TIcasino.com.