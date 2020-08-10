Lizzo Inks First-Look TV Deal with Amazon Studios

× Expand Photo by DFree Lizzo

It seems like years since our hometown hero Lizzo last blessed us with a performance. And by years, I mean it was last October at her completely sold out two-night show at the Armory. Imagine, an 8,400 seat house filled to capacity—what a concept.

While Lizzo concerts are still far off into the horizon, she’ll still be in our lives with something we’ve all become intimately familiar with these past few months—online streaming services. According to Variety, Lizzo is teaming up with Amazon Studios to create TV projects exclusively for Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo, according to Variety. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke said, according to Variety: “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Details of the project have yet to be released. Could we get a Lizzo talk show, a travel docu-series, or a different character for her to play entirely? Her cameo in 2018's Hustlers was brief, but she owned each minute she was on-screen.

In the meantime, it’s the perfect opportunity to relisten to "Jerome" which won Lizzo her first-ever Grammy win for Best Traditional R&B Performance earlier this year. Or listen to the whole Cuz I Love You album, which earned her a second Grammy that night for Best Urban Contemporary Album.