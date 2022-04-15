Lizzo Announces New Album with "About Damn Time" Ahead of SNL

× Expand Album art for Special Lizzo, "Special"

This week Lizzo has been on a roll, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down.

She dropped her new single “About Damn Time,” on Wednesday. Just the day after, she released her Christian Breslauer-directed music video for the song. The video features Lizzo sitting in a room with a “Stressed & Sexy” support group, she up and runs out of the room when called on by the group leader. Throughout the 4-minute video she turns the boring administrative building into a party complete with a disco ball, light-up disco flooring and a pool.

The video has special guest features from Sasha Flute and some of the girls from “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” reality show. Released on Prime Video in late March, the show follows Lizzo as she looks for confident, badass women to join her on her world tour, culminating in her concert at Treasure Island last year.

“About Damn Time” is Lizzo’s first single since she partnered with Cardi B to give us “Rumors” in August of 2021. “Rumors” was the last song she dropped since the release of Cuz I Love You in 2019, but we have a feeling there will be more to come. With the news of her music video came the announcement of her fourth album, Special, which will be released on July 15.

On Tuesday, Lizzo launched her size-inclusive shapewear line Yitty “made for every damn body.” The brand is named after Lizzo’s childhood moniker and is committed to inclusivity and sustainability. The line features three collections; Mesh Me, Nearly Naked, and Major Label with sizes ranging from 6X to XS. The release of this clothing line turns her into a budding fashion entrepreneur.

“Designed to celebrate, hug and love every single body,” Yitty has been in the works for three years and pays tribute to Lizzo’s late aunt. The day the line was released, she dedicated an Instagram post dedicated to her saying, “Auntie… I miss you so much today.” She adds, “You got the world saying Yitty! PS… I know you woulda been rockin the all white leggings and bra lookin shaaaaaaaaaarp,”

In addition, Lizzo is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live this week. Securing a hosting gig on SNL is already a rare feat. This time, she will be coming on as two-time musical guest—having performed at legendary Studio 8H in 2019—and she will be joining 35 celebrity guests who can add “hosted and performed on SNL” to their resume. In the SNL promo Kenan Thompson asks, “Lizzo, is there anything you can’t do?” And besides folding a fitted sheet, the answer is no.

