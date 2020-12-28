The Livestreams We Watched in 2020

× Expand 2020 Static Text

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: Vogue produced a livestream series in mid-April called Vogue Global Conversations including The Future of Creativity, The Future of Brick & Mortar, and more. It was especially meaningful because it was so early on, and there was such uncertainty.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: Uh Hooches & Smooches for sure.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: I had so much fun talking to Kate DiCamillo for the Loft–I still get emails from kids about it.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: I was able to sit in on a Harvard symposium that Mike Osterholm participated in pretty early on, and another symposium co-hosted by Osterholm and Mpls Fed Reserve President Neil Kashkari.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I’ve been loving online workouts with Yoga Sol and Barre3 Edina. I take a lot of on-demand workout classes, but there’s something about moving live with people (whether the camera’s on or not!) that makes all the difference. I’ve also loved my online garment-sewing class through Closet Core Patterns (a small women-owned business in Canada), which transformed me from someone who barely knew anything about sewing to someone who can tell a French seam from a flat-fell and gets snobby when my ready-to-wear clothes clearly weren’t cut on grain. The horror!

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: When I wasn’t watching my colleagues go live on Facebook and Instagram, or the local artists on our Quarantine Sessions series, I tuned into Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story workshop the New York Times hosted based on this very practical article she wrote, after I read her latest novel Rodham and spoke to her about it. I still haven't written mine yet!

Lisa Rounds, Studio MSP Director: MSP’s holiday party emceed by the legendary Stephanie March.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: Virtual Barre Tuesdays and Thursdays at The FIRM (via Firm On Demand) with Greta Ertl.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: The Veep cast did a table read of an episode to raise money for the Georgia run off election and it was really, really funny. I really enjoyed watching that.

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: Just after lockdown, my PR professor spent an entire day on pandemic response plans, very interesting information to have in my back pocket as I watched this year play out.