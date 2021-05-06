Little Free Libraries' New Initiative Brings Diverse Books to the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock Little Free Library Detroit, Michigan /USA, April, 6th, 2018 : Take a Book/Return a book street library

Little Free Libraries—those wooden pedestaled boxes stuffed with copies of The Hunger Games and lightly loved picture books—started popping up around Twin Cities neighborhoods a decade ago. Now more than 100,000 locations strong, the tiny book-sharing stands have been a hit in our cities and across the globe. But after George Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed, the Little Free Library nonprofit team, based in Hudson, knew it was time to become more intentional about their offerings. “One thing we can do is nurture and enable a greater understanding of the variety of perspectives in this country through reading,” says executive director Greig Metzger. Last fall, the team launched their Read in Color initiative, which brings an array of diverse books (representing BIPOC and LGBTQ+ characters and authors) to 20 Read in Color Little Free Libraries around the Cities. And so far, they’re a hit. You could ask local kids for confirmation, but they’re too busy reading.

Books on books

The Little Free Library team pledged to stock each Read in Color location with 175 books over the course of its first year—after that, they hope the communities will continue to stock them with appropriate titles. (Head to LittleFreeLibrary.org for details.) In addition to wholesale purchases and publisher donations, the team buys books from local shops like Black Garnet, Birchbark, and Moon Palace. So far, they’ve obtained more than 5,000 copies.

That's my favorite!

Titles range from So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (a 2018 title that hit the New York Times best-seller list last summer) to Antiracist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi. “That one never stays in the box for long,” Roberts says.

Who's represented?

Read in Color libraries stock books for all ages and reading levels but emphasize children’s and picture books. That’s crucial: According to publishing research from UW–Madison, less than 25 percent of children’s books include racially and ethnically diverse (Black, Latinx, Asian/Pacific Islander, or Native American) characters—while 50 percent include white characters.

Helping hands

The first Read in Color library opened outside of Urban Ventures, a south Minneapolis nonprofit. “It’s exciting to host books that look like the kids in our community,” says Urban Ventures’ VP of youth and career development, Benny Roberts. “Our books just get plowed through by kids and their families.”

Location, location, location

The Twin Cities’ Read in Color Little Free Libraries are strategically placed around town, mostly near schools and nonprofits that work with children and families. Metzger says the program will soon expand to other cities, like Washington, D.C.; Boston; and Ferguson, Missouri.