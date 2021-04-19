How Lakewood Cemetery Is Demystifying Death

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery Byzantine chapel

In 20 years, what will we remember about our pandemic experience? The dead, one hopes. More than 6,000 Minnesotans gone too soon, with stripped-down funerals and isolated deathbeds.

Minneapolis’s Lakewood Cemetery, which has been helping Minnesotans with that most difficult final passage since 1871, is imagining new ways of memorializing the dead. “Our mission is to reimagine the role of a cemetery in modern life and to make memorialization more relevant, accessible, and inviting,” explains Julia Gillis, the outreach director at Lakewood.

Some of the innovations Lakewood has been offering include Zoom seminars on everything from grief support to art therapy and information sessions with death doulas, who can sit with a dying person and ease the transition.

“For many years, death and dying were topics people didn’t talk about,” says Gillis. “But the more people can think about what’s meaningful for them, the more we can help achieve that.”

Lakewood also introduced a living memory tree. “Many cultures across the world have traditions of tying cloth on trees,” explains Gillis. “We created something modern, providing biodegradable cotton cloth ribbons. You take the ribbon, and you can write a message on it. You tie it to the tree and maybe say something or have a moment, and then leave it. For families who can’t gather, everyone can still mourn at the same tree.”

Lakewood’s also offering mourners the chance of planting a new tree in a loved one’s name, as a way to replace hundreds of ash trees endangered by the emerald ash borer.

“We’re getting a really big response to a lot of our programs right now; people want to grieve in a way that shows they’re not alone.”