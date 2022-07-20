Lakefront Music Festival Announces 2023 Headliners

× Expand Lakefront Music Festival Lakefront Music Fest

The Prior Lake Rotary has already announced next year’s Lakefront Music Fest headliners. Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline rock night on Friday, July 14, and Lady A will headline country night on Saturday, July 15 next year.

“We are thrilled to announce such top level artists for our 2023 headliners,” said Event Director Michelle Jirik. “The community’s ongoing support year after year allows us to continue to produce one of the premier music festivals in the Twin Cities.”

Known for the RIAA Platinum certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and other hits such as “Simple Man,” “GimmeThree Steps,”What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze”, and more, the legendary rock band was named one of The Greatest Bands of All Time by Rolling Stone. The band has sold more than 28 million records to date in the U.S.

The legendary country trio Lady A will also grace the stage at Lakefront Music Fest. The group was originally set to headline the festival in 2020, but canceled due to illness. Known for their 9x PLATINUM hit “Need You Now”, the highest certified song by a country music group, the band has sold over 18 million albums, 34 million tracks, and 5 billion digital streams. The group has been awarded the ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” title three years in a row, along with GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Award, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award, and a recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

The two day rock-country-fusion festival is produced by the Prior Lake Rotary Club, with partnerships from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.

General Admissions tickets are on sale now. Get a two-day pass for $80 or a single ticket for $65 until May 31, 2023 or until they are sold out. VIP and Pit passes are also available.