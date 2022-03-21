Lake Superior's Warming Waters

× Expand Photos courtesy of UMD marketing and public relations Large Lakes Observatory’s Blue Heron research vessel departs on a mission. Large Lakes Observatory’s Blue Heron research vessel departs on a mission.

Lake Superior is heating up.

It might not seem like it if you take a dip in its barely tolerable waters anytime except the hottest August day. But nearly every year, the 31,700-square-mile lake warms a little. Now, scientists at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Large Lakes Observatory are keeping a close eye on a situation that has the power to change the Big Lake forever.

Large Lakes Observatory is a research unit that enlists scientists, grad students, and professors to study the world’s biggest lakes, from the Great Lakes to bodies of water in Africa and Asia. And while its researchers focus on different projects and labs, climate change factors into most of their studies—especially those on Lake Superior, which, it turns out, is arrestingly sensitive to its impact.

Jay Austin, a physics and astronomy professor at UMD and LLO who studies climate change in large freshwater bodies of water across the globe, has seen this firsthand when analyzing huge government databases of Lake Superior’s temperature recordings.

“Right now, average summer water temperatures are three or four degrees Fahrenheit higher than they were 40 years ago,” Austin says. “That’s a noticeable difference. And a lot of that is driven by the fact that we have a lot less ice now than we did 30, 40 years ago.”

That ice cover, Austin continues, shows just how sensitive Superior is to relatively small changes in air temps.

“The amount of ice that forms on the lake—and this is not rocket science here—has to do with how cold of a winter we had,” he says. “The difference between a year in which we have lots of ice on the lake and the year with essentially no open-lake ice can be due to a difference in winter air temperature on the order of two to three degrees Fahrenheit. That sort of blows me away.”

From the outside looking in, it’s tough to comprehend how just a few degrees can change the structure of a lake that large. But Cody Sheik, an assistant professor of biology at UMD and LLO, is quick to put the changes in perspective. Sheik and his lab study microorganisms and how their presence (or absence) could alter the lake’s food web and entire makeup.

“We know that both in the sedimentary record from the diatoms and what we see in the water column, these microorganisms are changing,” Sheik says. “Some of them are disappearing, and some species are becoming much more dominant over time. By losing ice and changing the thermal conditions, we’re basically screening out organisms that have probably lived in the Great Lakes for hundreds or thousands of years.”

While some microorganisms go dormant in warming waters, others that wouldn’t have survived in chillier temps thrive. And since this hasn’t happened in the Big Lake since humans have been studying it, scientists like Sheik don’t have the data to determine what that shift could mean. One of the biggest indicators of change, he says, is the relatively new presence of cyanobacteria blooms (better known as blue-green algae) around the Apostle Islands. Cyanobacteria generally bloom in relatively warm waters (think 75 degrees), and scientists have noticed a recent uptick in frequency over the last decade.

“Our interest there is what’s triggering these algal blooms in an environment where you don’t expect to see them,” says Bob Sterner, the director of LLO and a biology professor at UMD.

× Expand UMD master’s student Tongyao Pu adjusts a tool for a research project aboard the Blue Heron. UMD master’s student Tongyao Pu adjusts a tool for a research project aboard the Blue Heron.

Sterner’s also quick to assure that it’s not like the entire Great Lake is turning into a, shall we say, muddy cesspool, like some of our smaller and warmer bodies of water.

“It’s really a small fraction of the lake volume we’re talking about,” he says. “The lake itself is not turning green; it’s the near-shore area, some days or weeks, where we have these problems. But it’s what people experience when they walk up to the lake. A kilometer offshore might be crystal clear, but if what they’re looking at is murky green, that’s bad.”

But while all of this is relatively bad news for the lake, it also poses a fascinating research opportunity and a bit of a canary-in-the-coal-mine situation.

“There are good reasons to think [Superior] is the [Great Lake] that’s most sensitive to climate,” Sterner says. “By virtue of its size and some other physical characteristics, it’s warming really fast. It’s not wrong to think that Lake Superior is as close to a purely climate-change-driven system as we have to study. That makes it scientifically valuable.”

And though these scientists know they have a lot to learn about exactly what all of that means and how it will affect both the lake and the region for decades to come, they’re prepared to figure out what they can.

“The lake up here is so close to people’s sense of place,” Sterner concludes. “There is so much overriding concern about the lake and keeping it a place we can all enjoy and be proud of.”