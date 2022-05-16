How a New Play Centers the Stories of Minnesota's Prisoners

× Expand Photos by Lindsay Marcy Labyrinth and the Minotaur

The Labyrinth and the Minotaur: The Incarceration Play Project by Wonderlust Productions isn't just a retelling of the Greek myth, centered on those who've experienced incarceration or are currently imprisoned. The show, which runs through May 22 at Mixed Blood Theatre, is also about the family members who are affected, as well as the lawyers, the community advocates, the corrections officers and probation officers, and more. They're all ensnared in some way by the state corrections system, and the play questions not only how we define "criminals," but whether the system itself is criminal.

"Wonderlust generally focuses exclusively on communities that we think are really important to how the world works but that are often ignored or misunderstood," says Alan Berks, co-artistic director, adding that communities like this one have been designed to be ignored and misunderstood. "This really is a world that is incredibly significant. One in four people, I think, have a criminal record, but we don't talk about it, and we don't know very much about it."

A Verbatim Script

To remedy this, most of the lines in The Labyrinth and the Minotaur are verbatim, and everything is based on something one of the almost 240 people said in Wonderlust's story circles and interviews. (Story circles are groups where people share their lived experiences, not opinions or commentary.) Similar to Wonderlust's other productions, the creation process was years long and involved countless phone calls, emails, and introductions to build an ever-widening circle of people who were willing to share their experiences.

One of them is Michele Livingston, who also became part of the cast comprised of both community members and artists.

Livingston's path first dovetailed with the project in 2019, most likely due to her work in advocacy around domestic violence, sexual violence, and current and former incarcerated folks. "My entire family has been through many episodic situations with domestic violence," she says. "It's also one of the reasons that I currently have an incarcerated nephew and son, because a situation was happening with one of my nieces, and it just turned out really bad. … It has just has been a generational thing that showed up in adulthood, and caught them as adults, and they responded from their childhood traumas."

Going from story circle to script, she has seen how the experiences she has lived through are echoed in others. She sees herself in the lines that talk about the policies that bar people from seeing their loved ones in prison. It could be a belt or some finger rings, or maybe your pants leg is too high or your shirt is too low, she says, and you don't even realize it's an issue until after you took off work and drove two hours.

As another example, she is intimately familiar with the parts that touch on how mental illness or solitary confinement can weigh on a person when they're incarcerated. Livingston says, "These are all the fears that, though they didn't come to happen to my nephew and my son, they're the fears you sleep with every day. That it could happen, that anything could arise. That they do their best to stay straight and narrow in prison—and to have done so in 20 years is an amazing feat—but all it takes is one situation to put them in harm's way and to subject them to all the many things that they can happen to you in prison, and you have no help."

× Expand Labyrinth and the Minotaur

A Retold Myth

The labyrinth theme emerged as Berks, co-artistic director Leah Cooper, and additional artists reviewed the transcripts. The conversations described the idea of the incarceration system as a bureaucratic maze, and they talked about how it forced people to dehumanize each other, whether they were in a cell or not. If this weren't a direct enough correlation to the myth, there was the thread—the love—that brought Theseus out of the labyrinth, too.

"We were lucky enough to have a story circle with these amazing women whose family members had been incarcerated," Berks says. "They were so incredibly strong and wise, and just… One woman—'I worked 75 hours a week so we could afford a good lawyer,' and someone else was like, 'I've had to learn how to let go of the life I thought I would have.' They were just amazing, amazing people, and of course research says that the best indicator of whether people can escape this world and not go back is the strength of the thread that they have with their community."

The artistic team made sure that the community was comfortable if the play used this particular metaphor, but using classic tales to frame these deep dives into others' experiences is something that Wonderlust has done from the beginning. For its play on adoption experiences, the artistic team used Alice in Wonderland; for its spotlight on state capital staff, it adapted The Inspector General. Berks says retelling these old stories not only highlights the emotions and universal truths that made them transcend time in the first place, but the familiarity helps people better absorb the scores of perspectives in the scripts.

"I think that if people actually knew what the incarceration system was like and what it was about, then it would be a lot easier to make it a system that actually works for people," Berks says. "If we've created a system that was just making the problem worse, it's just traumatizing the people who are incarcerated and also traumatizing the people who work there, then we're basically just pouring gasoline onto a fire in our neighborhoods, right? … And different people can have different opinions about that, but I think most people don't even know what the system is trying to do."

For Livingston, this is the first time that this topic was presented to the public without being one sided. "[It] was really trying to draw out the humanity of people so that we see it in each other. It gave a role to everybody that's impacted by it." She adds, " I know that it's going to be so powerful and impactful because you'll know that the stories are true. We've authenticated them in our words and our scripts, and the writers and producers have really held us accountable to these stories."