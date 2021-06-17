L.A. Buckner, Rising Jazz Star of the North

× Expand Courtesy of L.A. Buckner LA Buckner

There’s a new jazz sound coming out of North Minneapolis. It’s on Big Homie, a recent album by local musician L.A. Buckner. Buckner is a drummer—catch him on the cover with scarlet snares and hi-toms, sticks in hand. The album is rich, and resplendent in its loudness. Cymbals crash again and again across its eight tracks, and the brass is layered on thick, like buttercream. Buckner released it in the middle of the pandemic, so he wasn’t able to play any big shows. But he found a rapt audience at two north Minneapolis nursing homes, among residents who craved something funky in their small, sanitized worlds.

“My music, my loud Black crazy music—you’re saying, we playing for these nursing homes?” says Buckner. Hennepin County had reached out to set up the gigs. The senior living residents loved it. They bought CDs.

Buckner released Big Homie last summer without any record label or commercial marketing. Still it soared to the top of the iTunes jazz chart, where it lasted nearly a day above Davis’s evergreen album Kind of Blue.

“It felt unreal. Lowkey, it felt crazy. I felt the love though,” says Buckner. “That can only happen from a village, and a community of supporters who really believe in what you’re doing. I’m super grateful to have that village.”

That name, Big Homie—that’s for all the people that got him here. Buckner’s teachers and mentors, and the musicians who’ve inspired him: Stokley Williams from Mint Condition. David Billingsley, who founded the Billingsley School of Music and Arts in Chanhassen. Adrian Davis, Roosevelt High School’s music teacher. So many friends, and family. His mother, Meenia Buckner.

But for an artist taking names on iTunes, Buckner’s path to jazz wasn’t self-evident. He started drumming at the age of three—by 11, he was playing in the band at Grace Temple Deliverance Center, learning his craft in the high-energy, high-pressure music-making of the Black gospel church. At twenty, he enrolled at McNally Smith College of Music. After school, he juggled projects for a few years, and ended up touring the Midwest with a high-caliber funk band. The charm wore off fast. Again and again, in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Colorado, Buckner found himself playing Black music in refurbished barns packed with white people.

“The music was smashin’, mind you, it was amazing. ‘Cause [they were] great musicians. But I wasn’t playing it for crowds that I wanted to play for. I couldn’t even invite my family, because I didn’t want to subject them to those racist environments,” says Buckner. “It was like, y’all playing Black music, but you roll your eyes when a Black man enters the room, though. Like—hmm. How down are we?”

He quit the band and hatched a plan: to fall back in love with jazz. To relearn it. Thus far, he says, many of his teachers had fit a certain Midwestern profile: white, salaried, assured of their musical sensibilities. “I was taught by old white dudes whose opinions were in opposite directions than mine,” says Buckner. “Other cities—in New York, in Atlanta, in Detroit, in Blacker cities, Chicago, more Black people are doing it. I feel like I was taught jazz the wrong way. I’m just now falling in love with it, and playing it in my car all the time.”

That’s how Big Homie came to be. Buckner made it with friends—his band, also called BiG HOMiE. The album is brassy, smooth, and syncopated with perfect finesse. Its roots are planted firmly in American jazz. But what you also hear, when you listen to Big Homie, is church. Joyful, rhapsodic, and true. There’s one song, “T.P.,” that enters with a soulful, wandering organ track. Percussion and keys join and play over it, but what the music sounds like is a congregation murmuring, laughing among the pews in those sacred, muted minutes before a sermon. Later, the track climbs to the heights of worship, crashing ecstatically across its last bars.

“Jazz got its spirituality from the Black gospel church, because all them cats playing jazz, they were all church dudes,” says Buckner. He has a big church family: three pastors total, plus a family band called the Minnesota Gospel Twins. Buckner himself plays in the band at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Near North. “It’s a communal effort, trying to lead a Black gospel church. We’re all on the same page, we’re playing with passion, we’re releasing our frustrations onto the instrument. We’re also giving thanks, we’re singing praises. It’s an emotion. It’s a spiritual thing that even traces back to Africa.”

What else is in Big Homie? North Minneapolis, where Buckner grew up. The place that made him. A place, he says, that’s incomparable. “I’ve never seen another community as special as the Northside of Minneapolis. How beautiful it is. How small it is. How close-knit,” says Buckner. “Being Black and in church in Minnesota, everybody knows everybody.” Some of the best performances and art exhibits he’s ever seen have come out of Northside. When music is back in full swing post-pandemic, he wants to play at the Capri Theater.

Another chart-topping musician from North Minneapolis. Those are big shoes to fill. Because of course, Prince got his start in Northside in the seventies, the days of Grand Central and Flyte Tyme. Of street dances and battles of the bands at the Way Community Center on Plymouth Avenue, where Prince, André Cymone, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis cut their teeth as teenagers. (Look for the Way today, and you’ll find the fourth police precinct in its place.)

A while back, Buckner heard the Current’s Andrea Swensson play unreleased music from Prince’s vault. It resonated. “First off it sounded so Black, it was so funky. And the stuff he was talking about, about what it’s like to be Black in Minnesota—I thought it was really dope,” says Buckner. “After listening to that, I felt the pressure to maintain that greatness. All Prince was doing was being himself on that record, playing his truth, writing his truth.” Buckner’s sharing his truth not only as a musician, but as a teacher—he gives lessons around the Cities to aspiring drummers and co-hosts PBS’s Sound Field, breaking down musical history and culture for dedicated viewers. He’s touring Big Homie with his band this summer.

And so a musical legacy plays on, with Big Homie and an entirely new generation of musicians up and coming in Minneapolis. Buckner uses a choice word to describe living as a Black man in the city that killed Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, and George Floyd—“peculiar.” His protest, and his uprising, is in his music. A new single drops this Juneteenth: “Not Today Karen… Not Today,” documenting a life’s worth of everyday racism, of car doors locking when he crosses the street. I asked how one communicates with Karen through pure instrumentation. L.A. said: easy.

“You can totally hear it. The section switches from having a good day, a beautiful day, and it goes into disturbance. It goes into heavy grunge, it goes into interference, and then it goes back,” says Buckner. The percussive outro symbolizes him making his statement, and walking away. “You can feel the music. The music is emotional. It’s vociferous. It’s very loud. It’s intense.” All the rage, and the beauty—you can hear it in the music.