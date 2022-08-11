Kyiv City Ballet and More Highlight Northrop’s 2022-2023 Season

× Expand Courtesy of Northrop Kyiv Ballet

Northrop has announced its 2022-2023 season at the University of Minnesota. The lineup includes nine renowned dance companies, performances based on Northrop’s historic pipe organ, and a new silent film series with a live musical accompaniment.

This year’s season will be divided into three series. The dance series highlights the Kyiv City Ballet, who will stop at Northrop on their historic first tour to the U.S., one in which the company wishes to demonstrate the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Enjoy Blachine masterpieces and more performed by the State Ballet of Georgia and The Joffrey Ballet. Ashwini Ramaswamy partners with Northrop once again for Invisible Cities. Three evening-length works include A.I.M by Kyle Abraham’s Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth, Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón, and Lemi Ponifasio’s Love to Death (Amor a la muerte).

Every event in this season’s music series will feature Northrop’s historic Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ, one of the last remaining concert-hall pipe organs in the country. Festivities include a celebration of organist Dean Billmeyer in his 41st and final year as University of Minnesota organist and music professor, as well as the Northrop debut of acclaimed organist, Isabel Demers. For the first time, Minnesota’s famed VocalEssence will bring all four ensembles together on one stage for the Northrop debut of their traditional program, Welcome Christmas.

The new silent film series at Northrop is centered around silent films featuring live music. The series is comprised of rare showings of feminist silent films including Cinema’s First Nasty Women, with music by Dreamland Faces, as well as cult favorites like Fritz Lang’s Metroplis accompanied by Peter Richard Conte, and Phantom of the Opera with Lon Chaney, accompanied by Aaron David Miller.

Northrop is also partnering with the Autism Society of Minnesota (AuSM) and offering its first sensory friendly event, Pilobolus Rules @ Play. A sensory friendly lounge will be available to all guests who are seeking a safe and soothing atmosphere during performances.

Check out the full schedule.