Kevin from The Office Visiting Maplewood Mall

The Office Kevin with Chili from The Office

Get your chili pots ready! Brian Baumgartner, of The Office fame, will hit Barnes and Noble at Maplewood Mall from 12–2 p.m. on May 6 to spill the beans about his cookbook Seriously Good Chili: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World. OK, and maybe sign a few copies too…

Baumgartner, just like Kevin Malone—the character he plays on the beloved television sitcom—is a chili aficionado. Published last year, his cookbook features recipes from restaurant owners, chefs, and chili cook-off winners, detailing the different methods of cooking chili and the various influences on this meaty meal. The book notably includes a foreword by Oscar Nuñez, Baumgartner’s co-star on The Office (AKA Oscar Martinez), as well as a breakdown of the infamous 60-second scene that made Baumgartner a chili icon.

Get your book signed and take a photo with Baumgartner for free: Check Maplewood Mall’s Facebook page for updates on this saucy event.