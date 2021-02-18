Kate DiCamillo’s Flora and Ulysses Premieres on Disney+

× Expand Courtesy of Disney Flora and Ulysses

We’ve seen some unlikely superheroes before, but a squirrel? Kate DiCamillo, who penned the scruffy, lovable dog of Because of Winn Dixie in 2001, brought another charming animal protagonist to life with her 2013 Newbery Medal winner Flora and Ulysses. This Friday, Disney+ will premiere its film version of Flora and Ulysses, adapted for the screen by Brad Copeland.

Flora and Ulysses is a story about Flora, a 10-year-old girl whose parents have recently separated, and Ulysses, a squirrel who finds himself trapped in a vacuum cleaner. Flora—a self-described cynic who has read every edition of the comic book Terrible Things Can Happen to You!—is well-prepared for this disaster. She resuscitates Ulysses, adopts him, and soon discovers he has magical superpowers of flight, super strength, and writing poetry. Adventures ensue.

The movie stars Matilda Lawler as Flora; Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation plays Flora’s dad, and actor Alyson Hannigan plays her mom. DiCamillo herself makes a cameo appearance in the movie. The novelist was on set for parts of the filming, watching Lawler chase around the laser light that later became a CGI Ulysses. She loved the movie as much as the cast loved her unique, heartwarming story. Squirrels, also, are delighted. Flora and Ulysses premieres Friday, February 19, on Disney+. Watch the trailer below.