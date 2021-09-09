Juxtaposition Arts Breaks Ground on New Campus

× Expand JXTA Rendering JXTA Rendering

For over twenty years, Juxtaposition Arts in north Minneapolis has ushered in waves of creative youth into its artist studio spaces with the goal of fostering creativity and artistry in urban teens. Now, the arts space is getting a new home.

With plans to break ground on its new campus in the Jordan neighborhood on September 17, Juxtaposition Arts’ new campus will be the only Black-led cultural arts institution in northside Minneapolis. The new area will swallow the two former Juxtaposition Buildings on the corner of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue N. A three-story building with room for classrooms, art galleries, labs, and more, the new space will include multiple artistic areas where teens can hone in on their craft with a ceramics lab, a contemporary art room, a print shop, a textile lab, an enviro lab, and a graphics lab. The construction and work on the new site is anticipated to be completed by late 2022, according to The Development Tracker.

After launching a fundraising campaign in 2018, the nonprofit arts center’s $14 million capital campaign enabled them to build a new facility and update their campus. The groundbreaking celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, live performances, and more.

To learn more about Juxtaposition or contribute to its capital campaign, donate here.