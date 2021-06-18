Juneteenth Celebrations in the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock Juneteenth

On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to recognize the day as a federal holiday, and by Thursday President Biden signed the bill into law, officially making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

The holiday commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Minnesota became the fourth state to acknowledge Juneteenth in 1996, and last year Gov. Walz proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Freedom Day in the state.

Hennepin County recently approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, Minneapolis will observe Friday, June 18, as a paid holiday and close all Hennepin County offices for the day. Ramsey County is working to make it a paid holiday by 2022.

As Juneteenth celebrations commence across the country, a separate narrative—one that diminishes the importance of representation and education—rails on. Recently, a few Republican-led state legislatures have passed legislation that bans the topic of critical race theory in the classroom. Just Wednesday, an anti-critical race theory conference was held in Moorhead, where, according to Bring Me The News, police were called in to quell “disruptive” arguments between patrons of the event.

Following the murder of George Floyd, teachers are rethinking how we talk about and study race, but these ideas have been met with conservative pushback nationwide. Regardless, there is still much to celebrate—and to learn—about the latest federal holiday.

To celebrate the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the Twin Cities has loads of events to patronize, everything from Black-owned business pop-ups to a local park story stroll.

Minneapolis Park Juneteenth Story Strolls

In collaboration with the Hennepin County Library, the Minneapolis Parks created a self-guided tour that the whole family can partake in at three local parks. Community members are encouraged to walk the parks’ paths while reading the pages of “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy at Theodore Wirth Beach area, “Juneteenth for Mazie” by Floyd Cooper at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, and “The Undefeated” by Kwame Alexander at North Commons Park. Minneapolis Parks, all-day event, minneapolisparks.org

Slow Roll for Sickle Cell: A Bikeride with Melanin in Motion & Slow Roll MPLS

Raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease all while getting out on your bike to celebrate the historical day of Black liberation. Don’t forget to bring your helmet to ride through north Minneapolis’ Theodore Wirth Parkway. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, 9 a.m., eventbrite.com

Northside Community Juneteenth Celebration

Join Pimento Relief Services, Black, Bold and Brilliant, 21 Days of Peace, We Push For Peach, and Twin Cities Recovery Project to celebrate emancipation, unity, and liberation. Come for the free food and stay for the amazing attractions the event offers, like a Say It Loud Black Family Fashion Show, a paint-and-sip with artist Kenneth Caldwell, and performances by notable community members. Sanctuary Covenant Church, 710 Broadway Ave, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., facebook.com

Juneteenth Jubilee

Support over 30 local Black-owned businesses at the Juneteenth Jubilee in Hopkins. Put on by the monthly subscription box, Minnesota Black Box, the organization will host a pop-up marketplace and bazaar at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. 111 Main St, Hopkins, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., eventbrite.com

2nd Annual Black Business Pop Up Shop

Will you just so happen to be in the North Loop this Saturday afternoon? Visit the 2nd Annual Black Business Pop Up Shop on the 400th block of 3rd Street. There’ll be free vegan food provided by Keiko’s Kitchen and over 30 local businesses to support. Whether you’re patronizing the pop-up in-person or tuning into 89.9 KMOJ “The People’s Station,” there’ll be plenty of music, shops and food to peruse. 400 3rd St. N, Minneapolis, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., facebook.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at Target Field Station

Bring your yoga mat and get stretching! Join Choose Love Minnesota on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to stretch, breath, and heal with Lifetime Community Relations at Target Field Station. Special guests include 612 Jungle, NASFIT, FitFam Noir, and Voice of Culture Drum and Dance. This event is free and open to the public. Target Field Station, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., eventbrite.com

Midtown Global Market Juneteenth Celebration

Visit the Midtown Global Market for a “roaming style show” of clothes from New Start Fashions, a presentation by storyteller Beverly Cottman, specials at the Soul to Soul Smokehouse, and a performance by the St. Paul COMMAND STEPPERS! 920 E Lake Street, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., midtownglobalmarket.org

An Evening with Jericho Brown

Once the pop-ups and morning activities have come to a close, visit the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church for a special conversation and reading with the profound Pulitzer-prize winning poet, Jericho Brown. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go towards HealingOurCity. Stevens Square Community Organization, 1900 Nicollet Ave, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., stevenssquare.org

BLK Glitter: A Pride Juneteenth Kickback

Hosted by the recently opened Black arts co-op, Black Table Arts, BLK Glitter: A Pride Juneteenth Kickback is open to all Black folks and will celebrate Black queer lives and collective liberation. The kickback will feature music by DJ MCShellen, and get ready for a whole lot of glitter. Black Table Arts Co-op, 3737 Minnehaha Ave S., 9 p.m. - 11 p.m., stayhappening.com