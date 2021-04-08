New Children's Book Celebrates the Powwow

× Expand Minnesota Historical Society Press Book cover for Josie Dances

Poet Denise Lajimodiere didn’t attend a powwow until she was 18. And considering she’s a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, that might sound surprising.

“It was a different time,” says Lajimodiere. “My family went through boarding schools, forced assimilation—part of that was relocation. We moved to Portland, Oregon. You didn’t have a choice; you moved or you didn’t eat.”

But Lajimodiere always understood she was Native, and her first powwow crystallized it. “The drum, the dances. I remember hiding behind a tepee and watching,” she says. “It just did something deep to me.”

Hooked, Lajimodiere began Fancy Shawl Dancing herself, and now, the act is depicted on the cover of her new children’s book, Josie Dances. “That story has been in my mind for more than 40 years,” she says. Lajimodiere traces its origins to the day her daughter, Josette, was with her at a powwow and the little girl emerged from a tent, spotted a bird, and wanted to fly.

The book, published by Minnesota Historical Society Press, is a collaboration with Twin Cities pediatrician and artist Angela Erdrich—sister to novelist Louise and poet Heid—who illustrated its pages.

× Expand inside spread of book

“I had been doing poetry since I was 10 years old but didn’t know where to go with it,” Lajimodiere says. “I gave my poems to Louise, and she said, ‘Denise, you can write.’ That did something for me. Opened up my brain. Her and Heid helped me line edit.”

Josie Dances is, at its core, two things: one, an invitation for children to imaginatively enter a powwow and a young Ojibwe girl’s life; the other, an invitation for adults to glimpse powwow culture more broadly. Look carefully at particular pages and you’ll see things like the cradleboard Lajimodiere hand-beaded with Ojibwe floral designs and used for all her kids and grandkids, paintings made by the Erdrich sisters’ mother, and important people in the northern powwow community, like Dakota dancer Emmet “His Many Lightnings” Eastman.

For her part, Angela Erdrich put a year and a half into the book.

“I wanted to show how many people in Turtle Mountain are super talented,” says Erdrich. “Basketry, painting, pottery, beading, a lot of Native communities are really Renaissance communities. And then I hope your readers go to a powwow! The one in Shakopee is so welcoming, so accessible. The outfits are amazing, and you’ll get a perspective on Native people you might never get otherwise. I think a lot of people are afraid. They think, I’ll be a voyeur and unwelcome. No. The Shakopee powwow is very, very open to visitors, and you can go and you’ll enjoy it.”