Joseph Haj Directs Hamlet at the Guthrie

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Joseph Haj

I am early to my interview with the Guthrie Theater’s artistic director, Joseph Haj. It’s a March afternoon, and the plan is for me to sit in on an early rehearsal of Haj’s production of Hamlet.

This is only the fifth time the Guthrie has produced Shakespeare’s longest and most brilliant tragedy—the most famous play in the entire English language, maybe in world literature—this time to mark the Guthrie’s 60th anniversary. Hamlet at the Guthrie is always a big deal—it was the play that opened the theater in 1963, when Sir Tyrone Guthrie directed it himself, and it was the play that closed the old, Ralph Rapson–designed building at Vineland Place, when Haj’s predecessor, Joe Dowling, directed it in 2006.

“There’s only been seven artistic directors before me, which is to say that only three artistic directors have not made a Hamlet,” Haj will tell me later. “So, it’s sort of an artistic director rite of passage at the Guthrie that at some point you make a Hamlet.” Haj doesn’t want to be misunderstood: “It’s no punishment to me, of course. Because I love the play entirely.”

We’re in one of the Guthrie’s big rehearsal rooms, where vinyl curtains block out most of the afternoon light coming through the huge windows and where the laminate hardwood floors are covered with pieces of tape providing the actors with their marks—marks that will be transferred over to the Wurtele Thrust Stage just more than a month from our interview. Haj, in his eighth year as the Guthrie’s artistic director, is a tall Palestinian American in his late 50s with a slender, athletic build. He has worked in theater since going to grad school for his MFA at the University of North Carolina 30 years ago, but he’s dressed like a stockbroker on the weekend, pairing a blue fleece jac-shirt with dark slacks and black logo-less high-top sneakers with white rubber soles.

Michael Braugher, the young Black actor from New Jersey Haj has cast as his Hamlet, comes into the room, takes off his raincoat, removes the stocking cap covering his shaved head, and introduces himself before joining his colleagues out on the floor. Braugher, whose father, Andre Braugher, and mother, Ami Brabson, are both accomplished film, TV, and stage actors themselves, is making his Guthrie debut—it’s his first time in Minneapolis and his first time playing Hamlet, and he’s obviously excited about the prospect.

“I’m deep into this,” he says.

He has been here two weeks already, and he’s loving it and says he’s having so much fun, despite commuting through the lingering ice and snow of our early spring. He asks Haj if they’re miming today and is told that he’ll actually get his dagger for this scene. Haj is biting his nails and staring intently through his black-framed glasses as local actor John Catron, who’s playing the Danish prince’s evil uncle Claudius, runs through his soliloquy. Catron’s out of costume too, wearing a western-style denim shirt with jeans, looking every bit the younger, hipper peer-to-Hamlet Claudius that Haj is choosing to go with over the traditional, more senior-ranking interpretation of the character.

× Expand Photo by David Brewster/Getty Hamlet Joseph Haj’s interpretation of Hamlet will be the Guthrie’s fifth. The first was Sir Tyrone Guthrie’s 1963 production—the inaugural play staged at his namesake theater. It was also the last play at the “old” Guthrie.

Catron’s rehearsing the usurping king’s “My offense is rank, it smells to heaven” speech—the only soliloquy in Hamlet that isn’t Hamlet’s—where the play’s Big Bad finally confesses his sins to the audience while his nephew, Hamlet, looms behind him, dagger drawn, ready for vengeance.

The way Haj directs recalls less an egotistical auteur and more a cool, nurturing college professor. Catron’s soliloquy is being constructed from their ongoing conversation about Shakespeare’s 400-year-old text—Haj tells me that this is one of the first days they’ve been up on their feet, that the cast’s process started with a weeklong sit-down table read.

“We just sat around explaining the play to one another until we all understood all of it,” he says.

So, this is the method: Haj asks Catron questions, and Catron asks Haj questions of his own—an extension of the granular analysis that started just over a week ago. But there’s a subtle firmness to Haj’s tone when he suggests that Catron’s reading is “too casual” when listing the three things that motivated Claudius to murder his brother: his crown, his ambition, and his queen.

“These are long-fought-for things that you are not fucking ready to give up,” Haj reminds him. “You can’t keep the shit you killed and stole for.”

But rather than advising that Catron give the three things more emphasis when he gets to them in his speech, Haj wonders if it could be helpful if he avoided rushing through the setup.

Before Catron runs his soliloquy again, Haj turns to Braugher. Haj’s young Hamlet has questions about how much tension to hold in his body while he holds the dagger over his head as he readies himself to stab his uncle. Haj mimes a quick demonstration before asking Jack Herrick, the composer who has been a few feet away this entire time, standing next to his upright bass and his Roland keyboard, if he could start playing right at the top of the page.

When the script coordinator announces we can break for dinner, the cast and crew leave the room to Haj. He explains that although it feels like I’m witnessing the earliest part of the process, they’re already months into this production. He points at a miniature model of the thrust stage sitting on the table and says that in order for the scene shop to be finished with the real-life, full-scale version in time for opening night, the production requires a monthslong head start. He estimates that he put in 200 hours of prep before the first rehearsal. And this is in addition to his more galactic artistic director duties—the Guthrie has already announced next year’s season—which is why he has limited himself to directing two plays a year in deference to these responsibilities over his eight-year run.

“By the time I’m in the room,” he says in between bites of takeout cucumber and rice during his dinner break, “if I’m doing my job at all well, I have to know this play as well as the actors who are playing it.”

Haj knows he’s no longer performing the roles himself. “But if I’m going to be helpful to them, I can’t be reading that thing as if it’s new.”

Haj is in a position many successful artists are in—he finds it difficult to talk about how hard he works without clarifying that he loves doing what he does.

“You haven’t asked me this,” he says, “but if you were to ask, ‘If you were on a desert island and could take one playwright’s work, who would you take?’—I want Shakespeare’s plays.”

At this point in our conversation, he apologizes for not holding eye contact for very long.

“To this day, I’m not a big eye contact person,” he says. “My father was blind.”

After his parents emigrated from Palestine to New Jersey, his father began pursuing a PhD in special education at NYU.

“And while he was studying his post-doctorate work, he would just hand me stuff to read to him.” Haj says his father was blind from the age of 1, and back then, without the technology available to the visually impaired today, he relied on his kids to read to him. “So, I realize how much I receive orally,” he says. “It makes a kind of sense to me that I spent so much of my acting life in the Shakespeare space.”

× Expand Joseph Haj

Not that reading Shakespeare came easy for him—he didn’t even read a Shakespeare play cover to cover until he was in grad school. Haj spent his teenage years in Miami, where his dad was a school administrator for Miami-Dade County, but as the middle child of three boys, he didn’t inherit his father’s scholarly discipline. He was a terrible student, basically dropping out before he discovered the miracle of drama class—and a gifted drama teacher he’s still in touch with—his senior year. Mrs. Barbara Lowery was his lifeline to college, and then to grad school. But he still didn’t get Shakespeare.

“In undergrad I always felt like I was behind,” he says. “And in grad school I felt like I was behind.”

He was only 10 pages into Richard II when he admitted to his roommate at UNC, the actor who would become one of his generation’s great Shakespeareans, Michael Cumpsty, that he just didn’t get it.

“And Michael helped me understand what was going on,” he says. “And I was like, ‘Ah!’”

From that point on, Haj devoured everything Shakespeare ever wrote.

“It’s astounding what Shakespeare knew 400 years ago—200 years before we even used psychology as a term, he’s writing about the most complex human relationships,” he says.

But admitting that he had to work so hard to get it at first became a good reminder of how the Bard’s light-years-beyond grip on language has never been common.

“They weren’t walking around speaking in dramatic poetry back in Elizabethan times,” he says. “These plays were hard for Shakespeare’s audience back then, and they’re hard now.” Shakespeare remains formally challenging in any era. “It requires skills and gifts from the artists who do this work and the ability to use these words in service,” he says. “And I think I know how to help—I flatter myself that I know how to help artists be successful with those words.”

Haj himself got his first big break as an actor at the Guthrie more than 30 years ago, in the 1989–90 season, when Garland Wright was artistic director. He was first cast in several different roles in Jean Genet’s The Screens, and then, after returning to New York, he was invited back out a year later to take part in a cycle of Shakespeare’s history plays (a cycle Haj will be revisiting in the Guthrie’s 2023–24 season).

“You’d go to auditions, and you’re not just auditioning for the role; you have to help people understand that you’re an actor,” he says. “And after a couple seasons at the Guthrie—when you can get onstage and play with the Izzy Monks and the Richard Iglewskis and the Steve Yoakams and the Sally Wingerts of the world—there was no longer any question of whether or not I was an actor; it was simply was I right or wrong for any given role.”

And now that he’s made it all the way to artistic director himself, he’s in a position to cast actors who interpret Shakespeare the way he does.

“We have no idea about what Shakespeare wanted,” he says. “All we have is the play, and as I read it, it’s written in the rhythms of a revenge tragedy—that’s its bones.”

Haj says he can’t watch a Hamlet who’s sitting down contemplating his navel for three hours. He agrees that Hamlet, with its length and complexity, lays out like an inkblot of a play—“Anybody can make of it what they want”—but he’s weary of an academy that has spent the last few decades emphasizing Hamlet’s inaction, that has argued that the Danish prince is too psychologically paralyzed by his circumstances to do anything.

“It occurs to me that all Hamlet does is do things,” he says.

So, after seeing “a jillion” actors in London and New York, and even more on tape, he found a Hamlet in Braugher, who had the power and velocity of presence, along with the facility of language, to capture his imagination.

“I wanted a Hamlet where you could believe that he’s carrying this profound grief for a father that he loves very, very much,” he says, “and can get on the front foot and get after things all night long.”