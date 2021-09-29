Joel Coen's Tragedy of Macbeth Gets Trailer

× Expand Photo by Anoush Abrar/Redux Joel Coen

Joel Coen’s new movie is The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black-and-white, very Coen retelling of Shakespeare’s tale of a bewitched Scottish lord.

The cast is huge, with Denzel Washington playing the titular role and Coen’s wife, Frances McDormand, playing Lady Macbeth. The only person missing? Joel’s younger brother, Ethan.

During the run-up, Ethan’s absence threatened to overshadow Joel’s solo directorial debut. The duo’s longtime composer gave an ominous quote to Los Angeles magazine that “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore” before going on to say that “they have a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves.”

So, is this a bona fide retirement for Ethan? Are the Coen brothers now merely a Coen brother? Here’s a thought: Maybe all the speculation can wait until we’ve seen The Tragedy of Macbeth. Interpreting Joel’s debut as some premature eulogy of his brother would be a real tragedy.