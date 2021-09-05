× Expand Photo by Marselle Washington Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Jam and Lewis in their trademark suits, shades, and fedoras

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’s musical partnership stretches back to the day they met in the Upward Bound program at the University of Minnesota. That was 48 years ago. Lewis was a student at Minneapolis North High, Jimmy “Jam” Harris was at Washburn, and they were in rival bands in the music scene: Lewis in a Parliament-Funkadelic–flecked outfit he called Flyte Tyme, Jam in the more Philly soul–inspired Mind and Matter. They became friends, then bandmates, then one of the most successful production teams of all time. Despite their 16 Billboard number one singles, for most of the last five decades, they were in the background—wearing their trademark slick suits with dark shades, quietly putting together a musical legacy that stands up to anybody’s, even that of their former employer, Prince.

“There are only three kinds of songs: good songs, bad songs, and hit songs. Two are debatable. One is not.” Terry Lewis

“It’s like a great marriage,” says Lewis when I reach him and Jam via Zoom from their respective homes in Los Angeles. “You just work through whatever the issues are. Because unworked-through issues become problems, and problems are terminal, so we just never let issues become problems.”

The two of them have a new album, fittingly entitled Jam & Lewis, Vol. 1. The album is full of big names, artists with whom Jam and Lewis have crafted massive hits: Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Usher. But for the first time, you won’t have to look through the credits to find their names: They’ll be right there on their album’s cover.

Jam and Lewis haven’t called Minneapolis home since they mothballed Flyte Tyme Studios in Edina in 2003. They’ve been back, most memorably when they programmed all the musical entertainment on Nicollet Mall during Super Bowl week in 2018, and their hometown obviously has maintained its impression on their sound. In fact, Vol. 1 opens with a new song by Sounds of Blackness, the legendary Minneapolis gospel group, and closes with a classic funk workout with Morris Day and Jerome, both original members of The Time, all together with The Roots as their backup band.

•••••

You guys have said that when you started producing records your philosophy was that there shouldn’t be a Jam and Lewis sound, it should be the artist’s sound. So how did you conceptualize your sound now that you’re the artist?

Lewis: Nothing changed but the date, because it’s still all about the artist and more specifically the craft of the song. Now, I will say that our personality instrumentally is definitely going to be prevalent across the spectrum.

Jam: Somebody heard the Babyface song and said, “That don’t sound like y’all.” So, what does it sound like? They said, “Sounds like Babyface.” I said, “Exactly.”

So why call it the first Jimmy and Terry record, then?

Jam: When Babyface heard the finished version of his song, he said, “Man, that sounds really good.” And we were like, “Yeah, of course it sounds good, man—you’re Babyface.” I think our process allows the artist to fall back in love with themselves. So Babyface was able to just hear himself the way everybody else hears it. Shawn from Boyz II Men cried when he heard their song, because it just took him back to all the things that were important about music to him.

You kicked the album off with a legendary Minneapolis group, and you closed the album with a legendary Minneapolis group.

Jam: When we started Perspective Records 30 years ago, the foundation was Sounds of Blackness. Musically, spiritually—it just was our foundation. And you can build a big, tall building off that foundation. And the roots of the last track—no pun intended—is Morris Day. When Prince told Morris, “Go put a band together,” and he just came over to our band and said, “Y’all be the band,” Prince wasn’t totally with that. But Morris fought for us and looked out for us. And so to reunite him with Jerome—who happens to be Terry’s brother—on a song, and making Questlove’s dream come true to be on a record with, basically, The Time—it was just the right way to bookend the album

“I think our process allows the artist to fall back in love with themselves.” Jimmy Jam

You, Terry, Jerome, and Prince all grew up within a few miles of each other. Prince fired you from The Time after you missed a gig for working with The S.O.S. Band, but the feelings seemed to run much deeper than that. When you released Control with Janet Jackson, he took a limo to Jam’s house and threw a broken Control CD in your driveway.

Lewis: Well, I think a lot of it spawned just in competition. And, in this particular case, it wasn’t about being “better than.” Who’s better than Prince?

Right.

Lewis: He was the controller of everyone’s voice, and when anyone else tried to speak up—it’s like when your kids start talking back to you. Like, they start asking you “Why?” and you say, “Because I said so.” We were rebelling against what he said. His word was not the Word. It was just a word, and we were having our own words, our own ideas. So, to belittle you in any way, to try to stir conflict and reduce confidence, he would throw a cassette in your driveway. And in the end, that’s what it was. We were all brothers and friends. We no longer had that relationship of employer/muse versus whatever we were at that time, I guess. It was a step up to get to Prince, but he didn’t have to look so far down to see us anymore. Now, Prince is the Man. No disrespect ever.

For the record, was it Morris or Prince who fired you?

Lewis: It was Prince. Let’s just put it out there. And, actually, when he said we were fired, Jam got up and walked out. I tried to reason with [Prince] for a couple minutes, and there was no reason in the room.

Jam knew.

Lewis: Jam knew. I got up, and I said, like, “Well, I guess, OK. Cool. Whatever.” And I walked out. But Morris walked out as well, and they didn’t find Morris for months.

Jam: Yeah. That’s right.

Lewis: We were a tight-knit group. We were all brothers, and we were all in this together, and Morris never wanted his band to be—I guess he used to call it a “hotel band.” That’s where people come for a night.

Jam: A revolving door.

Lewis: He wanted his band to be his band, and for someone to supersede his vision was devastating for him.

× Expand Photo by Raymond Boyd/Getty Terry Lewis, Janet Jackson and Jimmy Jam Jam and Lewis with their most important collaborator, Janet Jackson, at the opening of the new Flyte Tyme in ’89

This album is a showcase of, like, 30 years of work and 40 years of friendship, but has the way you work changed?

Lewis: Steve, nothing changed but the date, man. We do what we do. There’s no formula for it. There are things that Jimmy does that I can’t do. Well, he used to make me play keyboards, but fortunately, I got better at other things. I don’t have to play. So, if I want to get my idea out, I want someone that actually can do it, so I can have more time to fool with it on the other side.

So that’s been your role for 30 years.

Volume one album cover

Lewis: I’m looking at the technology. I’m looking at where we can take this thing. What kind of equipment can we acquire. Jam said, “OK, sampling, let’s figure out how to do it our way.” And he took a lot of things that most people do, and he turned it on another angle. He got the triangle—he turned it upside down.

Is that what you saw in him when he was a kid who could play all these different instruments?

Lewis: I like to take credit for being a genius, but we were just having fun. We just wanted to make music. We had some talent. We didn’t know how much, because what do you compare it against? You can sit here and say you knew that we had something valuable to offer the world. That I did know. But I didn’t know what that was. But I saw in Jimmy someone who loved music.

I mean no disrespect, but you haven’t had a number one hit since you left Minneapolis. Is there something different between making a hit that resonates with such a huge amount of people at once? Is there a formula?

Lewis: We do have an instinct for mass appeal, just because I think growing up in Minneapolis and being around so many different genres of music and having to actually learn and access those things as part of your tool belt helped us a lot.

“We don’t control the charts. What we can control is the records that we make.” Jimmy Jam

The writer Touré has a theory that Prince’s genre-defying sound can at least be partially credited to the Twin Cities’ dearth of Black radio stations.

Lewis: Yes, that, but also being able to play ski resorts and bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs and playing polka. If you play for an organization like VFW or something. Like being able to be pliable and accessible to all things. That absolutely helps you understand music in a different kind of way. It’s like in every genre there’s something great, and then there’s something good, and then there’s something maybe that you deem not to be as good. But there are only three kinds of songs: good songs, bad songs, and hit songs. Two are debatable. One is not. So all we’ve tried to do is make the best songs that we possibly can make, and hopefully it becomes a hit. And we try to stay away from the bad songs, but we make some of those too. We love them so much we keep them to ourselves. So, it’s just part of creation.

Jam: We’ve had a ton of number ones. And in recent years, as a matter of fact, the one that always comes to mind for us was, with Janet, we had the Unbreakable album, which was number one.

Your last Billboard Hot 100 number one was Usher’s “U Remind Me” in 2001, right?

Jam: That is absolutely true. And so, we’ll see. And the fact that the Hot 100 now is based on YouTube plays, on TikTok plays, on whatever, that really doesn’t have anything to do with us. We don’t control the charts. What we can control is the records that we make.

Even though you’ve been gone for more than 10 years, you guys do have a connection to this city. Were you surprised to watch Minneapolis become the source of so much international news?

Jam: A lot of things are painful about George Floyd, but it was basically three blocks from where I grew up. I felt people were very polite and very “Minnesota nice,” but maybe the complete thought is they were “Minnesota nice” and polite even though they were prejudiced against you. I think in the South, it’s very in your face. In Minneapolis, it was subtle in the way there were clubs that we couldn’t play growing up. And it wasn’t because of the music we played, because the clubs were all playing R&B music. It was just white bands playing R&B music.

Lewis: The George Floyd thing is terrifying because I could see myself, my kids, my brothers, being that same person. That’s horrifying. We should all be ashamed of that. And in no way would you charge everybody in Minneapolis and indict them for being hateful or prejudiced, because I don’t think that’s the case. But like Jam said, it was very tough for us to get into any club back in the day until we played the Nacirema Club, and then finally, First Avenue started letting us in to play on special days. But that was a long time coming. By that time, we were all trying to be national artists. We weren’t trying to really worry about what Minneapolis was doing for us or to us. We had bigger fish to fry. We had other aspirations, and watching Prince get out of Minneapolis and be successful just gave us all the drive to do the same thing. And then we watched Lipps Inc. get out, and Cynthia [Johnson] had the number one song in the world, and it was like “OK, well, it’s possible.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.