Jessica Nordell and the End of Bias

Jessica Nordell's prescription for how society can end bias in all its forms is at bookstores now.

New year, new you—even deep inside your unconscious where the light doesn’t shine? That’s the hope of Jessica Nordell, author of The End of Bias: A Beginning. Nordell, who has been a science writer reporting on bias for outlets from The Atlantic to The New York Times since 2006, is one of those fascinating characters you find in certain south Minneapolis homes. Born in California to a surfer and a conscientious objector (she was delivered by the same doctor that cared for Cher when she had Chaz Bono), Nordell grew up in Green Bay and studied physics at Harvard as an undergrad. She lived in Minneapolis after college, writing comedy for Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, before heading to the University of Wisconsin–Madison to study poetry.

And somehow, along the way, she started to realize that the one problem beneath so many others in our society was bias, implicit, explicit, unconscious, and otherwise. It became her primary focus, and eventually, she applied her scientific reporting to the subject. The result is the aforementioned book, which explores not only the origins and nature of bias but also how we can get rid of it altogether. Reached at her home office, Nordell was packing for a trip to London. That’s where she’d be attending a reception for the prestigious Royal Society Science Book Prize, for which The End of Bias has been shortlisted. So, what is bias really? Where does it come from? We asked.

Is ending bias possible?

I wouldn’t have written a book about solutions if I hadn’t found actual solutions. There are things all of us can do to make changes. What’s important to realize is that bias is not necessarily a character failing; it’s an inheritance. As members of this society, we are inheritors of a lot of bad ideas that came from people and societies that predate us by hundreds or thousands of years. The white-over-Black racial hierarchy that we see in our society is several hundred years old; the idea of the superiority of men is thousands of years old. It’s kind of absurd to think you would not absorb these messages that have been in play for thousands of years. It’s not a character flaw to observe and absorb toxic lies from the culture.

Is bias a character flaw?

Even people from pretty privileged groups will tell me, “As a six-foot-tall white man with great hair, I was looked down on as incompetent when I took my kid to the playground.” But what’s crucial to understand is that bias is the culture, expressed through people. Anytime I interact with someone and experience condescension because I’m a woman, that’s the culture speaking through that person. Now, that person has the opportunity to examine and scrutinize their reaction to me if they care to do so. I do think it is our responsibility to closely examine these inherited ideas and values for anyone who wants to engage with the culture in a just and life-affirming way.

Does bias being the root of a wide range of tragedies and problems, from the death of Philando Castile to the gender pay gap, make it difficult to consider abstractly?

Bias is the phenomenon that underlies much of that. No one was connecting the dots and saying, This works, and this, and this. There’s one story I found for the book that I love. Connie Rice, a civil rights lawyer, was trying to help Watts, a community in Los Angeles that was experiencing bad behavior from the LAPD and the police, so she created a program in which a small group of officers were trained to work with a community in intergenerational gang violence. Instead of being incentivized to make arrests, the police were incentivized to build relationships. Ten years in, this program made meaningful differences in both the police’s experiences and the community’s experiences. The community reported they were treated with dignity, friendships formed, and a greater level of trust was cultivated. One of the officers I interviewed, he was living in a duplex, and one of the families from the community moved into the other half of the duplex, and they had dinner together every Sunday night. The officer said, “Rather than seeing this community as victims or perpetrators of crime, they were seen as more complex and fully human.”

What’s next?

Bias is actionable; we can do things. We don’t have to feel bad forever. Getting stuck in feeling ashamed or being afraid to do or say the wrong thing can be really counterproductive. I wrote the book so people can look at what’s in their own minds and hearts, so they can act in a way that’s more in line with their values.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.