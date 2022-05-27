JD Rivers Children’s Garden Gives Youth a Space to Grow

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the JD Rivers Children's Garden JD Rivers Children's Garden

At first glance, the garden off Glenwood Avenue in Minneapolis looks like nearly any other community garden—albeit a large one. It boasts raised beds, a hoop house, and fruit trees, and an enormous, colorful Adirondack chair sits at the entrance. But it’s not your typical neighborhood garden—its mission lies in educating youth about city gardening and helping the community where inexpensive, fresh fruits and veggies aren’t always easy to find.

JD Rivers Children’s Garden was founded in the 1980s, after the Minneapolis Grain Exchange planted a few acres of sunflowers and wheat in Theodore Wirth Regional Park —and its neighbors took notice. Kids from area rec centers and programs were invited to learn about urban farming and watch the harvest.

“Seeing that activity in the space inspired people who lived locally—JD and Ada Rivers,” says garden educator and program coordinator Alison Cole. “They thought it would be a great idea to have it be a permanent garden space. So they brought it to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, about creating a garden specifically for children to be engaged in.”

Forty years later, the garden has morphed and grown time and time again, but its core values and structure remain. Now, Cole and her team host various youth and school groups (primarily those based in north Minneapolis, but from other areas of the city as well) during the late spring and summer. Some groups just visit once; others come weekly for a month, maybe two.

Kids learn about gardening and growing food by actually doing the work—planting, watering, weeding, and harvesting, depending on what’s needed that particular day—and participating in garden-themed activities and games. Then, they’ll bring their bounty to the Theodore Wirth Pavilion (just up the hill from the garden) and learn how to transform the raw ingredients into a snack.

And no matter what time of the season they visit, there’s always something to harvest and nibble on. Cole’s team grows a little of everything: flowers and herbs in beds, tomatoes and peppers in the hoop house, and rows of broccoli, potatoes, summer squash, Brussels sprouts, Swiss chard, kale, onions, and carrots, depending on the year. Apple, cherry, plum, and pear trees hang out back—and staffers are available to help kids pick if they’re not quite tall enough to reach the fruit.

“One of the main missions of the garden is to get youth involved in gardening and urban agriculture,” Cole says.

But after pandemic guidelines didn’t allow for youth programming two years ago, the garden’s team strengthened its second mission: feed their neighbors.

“In 2020, we didn’t do any youth programming,” Cole says. “But we still had the garden open. We ran a market that was open to the public.”

A smaller version of the market had existed pre-pandemic, where staff or volunteers would harvest whatever fruits, vegetables, or herbs were ripe and ready, and then sell them at a table outside the garden. “But starting in 2020, we decided to do a pick-your-own version of the market,” Cole says.

Originally, the pick-your-own model was a way for garden-goers to social distance, but it also became a way for the community to learn and engage with the space on a deeper level—and sink their hands into the earth in a way that many city residents don’t have the space, time, funds, or chance to do on a regular basis. Garden staffers provided bags, scissors, and guidance on what was ripe or how to pick that day’s bounty, and visitors would pay what they could for their harvest—it was all donation-based. Anything left over was donated to local food shelves and organizations.

The positive response from market-goers inspired the team to create a hybrid model going forward—youth programming is back, but the market will increase its hours and availability this year. For the first time, people will be able to shop the garden in the evening—a welcome change for 9-to-5 workers who couldn’t visit during the day. (Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, nearby, also has later hours on Thursdays, when the garden is open later—make a Theo Wirth evening out of it!)

“It’s really easy to go somewhere like Theodore Wirth and not even know about everything that’s going on because it’s so big,” Cole concedes. “A lot of time we get people who stop by and are like, I never even knew this was here! A lot of what we do lately is just trying to get the word out so people can enjoy it.”

That enjoyment starts June 1 this year. Visit the JD Rivers Children’s Garden’s cash-only market (2900 Glenwood Ave., Mpls.) Monday–Wednesday 10 a.m.–2p.m. and Thursdays 2–6 p.m. during the summer, with more limited hours in the fall. Check out minneapolisparks.org for more info.