What to Know About the Wordplay Festival

× Expand Photos by Robert Gill; Laichee Yang; Brett Simison; & courtesy of Bellmont Partners author-header From left to right: Antonia Angress, Lane Moore, David Mura, Alexander Chee and Rebecca Makkai

The Festival

The Loft Literary Center’s annual (but still newish) festival, Wordplay, is back on for an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019. Local and national authors will descend upon Minneapolis on July 8 for a full day of panels, conversations, readings, and workshops, plus a makers’ market and food and beverage booths—all attended by thousands of bookworms from all over the country.

The Lineup

This year, the festival will be just one day, but boy, is it a full one.

The Loft will host one stage inside its Washington Avenue home base, plus three outdoor stages in surrounding parking lots and streets (think block party–style). Each participating author on a panel—from Minneapolis’s Antonia Angress, whose debut novel Sirens & Muses was a top pick for critics last summer, to established national names such as Alexander Chee—applied to participate in the festival and is required to have released a notable book within the last few years.

Huge household names have been known to drop by—heck, Stephen King showed up in 2019—and at press time, The Loft was still playing coy about who some of the special guests might be.

The Meaning

The Loft’s director of special events, Shahenda Helmy, notes that for authors who couldn’t tour and promote their books through typical avenues the last few years, this year’s Wordplay is more important than ever to get their new books in front of beloved readers. But it’s also about the locals—and bringing a vibrant event to downtown Minneapolis.

“The efforts of the city to revitalize the downtown district go hand in hand with what makes Wordplay what it is,” Helmy says. “Bringing a community into the downtown area, and also putting the Midwest on the literary map, is something we’re perfectly positioned to do.”