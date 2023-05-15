Insider: Safe at Home

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Correa Jersey

The Play

Last year, Carlos Correa, a 28-year-old shortstop who made a name for himself winning rings with the Houston Astros, signed a big-time free agent contract with the Twins. The deal ($105.3 million over three years) included a potential opt-out after the first season, and Correa ultimately took it. In December, the San Francisco Giants snatched him up for a historic $350 million, 13-year contract—the largest ever for an MLB shortstop—after the Twins’ $285 million, 10-year offer couldn’t compete. But during a routine physical, doctors raised concerns about Correa’s right ankle, which he had surgery on in 2014. The Giants wanted to restructure the deal, but Correa and agent Scott Boras balked at the idea and walked away. Less than a day later, Correa had a $315 million, 12-year deal from the Mets on the table. The Mets’ physical left them with similar concerns, and they, too, tried to restructure.

The Win

All along, the Twins weren’t shy about wanting Correa back, and when he suddenly became available for the second time in a row, they swooped in. In January, the team signed Correa to a $200 million, six-year deal, with vesting options for four years after that. “We made no secret of the fact that he was a key priority for us,” says Twins president of base-ball operations Derek Falvey. “We felt he was a real leader in the clubhouse—someone who could really make an impact on and off the field.” Falvey notes fans adored Correa, as did other players (especially pal Byron Buxton).

The Future

In a press conference, Correa was quick to point out he has never missed an MLB game because of his 2014 ankle surgery or received treatment while in the majors. But more importantly, he made it clear he wants to be here. “Kylo [his son] will grow up to be Minnesota nice, which I love,” he said. “I get more Jucy Lucys, also.” Which—as we know—is a win for all.