Inside the Re-emerging Trivia Scene

Trivia Mafia Amanda Hankerson

What is the only NFL team whose logo contains a rendering of a flower? The annual Orionids meteor shower is the product of what celestial body, which was last seen from Earth in 1986?

Each week, thousands pour over these word puzzles at venues scattered across the Twin Cities. Any shred of knowledge counts to teams composed of anyone from soccer moms to emo teens to PhDs. “Everybody knows something and everything is fair game for trivia,” says Brenna Proczko, executive VP of Trivia Mafia, the Midwest’s largest trivia company.

What started as “Chuck and Sean’s Trivia” every Sunday night at 331 Club, where Proczko was a player, has since grown into a company that syndicates trivia at nearly 100 venues in Minnesota alone.

Trivia Mafia runs a pen and paper operation where small teams, averaging four people, take their best guess at questions like, “Of the 50 longest-running TV shows in U.S. history, only one contains an exclamation point in its title, what is it?”

It's become a weekly ritual for many and Trivia Mafia reported record high turnouts this summer, averaging 15 teams per location. (If you’re still wondering, the answer is "Jeopardy!", which you totally knew).

“Something that constantly changes but also always generally stays the same is really that sweet spot of comfort for people,” says Proczko. Players know their host and the format, but are kept on their toes by clever new questions and themed rounds like: All answers this round will be a word with four “I”s, or Here are five questions from the intersection of rodents and technology.

Steadily rising interest has bolstered both their in-person and virtual games, the latter of which kept them afloat when restaurants and bars shuttered last year. That pause also allowed them to hire 8 new question writers, bringing a fresh set of voices into the mix. “The goal is always to be inclusive and not reductive,” says Proczko.

The busiest and therefore most competitive Trivia Mafia destinations in the Twin Cities include Venn Brewing in South Minneapolis, Carbone’s Pizzeria by Lake Nokomis, and Bad Weather Brewing in St. Paul, which tend to each average 30 teams a night.

For a more intimate setting, the cozy 331 Club still offers music trivia with the original duo, Chuck Terhark and Sean McPherson, each Sunday evening.

Anyone hesitant to hang out indoors with strangers can huddle around a fire pit on the Utepils patio, where questions are announced via speaker. Or, join a virtual game from home.

There are also plenty of independent trivia operations too, like Black Stack Brewing, which boasts a spacious taproom and generous prizes.

“What I’ve seen, as a player and host, is that it's about the community,” says Proczko on the draw of trivia night, “It's a replacement for a dart league or bowling league or bridge club. Often trivia is just an excuse to hang out with your friends.”

(And the answers to the two at the top are New Orleans Saints’ Fleur-de-lis and Halley’s Comet)