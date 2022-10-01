Inside the Revamped Edina Theatre

× Expand Cynthia Maya Edina Theatre

Nearly three years after shutting down at the onset of the pandemic, the historic Edina Theatre reopened Friday under new local ownership. Mann Theaters is focused on the experience of movie going, which you can’t get while streaming from home, like heated seats and a bar designed to replicate Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic, The Shining.

The almost 90-year old theater boasts renovations throughout, including a forthcoming performance stage, updated screens and sound system, and new heated reclining seats.

Mann Theaters president Steve Mann, who actually owned the Edina Theatre once before for a short stint in the 1970s, gave credit to his children Michelle and Michael, who now run the business. “They’re responsible for all these remarkable ideas,” he said at a private grand opening party on Thursday.

Along with nods to old Hollywood like the elegant lobby chandelier and historic photos including one of the 1981 storm that took out the iconic Edina marquee, the theater has been updated for the 21st Century with automated ticket kiosks and self-serve concessions. (There’s still an employee-staffed box office, for those who prefer to buy tickets the old fashioned way.)New concession items include pizza, chicken nuggets, and milk shakes.

Cynthia Maya Redrum recreation at Edina Theatre

Upstairs, visitors enter a whole new cinematic dimension in the Gold Room Bar, almost an exact replica of the Gold Ballroom from The Shining. The idea came to co-owner Michelle Mann when she and her brother toured the theater a year and a half ago. “Because of the way [the space] is structured, The Shining just came into our head, so that’s where it started,” Michelle Mann says. “We were like, ‘Guess what, Dad?’ We want to do this exactly like The Shining.’ He thought we were crazy but we said, ‘trust us.’” The result is an immersive experience that feels like stepping right into a movie scene—from the subtly chilling bathrooms, the REDRUM door, the hotel lobby scene and creepy twins looking over your shoulder as you enjoy a cocktail.

As an homage to the decoration, the theater is showing The Shining for its opening weekend along with three other movies; The Good House, Don’t Worry Darling, and Bros. Long known for indie films, the Edina will now show a mix of arthouse movies and Hollywood blockbusters.

Sitting in the heart of the 50th & France district neighboring businesses anticipate an uptick in foot traffic. “It’ll make us busier for sure. I think it’ll bring more people to the neighborhood,” says Vanessa Wheeler, the general manager at Pajarito restaurant across the street from the theater. Right next door to the theater, Bluebird Boutique co-owner Allison Mowery says she can’t wait to smell the popcorn again. “We’re thrilled to see our neighbor reopen, and so excited about the variety of movies they’ll be showing now!”

With a nod to the neighborhood, the opening event featured refreshments from surrounding businesses, including Mr. Paul’s Supper Club. Executive Chef and owner Tommy Begnaud says, “We absolutely believe the theater will benefit Mr. Paul’s and all the restaurants and shops in the 50th & France district. There’s a lot of energy here, and having a theater experience just gives people one more reason to come and stay a while.”

The new stage for live performances is expected to draw small theater groups, comedians, and musical acts.

“We wanted to make it a destination” Michelle Mann says. “A place you’re not going to forget when you come in.”