Inside the Newly Renovated Uptown Theater

After a three-year hiatus, Uptown’s iconic theater is set to reopen to the public as a multipurpose music venue. Beyond live music performances, the redevelopment will see the venue serve as a space for comedy, town hall meetings, corporate and special events, and more.

The theater, located at the intersection of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue, initially opened as the Lagoon Theater in 1916. It continued to operate on and off in varying capacities until an eviction notice in 2021 caused its most recent iteration to cease operations.

The venue’s redevelopment was completed by Swervo Development over the last two and a half years. According to Mike Finkelstein, president of Maven Commercial Real Estate and a member of the redevelopment team, the cost of redevelopment landed somewhere in the seven-figure range.

Swervo also redeveloped the Armory downtown, and the connection is evident in the new space’s swanky interior. While the original capacity was announced at 2,500, the venue actually can hold closer to 1,700 people, still rendering it Uptown’s biggest venue at 19,00 square feet. A large part of the new space, expanded with the absorption of its neighboring buildings, will be dedicated to back of house operations. The redevelopment added 150 jobs to the city, according to the theater.

Gone are the popcorn machines and soda fountains from the movie theater days; sleek bars sit in their place. The first floor seating area has been gutted and converted into a general admission floor. Reserved mezzanine seating will be available as well. For those with fond memories of kicking back on one of the venue’s second-level couches, the premium boxes offering in-seat service in their place may bring the same comfort.

The question on everyone’s mind: what’s happening with the venue’s iconic letters above the marquee? According to a representative, it’s a work in progress. After being taken down for the purpose of restoration, pushback from folks at the Minneapolis Heritage Preservation Committee brought things to a halt. While a new set is currently being fabricated for outside, the original U-P-T-O-W-N letters can now be found hanging on the theater’s north wall.

“It’s going to bring a lot of people to Hennepin and Lake and that’s hopefully going to fill some of those vacancies,” Nick Boosalis, part of the construction team, said.“I see this theater really regenerating the area.”

Local indie rockers Yam Haus headlined the venue’s June 10 kickoff party, with support from Landon Conrath and an appearance by Ber. A handful of other acts are scheduled in the coming months, including Prof, Ruel, and Owl City. Check out the full schedule here.