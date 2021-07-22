Get to Know Ink ‘n Flower: Prairie Inspired, Minnesota Made

× Expand Courtesy of Ink 'n Flower Ink 'n Flower

When Sophie Yang immigrated to Minnesota from South Korea in 2016, she was inspired by the beauty of the prairie. With fifteen years of experience, Yang wanted to continue her vocation as a florist with a bit of Minnesota flare. She specializes in floral styles like Ikebana, European Classic, European Modern, French Natural, and her signature, the Minnesota-inspired Wildflower style.

So with the help of her husband, JinSoo Kim, Ink ‘n Flower, which comes from her Korean name InKyung, began out of Yang’s sunroom in 2018.

Translated by her husband and business partner, Yang explains how she chose to focus on not only floral arrangements, but also home decor.

“To start the business she did a lot of market research and saw a lot of flower shops selling gifts along with flowers and she wanted to put a personal touch on the items in her shop, so she started to make macrame and weave baskets by hand,” explains Kim.

Yang finds that her inspiration comes from her customers as well. She noticed that many of her customers in their 20s and 30s gravitated toward natural home decor, so she thought about the different ways her customers could incorporate plants and flowers into their homes.

“We’re very grateful to our customers for providing feedback and inspiration for us and giving us the honor to be part of their life. She feels more connected to the larger community being a small business owner in the way she can reach out and help customers decorate their home to their personal style.”

Yang's interest in beautifying her customers' homes has led her to consider how to keep her products local. She enrolled in the horticulture program at Hennepin Tech in the hope that one day she can have a small scale farm to grow her own flowers. She has already started to actualize this dream by partnering with her local church where she grows some herbal flowers and wildflowers.

For those interested in Yang’s prairie-inspired creations, she offers gifts and floral arrangements for weddings, graduations, funerals, and other life events. Ink ‘n Flower can also be found at the Northeast Farmers market, so customers can see for themselves how they can bring a touch of nature into their homes.