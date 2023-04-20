In Conversation with Steve Gorman

× Expand Photographs by Tim Evans Steve Gorman

It was kind of odd when KQRS announced that it was replacing Tom Barnard on the KQ Morning Show with the founding drummer of The Black Crowes. Sure, KQRS is a classic rock station, and The Black Crowes were arguably more classic rock than any of their contemporaries. And good drummers—which Steve Gorman demonstrably is—are inherently capable of keeping a chaotic group of people on beat. But still, whether you loved him or hated him, the rancorous Tommy B brought a special kind of hot sauce to breakfast. How could a chill drummer dude possibly replace that?

Well, it turns out Gorman isn’t all that chill. In 2019, he cowrote one of the most searingly honest rock memoirs in recent memory, Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes, detailing 25 years of dysfunction alongside Chris and Rich Robinson, the two other founding Crowes.

“A lot of the stories that I told in that book,” Gorman tells me when we meet for coffee at The Briar in Northeast right after the Morning Show broadcast, “I guarantee you, their version of events is all about me being a raging asshole.” And he doesn’t dispute that there were times when he probably was. “What I can say without a question is I never started it.” He says Chris would threaten to fight him all the time. “For years, I said, ‘First punch is yours.’” Gorman pantomimes jutting his own chin out. “And we’re doing this in our 30s!” He shakes his head. “At a certain point I’m thinking, I’m so embarrassed to be here.”

You defined yourself as a drummer for years before you dropped out of college in Western Kentucky and became an actual drummer. Do you still define yourself as a drummer? Always.

At one point in your memoir, you wrote about how bass players are always the weirdos in any band. Is there a psychological profile for a drummer? I think there are two: You’re either a complete lunatic, or you’re a backseat driver who likes to control things. I had a lot of OCD as a kid and went through a couple of, basically, nervous breakdowns, but I’ve never been a complete lunatic.

So, you’re a backseat driver. One hundred percent. I’m the youngest of eight kids, so personality-wise, pure politician—got along with everybody. Who’s going to beef with the baby, you know what I mean? The two brothers right above me were 2 and 4 years older—they fought every day, and I didn’t fight either one of them.

Kinda explains your position in the Crowes—both your tolerance for the insanity and your desire to have your say despite it. It’s the same thing that happens in a lot of bands: There’s a way of living as a local band, and then fame and fortune hit, and it changes dramatically. People confuse notoriety with intelligence or wisdom—“I’m more famous, so I should make decisions now.” I was always like, “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.” But I came in there with an innate understanding of things: Well, you’re saying one thing; you’re doing another—let me see if I can bring those two worlds together. But at the same time, I was very much codependent. And I was attracted to the chaos.

You wanted to be in a band so badly. Well, that’s what it was. I never once thought I was going to drop out of college to go get rich. To me, what The Replacements were doing is all I wanted to do in the world. I wanted one reason to get out of bed every day, and I wanted that reason to be because I’m in a band. And I got every bit of that within six months of dropping out of college. It was all happening, and I was like, This is perfect.

The Replacements, and Paul Westerberg in particular, are obviously talismans for you. But as the Crowes became successful, Westerberg went from being a punk ethos role model to being a cautionary tale. In a perfect world, you do it just like R.E.M.—you establish your beachhead, every record sells a little bit more than the one before, and then you feel like you’re in control of things. We did not get that at all. The game was over within 12 months of the release. All of a sudden, we have a platinum record and we’ve just outsold all of our favorite bands. The bands that made us pick up our instruments, the bands that made us love music, we blew past them. So where were we? We weren’t good at talking about it and finding our own course. Within a year and a half, we were at the mercy of a singer that we couldn’t have those conversations with anymore. He was the star; he was the captain of the boat.

Your memoir is so painful to read—it’s so intimate, like listening to your parents’ divorce. It was fucking painful to live through, I can tell you that.

But Chris Robinson is so funny, man. There’s that chapter where the band just played a huge tour covering Zeppelin songs with Jimmy Page, and Chris says, “I’m getting kinda tired of all the ‘baby, baby, baby’ and Lord of the Rings shit.” Well, here’s the thing: When you’re a local, unsigned band, general contrarianism is charming. People say, “Hey, good job, kid. Thanks for pointing out that bullshit.” When you’re on the cover of Rolling Stone and you’ve sold five million records and you’re still acting like the music industry’s a chore for you, it doesn’t matter. Right or wrong, it’s not a good look. Beyond that, there’s also just a genuine self-destructive streak that’s very real. Pretending that you don’t care and destroying everything is just another way of controlling.

You were a drummer who wore a suit. Was that the Charlie Watts mode of projecting: In the midst of mayhem, I’m going to keep it together? Well, I’d shaved my head. And once you shave your head, you’re like, Well, I look kind of stupid in these flamboyant clothes.

Anytime I’ve ever been dumped, she cut her hair first. Shaving my head actually gave me myself back. In the ’90s, The Black Crowes was like being in a 24/7 fraternity. It was impossible to get out of anyone’s hair. The minute you would pull yourself out, which I did regularly, you’re getting shit—What’s wrong with him? Fuck him.

So you’re always feeling you’re about to get dumped. Always. I didn’t think I was going to get fired; I knew that.

When you finally did get fired, in 2013, you had already started doing radio in Nashville. You’ve been doing it for 10 years now. When did you start defining yourself as a broadcaster? A month ago, literally.

How did you get into radio in the first place? In 2008, hanging with another dad at the preschool drop-off line—he was the drive time guy on the local station in Nashville. I had said I used to do radio for the Crowes all the time, and my plan was to be a sportscaster in college. And he goes, “Man, you want to come on the show sometime?”

Eventually you got your own national radio show on Fox Sports Radio. In Nashville, my little show got a lot of attention right away. Like, The drummer of The Black Crowes is doing sports talk—it was always a thing. I just thought, This is a cool thing to do in between whatever I’m drumming. I’m talking about sports anyway; might as well do it on this show. Bill Simmons was writing for ESPN’s Page 2, starting his world of sports entertainment and movie references. When I first started reading him, I was like, “That’s what I’m like.” And the local NBC affiliate, they had the guy who does the crazy stories: a drummer doing sports talk. He did a four-minute piece on me, and somebody at iHeartRadio saw that and forwarded it to the guy that ran Fox Sports Radio. January of ’14, suddenly I’m on 3:00 to 6:00 eastern on 200 stations. I was way in over my head—I mean, spectacularly so. And I knew that, and the guy that hired me knew that.

Eventually you landed a syndicated show for Cumulus, Steve Gorman Rocks! But why move to Minneapolis to wake up in a strange city before dawn in your mid-50s? Is it the salary? Well, I was already waking up before 6:00 for no reason just because I’m old. To answer your question, it’s not the salary at all, because that’s the last thing we figured out. I like coming up with an idea and moving forward and building something. The best part of The Black Crowes was getting it going.

Driving from the back seat. What attracted me to this initially was, yeah, Cumulus is a big network, but KQ is still very much in its own world. I’m well aware of the cultural footprint of that station in this market. And Minneapolis is a city I’ve always been cool with. I have friends here.

You’ve been on the air for six weeks. What are your strengths and weaknesses as a morning show host? We brought music back to the show, for sure.

You have a seemingly bottomless well of rock and roll anecdotes. You had a great one with a Tom Petty song just this morning. I’m very quick on my feet. And that comes from doing a lot of radio; it also comes from growing up eighth in a family. You got to pay attention and you got to be nimble and you can’t get too attached to a position, figuratively or literally. Someone’s going to move you, or the mood’s going to change. My dad was a domineering narcissist. He was an angry, belligerent douchebag most of the time. And when you grow up with that, man, you’re good at, Boom, move, do something, get to the next room. You’re just growing up on the fly. My God, it’s like I was bred to be in a band with a narcissist and go handle that crazy craziness. Thanks, Dad.

There’s going to be a lot of people who were so attached to Tommy Barnard they’ll never be happy with the new guy. Of course. That’s every radio show ever.

I know you don’t want to compare yourself to the previous guy, but he clearly got off on having a reactionary take on what’s going on in this city on a day-to-day basis. He was reactionary in the ’80s; he was reactionary two years ago, right? But it’s hard to discern your worldview right now. It’s obvious you like music more than Tommy B did. I would say that’s a safe bet.

But your point of view on the world, how do you think that will reveal itself on air? Slowly. I know exactly what I think about everything. I don’t think the mission of this show is to let that out there blatantly. Now, down the road, people will go, I wonder what Steve thinks about that. But the way to get someone interested in that is not to hit them over the head with it. That’s in life and especially in radio.

So, sports is a safe place. You can talk to anybody about sports; you can talk to anybody about rock and roll. I’m very comfortable talking about religion and politics to a stranger, no problem. I think everyone should. I think it’s better when we do.

I’m a stranger. But in terms of a morning radio show—I want to do this for a really long time. It takes forever to build an audience, because it has to trust you. And so, with this show, which is not just another sports talk show, but a morning show—it’s the first thing people are putting on in the morning, and it’s a slow build, man. I’m not in a hurry to be everyone’s favorite guy. But if you ask me a point-blank question, I’ll answer it.

Did Biden steal the election in 2020? He did not.

OK. [Sarcastically] But the Democratic apparatus funded by George Soros did.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.