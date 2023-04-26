In Conversation with Grant Hamilton of Guytano

× Expand Photo by Connor Dols Guytano

Local indie rockers Guytano have been playing together for over a decade, when they formed their group as middle schoolers in Sartell in 2010. Composed of brothers Grant and Eddie Hamilton, Isaac Hesse, and Colter Benoit, they’ve amassed a steady amount of Spotify streams and a tight-knit fanbase over the last few years—most recently gaining new listeners through their 2022 EP, Emerald Drive. Ahead of the group’s show at First Ave this week, we spoke with frontman Grant Hamilton about the band's journey so far, advice for fellow young musicians, and what lies ahead.

What are a couple of words to describe your sound for someone unfamiliar?

A million miles an hour down a highway.

Remind me of how you met.

Me and Eddie met pretty early on in the hospital there when he was born. Isaac grew up a couple blocks away and Colter was a couple of miles away. We went to the same schools together. It's kind of crazy, actually – we've only ever been in one band. It's kind of like a marriage at this point.

How’d you make it from the middle school years to where you are right now?

Being in a band and being independent, you get to wear a lot of hats. We ended up learning stuff we would have never thought we would have had to learn. It was a love for music, and then it went into promoting shows and booking shows and the business side of things. The thing that stayed true through all of it is that we just love it so much and we'll do anything to be able to keep doing it. One of the best drugs you can have is creating a song and having it be special and be something bigger than what you set out to write. It's like you've almost surprised yourself, in a sense. That moment is the thing that you crave.

Tell me a little bit about what you all bring to the table.

When you're in something this long, everyone can really excel in their own thing. I don't think we could do it without each of the members for different reasons. I do the bulk of the songwriting. Eddie is super involved in the lighting, the live aspect, the whole show, the transitions of the show and the aesthetics for the promotion stuff. Colter is a super charismatic guy that kind of ties us all together — a great guitar player, super outgoing. We all have these special roles. Without one of us, it definitely wouldn’t work the way it is right now. I don't think we'd be a well oiled machine. I think it would feel like something's missing, if any of us weren't there.

What would you say has been your most memorable moment together?

The last hometown show in Minneapolis at the Fine Line was really special. After not being able to play for like a year, it was just good to be back home. When you play for the people that care about your music it reinvigorates you. Like, this is why I'm doing it. This makes sense. You kind of need those affirmations, with anything creative. You could drive yourself crazy if you're just in your room, in the studio, making music all day, and you're just seeing the interaction online.

Tell me about that relationship with the fans.

It's everything. I remember the dream at a young age was that I just wanted to create a song that's someone else's favorite song. I thought that would be so special because I always wanted to meet the band that wrote my favorite song. You forget how important music is to people. I have a different relationship with music because I make music. I feel like lots of people have such a powerful connection with music and that inherently helps with writing because you're like, people are caring about this. People take this stuff to heart and this becomes a part of their life. If you can be truthful in your writing and find that special spark in a song, it doesn't really matter if there's negativity about it, because that will happen. If you truly believe that this is great, you can stand behind it.

What would be your best piece of advice for other young musicians trying to make it in the Twin Cities?

I think you’ve just gotta love it. If you're in it for any other reason, it just won't be worth it. If you're just trying to make money, there's way easier ways to make money. But if you love it enough and stick with it, good things will happen.

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve received?

No one cares about it as much as you do. If you're pursuing something, sometimes you gotta be the one to run the ship for a while.

Dream collaboration?

Producer wise, it would be Brian Eno. Doing a song together, it would be The Killers.

Playing First Avenue is a Minnesota musician's dream. How’d you make that happen?

We had to work up the ranks of the other Minneapolis venues: 7th St., Fine Line, and then everything before that. I remember when we first got 7th St., that was the biggest thing ever. We were head over heels about that. We’ve worked really hard building the base in Minneapolis. You’ve got to love every step of the way and you’ve got to enjoy the journey.

Beyond the show in April, what's on the horizon?

The tour this fall, and then lots of new music coming out. A bunch of singles and a couple of music videos.

Guytano is set to play the Mainroom at First Avenue with Julia Wheaton on April 29. Grab tickets here.