In Conversation with Curtis Sittenfeld About "Romantic Comedy"

The Curtis Sittenfield literary universe (the CSLU!) is a rarefied place, built up through six novels and several New Yorker-worthy short stories, whose heroes—prep school girls, president’s wives, bestselling cookbook authors, and the occasional geologist from St. Paul—share a world that’s as detailed and realistic as our own. The latest addition to the CSLU is her new novel, Romantic Comedy, a romance set on a televised sketch comedy show that resembles SNL in everything but its name.

When I meet Sittenfeld at a Thai restaurant near the south Minneapolis neighborhood in which she’s lived for the past four years, it’s still full on winter, so she’s wearing her best Patagonia fleece and she’s protecting the Thai joint’s floor by carrying in the Yaktrax she was wearing over her shoes. She explains that she came up with a long list of fake SNL titles before landing on The Night Owl at the last possible second, which is referred to in her book as TNO for short. “I’m not even sure that ‘The Night Owl’ is that great,” she says. “But ‘TNO’ does what it needs to.”

She’s written books that don’t use real names (American Wife, inspired by Laura Bush) and books that do (Rodham, inspired by Hillary Clinton) and she’s come to the conclusion that readers find real names “incredibly distracting.” Her newest protagonist, Sally Milz, is a comedy writer from Kansas City, who graduated from Duke before working at TNO for more than a decade. (Prob just a coincidence that Sittenfeld is also a writer from the Midwest—she grew up in Cincinnati—who went to a fancy school—Stanford.) The premise is Milz is married to her job, until the show is hosted by Noah Brewster, a sexy, singer-songwriter bro. The book’s world, in the Sittenfeld manner, has been meticulously researched, and SNL-fans will find its attention to detail and behind-the-scenes group psychology especially thrilling. Sittenfeld says she loves researching her books, down to combing through the old prep school alumni magazines where she pilfers her characters’ names. “It’s obviously an elitist little habit,” she says. “But I want fiction that feels realistic—that’s not every writer’s goal.”

Your last novel was set in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton never marries Bill. Romantic Comedy is set in the world of Saturday Night Live–maybe a slight declination in prestige, but SNL is really one of the last monocultural things we have left. SNL and maybe the NFL?

I’m never going to write about the NFL, never.

I think you could. You seem to enjoy the research.

I think I could too, but I’m not going to!

Okay, but deep research has been a part of your process since your first novel, Prep.

In college, I was an intern at The Atlantic. One day, I was sent to research ticks for a fictional short story that was running. It blew my mind that anyone would do research for fiction. And now, it blows my mind that anyone wouldn’t, because it always makes it more interesting. You don’t know what you don’t know until you start doing research. And because fiction is fake, you have to overcompensate to make it real.

The first 100 pages are so thrilling—the reader is in an SNL writer’s head as she’s navigating sketches through a week in the life of the show—all the subtext of the interpersonal relationships in the writer’s room, the around the clock office politics. Are you a fan of the show?

In December 2019, I hadn’t watched SNL regularly for years, but there was a sketch I wanted to show my kids. I never found it, but it was a Christmas-related sketch. But looking made me think my kids are old enough to start watching SNL. Then the pandemic starts, and we’re watching recreationally. I did not perceive it as novel research, but I noticed the pattern, which other people have noticed, where these talented male writers or cast members start dating—and in some cases marrying—these gorgeous, super-talented, super-famous guest hosts, or musical guests.

Right. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

Oh right! 2019 was still pre-Kim.

Actually, it’s so funny, Kim and Pete—as I call them!—started dating as I was writing the book, and I thought, I wouldn’t have started after they had started dating, because I don’t think I wanted to write a Kardashian novel.

So how much research did you do?

The list will be in the acknowledgements, because in some cases, I borrowed real anecdotes. I probably read about eight memoirs by current or former cast members. I listened to a ton of podcasts. I read [Tom Shales’] oral history. Do you know that James Franco directed the documentary Saturday Night?

No.

Oh my god, pack up your shrimp and go watch it right now. And there’s an SNL YouTube channel, and they have these very short videos that are basically like, how the makeup department works, how the cue cards department works. And I did interview two people who worked on the show. One was a former assistant of Lorne’s, and one was a former writer.

How long were you immersed?

I wrote Romantic Comedy in like a year, which is actually faster than I usually do. Although I started a different book, and wrote 100 pages of it. It was almost like I had to go down the wrong path to quickly write Romantic Comedy. Rodham came out in May 2020, and people were sort of like, “What are you going to write next?” And I’d say something short and light and fun. And then, I started writing this other book and worked on it for six to eight months, and had the realization, this is not short, not light, and not fun.

The research for Romantic Comedy had to have been fun.

Doing the research for Romantic Comedy was such a pleasure. It would be me walking around in weather like this, listening to Mike Birbiglia’s podcast, or Marc Maron’s podcast. Do you know David Spade and Dana Carvey’s “Fly on the Wall”?

I’ve heard it’s funny.

It’s just like listening to people laugh, and it got me to laugh while it was two degrees out.

What was the most helpful source? Maybe like a memoir by a disgruntled former employee, like Jay Mohr’s?

Yeah, that one was a gold mine. It’s a gold mine because he’s unafraid to burn bridges and he might be the only person that that’s true for.

Your detailed understanding of the inner-workings of SNL’s world was so convincing.

I hope this doesn’t retroactively reduce your enjoyment, but I also borrowed some of the dynamic of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop where I went to grad school. You know, you’re in this rarified place, but once you have gotten inside, you’re equal to or lower than anyone else. Your status to the outside world and the status within this place are not the same thing. And I actually think that a lot of people who work at SNL feel a little bit miserable there. I think I made it a happier place, or I made Sally happier.

Yeah, she seems so proud to be working there.

Yeah, it’s like a really positive part of her identity. I actually think—which is also true of going to Iowa for grad school—a lot of people feel like it really negatively affected their confidence and messed with their head.

Another impressive aspect: to set your novel in the SNL world, you actually had to think up all these sketches, and you didn’t have a full SNL writers room to help you think of them all.

It’s funny, because when I’m sitting in a room by myself, I have this little office in my house, so that’s very different, it’s the opposite of their experience. So, I feel really free to try something, and it might not work. But I make up these rules for myself where—later, I can see in retrospect how I was almost kidding myself or making myself comfortable, and thereby tricking myself into moving forward, and not being overwhelmed—where I was like, I don’t think of myself as a super funny writer. I think if you’re not expecting comedy, I think my writing has a sense of humor, but if you went to it thinking, “This is going to be hilarious,” it’s not so hilarious. But I was like, that doesn’t matter. I’m essentially writing a drama in a comedic setting. I’m not writing a comedy. I’m not trying to prove with this book that I’m hilarious. I think it has to have a sense of humor, because you know the difference between a friend who’s a great laugher versus a friend who’s funny—those are actually two different categories. But I feel life is so often absurd and ridiculous, and literally, probably once every week or two, I’ll be in a situation, or I’ll hear about a situation, and I’ll say, “That sounds like a Saturday Night Live sketch.” So I just started writing those down.

So, you did start thinking like a sketch writer.

It was almost more like the natural way I think—I just took note of it and used it. It’s almost like if you went out to dinner or something, and you’re talking about some ridiculous situation you found yourself in, and someone else is like, “That sounds like an SNL skit,” under the table I’d be like, “Yes, it does.” But the dog Google searches sketch, I will say, my kids helped me with that one.

So did you grow up a fan? When was your favorite era?

Lorne will say that everyone thinks SNL’s funniest time is when they were in middle school or high school, but actually, I think that SNL’s funniest time is the Kate McKinnon/Aidy Bryant era. And I think it’s very much a gender thing. I think Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph are super, super funny, but when they were on the show, there was, sometimes, for me, an element of, “Oh my god, finally the women are stars, the women are getting the attention.” And the thing that was really beautiful to me about Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon’s time was that it didn’t feel at all self-conscious or overcompensating. It just felt like they’re so funny and they’re so talented.

I know you’ve had protagonists that have been close to your identity before, but Sally, the protagonist of Romantic Comedy is a writer. It felt personal when she said, “I write from a place of confusion, I’m making it up as I go along.” Like maybe this was a philosophy from your real life.

You’re right. Although, it’s not like I’m making it up as I go along. It’s more like, this is a phenomenon in life that confuses me, and so I will write about it. Does that distinction make sense?

Okay. Like it’s intriguing enough to you—if you keep thinking about it, if it’s multifaceted enough, you’re fascinated, and it will inspire you to write.

Like this celebrity is really interesting to me, and I kind of like them but I kind of don’t like them. Or the confusion of when you find out an artist you like is a bad person, are you then supposed to not listen to their music? But what if you’re in your car by yourself? Do you change the station? I think there’s questions we all have, and probably the thing that makes me a writer is it feels natural and normal for me to explore those questions through fiction.

I’ve never felt so much sympathy for a Duke grad, I guess.

[Laughs] That should be a jacket blurb.

At one point, Sally says, “plainly expressing what you thought were broad topics is significantly harder than writing fiction between imaginary characters.” There are moments where the perfect witty comeback occurs to her too late—I definitely empathized with that. In that way maybe we’re all writers.

Almost by definition, you have to be a writer to tell a story, so there’s no person telling a story who’s not a writer. But are stories disproportionately told by neurotic people? [Laughs] Can you answer that question?

She’s a comedy writer, but Sally’s worldview seems both kinder and more PC than some of your earlier characters. But I do think it’s ballsy that you set a romantic comedy amongst COVID and BLM protests. That’s not PC.

That’s interesting. By the time that I started writing, in 2021, it was almost like, I was already writing in the recent past.

I found it to be honest—of course romance happened in the middle of the plague. And by 2021, it feels like the heat had come down enough to be honest that this kind of stuff had happened.

Well, no, it’s almost more like the opposite. It wasn’t clear how long BLM was a social focal point. And the answer to that depends on who you are. I think some people are like, “Oh, yeah, remember when I briefly posted something on social media,” and other people, it’s a way of life. Sometimes people will be like, “Why did you set it during COVID?” I set it in 2020 because 2020 was actually the recent past. I wanted to grapple with the way these huge external circumstances had a personal effect, and for some of us, changed our priorities. It does seem like maybe your point of view has grown kinder in the last 15 years.

You feel like the sensibility of Romantic Comedy is kinder than my other books?

I think maybe. Or maybe as another character says to Sally, you put up a tough front, but you’re kinder than you give yourself credit for.

I think that is something that I grapple with. I have to preface this by saying I think I am brutally judgmental about myself. I hope I’m more judgmental about myself than other people. But if I make an observation about another person, and it’s unflattering and sincere, what do I do with that? Do I suppress it in my brain? Do I let my brain think about it but not put it into words? Or do I put it into words?

Especially if it’s coming from a character. You’d never say, “wow Steve is wearing an ugly sweater” directly to me. But your character in a book might, to herself. But Sally doesn’t really.

Sittenfeld's latest novel is available April 4.

In some ways, I think fiction has to go for it. Otherwise, what’s the point? Especially if it’s not super plotty fiction, like it’s not a murder mystery. If it doesn’t reflect the way people are, the way people think, the true emotions that people have, including the unflattering or the unlikeable or unkind ones, what’s the point? And in some ways, sometimes people will be like, “Why do you follow your characters into the bathroom, into bed?” Partly because you probably can’t really do that. If you’re writing a profile of someone, you’re not going to talk about their sex habits unless they volunteer it. You have to get at the stuff that only fiction can give you if you’re going to give it any urgency or justification. I don’t want to read super polite novels.

By definition a romantic comedy has to have a romantic ending, right? It also has to be funny, and it can’t be so cheesy that you’re going to be Hallmark Channeled.

This is something I have to confess I did not know until recently—there’s a publishing category of book that’s called a romantic comedy, and I think that this fits into it? When I called it Romantic Comedy, I meant in reference to movies. But actually, books that are romantic or about finding love are now called romantic comedies. Just a little heads up.

Okay, so who is your fantasy hunk based on? I was thinking of Bradley Cooper in a Star is Born. Or like a younger Springsteen? Because as your husband said when you wrote about a Taylor Swift concert for the New Yorker: “singer songwriters don’t sell out stadiums.”

That’s not quite true.

Well, maybe Ed Sheeran, but he’s a ginger.

It’s so funny that you’re like, “Ed Sheeran, but he’s a ginger.” I don’t think that Noah has a one-to-one real-world counterpart. I think he’s his own magnificent person. I think he’s influenced by—I mean, do you want me to tell you some of the people?

Yes.

I will tell you: Ed Sheeran, John Legend, John Mayer. My children are not Ed Sheeran fans. Whenever he comes on the radio they’re like, “Please change it, please change it,” and I say, “Let a middle-aged woman have her pleasures.” To make fun of me, my children gave me an Ed Sheeran prayer candle for Christmas. And I do pray to it. By the way, do you know who sings “Alien in Minneapolis”?

J. S. Ondara.

I love that song.

Do you feel like you are an alien in Minneapolis?

Yes. It’s kind of a mindset.

You’ve been here how long now?

Four and a half years. On the whole, people have been very nice.

Do you think you’re ready to write about a regular ol’ Minnesotan yet?

I like to write educated, cranky, Midwestern women who have an edge. In some ways, our pop culture doesn’t think that exists. It thinks that if you live in the Midwest, you are this maybe genuinely nice, or fakely nice, hotdish maker. I have no relationship to that caricature. That’s totally unrecognizable to me.

In your first novel, the one set in an elite boarding school, you did write that nice isn’t a cultural value out East.

I think Midwesterners are often portrayed as being intellectually soft, or not sharp, or not observant, in a way that is really false. I have lots of friends who have an edge, in a good way, who are Midwesterners. I think that’s what I want to see. But also, I think that I should ask myself, and other people would ask me, why I was writing from perspectives that are not my own. I do think that’s a question that gets asked more. But there’s this misunderstanding that fiction writers are told not to write outside their own perspective right now, which I don’t think is true. I think if you are writing outside your perspective, you’re expected to do it thoroughly and well, and to be able to explain why you did. I think that applies to me.

Sally does have anxiety about the younger writers coming up behind her on the show.

She’s almost more like, “I fought to get sketches on the air about sexism toward women,” and then the generation behind her is like, “Gender is a social construct,” and she’s like, “Wait, what?”

Do you have any anxiety about the generation of readers and writers coming up behind you?

Of course I have that anxiety. And it sounds kind of absurd, but I would say I try to exist as the person I am. I don’t want to pretend I’m younger than I am. But also, a lot of times, if I make some declaration of my own opinion, I immediately think to myself, “Do I really think that? Do I agree with that?” if I said to you, “This is what I think about gender in 2023,” I feel like I would immediately disagree with my own statement. There’s almost nothing that I would feel comfortable standing by. Whereas, if there’s characters thinking about these things, they can think about it in a nuanced way. They can leave it unresolved. They’re not really having an argument where they’re trying to prove something. They’re just saying this stuff.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.