In Conversation: Chef Yia Vang

When James Beard–finalist chef Yia Vang invites you to go on a literal wild goose chase, you go. That’s how I find myself sitting in a bunker with a 12-gauge shotgun, in a windblown prairie covered in goose decoys somewhere outside of Fergus Falls. As far as goose hunting goes, it’s actually kind of luxurious—the underground bunker from which our guides are enthusiastically calling in the geese, is dug into a hill like an elaborate WWI trench. With a couple of electric heaters built into the walls, it’s nearly toasty down here. And if you get the shivers, there’s actual French toast (and hot coffee) available. Honestly, it feels almost feels like cheating at hunting.

“It’s TV magic,” explains Vang. “Everything is fake!”

Vang is here with a busy, swarming crew of cameramen, set coordinators, and sound guys filming the latest episode of Feral, his new show produced by Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content, which debuted on the Outdoor Channel just after Thanksgiving. The be-camouflaged showrunner, Hayden Mauk, looking like a general in his tall black rubber boots and his little Outdoor Research desert cap, is laying in the cut just off camera, directing Vang and his local guides through the beats of their various scenes. This crew already has 15 episodes under their belt, and whether they’re stalking python in the Florida Everglades, axis deer in Texas, or Canadian geese in Fergus, the format is the same: The locals take Vang out into the field and show him their favorite techniques, and then, whether the hunt is successful or not (TV magic), Vang cooks up their quarry, usually right out in the field, or, in this case, on the griddle that was used for the French toast.

Vang is a big Hmong dude, with a bald head and a Thelonious Monk style underbeard atop his sturdy body. His backstory is inspiring—he was born in the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand before emigrating to the U.S. at the age of 5 with his parents, coming of age in the rural areas of central Pennsylvania and Wisconsin before moving to the Twin Cities in his early 20s. His ursine warmth and jocular energy translate pretty darn adorably on camera—no doubt that’s why he’s become a bona fide TV personality, with his own TPT show, Relish, as well as starring in a memorable ep of The Iron Chef before landing Feral. He’s had a big couple of years in the kitchen as well—Union Hmong Kitchen, his popular food truck outside of Sociable Cider Works has evolved into a James Beard–nominated restaurant in the North Loop’s Graze Food Hall.

Between pot shots, we talk about bridging the city-rural divide, representing his culture on screen, and why it’s been so challenging to open Vinai, the fancy Hmong restaurant he’s been hyping for years.

Trifecta

Three things about Yia Vang

Vang’s tri-tip steak with his signature Tiger Bite sauce made the cover of Bon Appétit’s May 2020 issue. Vang’s parents are still involved with both Union and Vinai catering. “They just made 250 steamed buns for Vinai’s Thanksgiving kit.” In 2021, Vang became a U.S. citizen—the last of seven siblings to do so.

× Expand Yia Vang

I know you grew up in rural Wisconsin, but you’ve always seemed like a city guy to me. Yet on Feral, you’re relating so well to these rural hunting guides and they're relating to you.

I consider myself a country kid who had to live in the city. When this show was first presented to me, I said, “wait, we're going to go into the woods, hunt and kill animals and then we're going to cook them up?” I'm like, this show is so Hmong it's not even funny. I'm doing everything that my parents and their parents have been doing. One of the greatest strengths of the Hmong people is their ability to adapt to any culture that was around them because they had to do that for the sake of survival.

Because they're a nomadic tribe?

Yeah. To survive, you have to adapt. That's what my parents did when they came to America. Growing up out in the east coast in Pennsylvania, all our neighbors were white—Amish and Mennonites—and we connected with them over food. That’s what the show is about. Hmong people are natural hunters and foragers, that's what our people are doing for generations and generations. Trace it back to 7,000 years ago in the foothills of the Yellow River and what's now known as Southern China, our people are from that area.

I listened to an episode of your podcast Hmonglish, and your guest, the professor Lee Pao Xiong, mentions that after Suni Lee won the gold medal and was given her parade, she addressed the crowd in English instead of in Hmong, and there was some blowback to that.

Yeah, she was born [in Minnesota].

So you speak Hmong yourself, but Suni’s generation, the one just after yours, has maybe lost some of their cultural identity. And I think in some of the places you’ve traveled to for the show, there may be similar feelings about the pace of cultural change. Can you relate?

I guess I haven't really thought much about that part. But if I go in with my own prejudice because we're in the backwoods of whatever ‘ville, and I'm just, like, “Dang, man, I bet you they just see the Asian guy and are like oh, is he Chinese?” Right away, I go in with my own insecurities. The best thing that I can do is think through that the morning before. Because dude, if you have two people that are coming in that are scared of each other, nothing's going to happen. I’d rather go in there going, “Hey man, I want to get to know you and the ways that you do this.” I grew up fishing, hunting, but not to the level of passion some of these guests have. So I think one of the biggest things is just listening to people. They want to mitigate some of these nuisance animals so that they can protect the land and the ecosystem because they want their kids and their kids' kids to be able to enjoy it.

To take care of these cultural traditions and pass them on.

That's so Hmong, it's not even funny. Think about that, one generation sacrificing something to give for the next generation to have so they can do it, and then some of them pick it up. That's what my grandparents did, that's what my parents did, and that's why I'm sitting here in America being able to do this. Dude, I'm a line cook, you know what I'm saying? I started out peeling potatoes or working on the line. If you would've told me, I don't know, 10 years ago, like, “Hey, dude, you're going to have your own show…”

Where were you 10 years ago?

Just graduated college and I was moving up to the Twin Cities From La Crosse for grad school. I came up here and I got a job as a manager for a catering group.

And then you moved on to other restaurants from there?

A little bit. But I ended up at Bethlehem Baptist Church as basically the church lunch lady. It’s a 4,000-person predominantly white church downtown Minneapolis. But I got a chance to meet one of the pastors there, Ming-Jinn Tong, who has become one of my closest friends. I asked, “Hey, what can we do to help to bring community in this church?” And it was through the kitchen. I ran the kitchen for a few years and then hopped onto the restaurant circuit. And then I thought I was done. I was like, I don't want to do this because I know that this is not good for my health.

The hours, the partying, the eating?

Yeah. That's not what I wanted to do. But inside I had this urge. Like, man, I love this, this is all I know. When I grab a knife and a cutting board, when I walk through farmer's market and I see ingredients, my brain just never stops. So I was, like, well, if I do this, I want to know my why. And I think in pursuit of my why literally brought me back to my mom and dad's table.

So until 2015 when you started Union you were just working in other people’s kitchens?

Yeah. Because it was almost like in this guilt/dependence of, like, well, you screwed your life.

What did you say: guilt/dependence?

Yeah. It's like a guilt/dependence thing for me. Because I didn't have the good grades that mom and dad wanted me to have. I wasn’t going to get that great job. So what's really interesting to me about kitchen people is we're a group that always feels like we're the leftovers. It’s that indie music mentality where it's like, nobody needs to know us, we know us and we're cool with it. That part made sense to me. While my parents saying, we want you to have a good education. I never knew like, why do you care about me having a good education?

Because they weren't college educated themselves? Your dad was a soldier and a war hero and your mom was a war survivor.

Yeah. But I didn't understand that until I got back to their table, eating the foods that I always loved, but I always denied.

And how old were you when that happened?

That was my 20s. Right out of college, you're trying to have this progressive, independent mentality. And I tell people, you run so far from who you are that you actually run in a circle back to it.

You’ve written movingly about how much you look up to your father, who was a war hero in Laos, while noting that you weren’t ever that macho yourself. You couldn’t ride a bike, and you weren’t a great baseball player growing up or whatever. And now, you aren’t really a master hunter, you know what I mean? But you're open to learning about it, and your talents shine in the second half of the show, when you’re cooking.

When the producers and I first went through the show, I don't think we knew exactly what was happening. Our first episode was in Destin, Florida. You have to scuba down 120 and 150 feet to spear the lionfish and I don't know how to swim. I'm definitely not scuba certified. When I got into the water to snorkel, I was deathly afraid. I was on this little floaty board, and I'm, like, oh, my gosh, I have no idea what I'm doing. And I just embraced the suck. It's like, dude, you're not going to know what you're doing, but the guides that I’m with are incredible—this is what they do for their job, and they were so graceful to me. When I got in the water with this guide Alex [Fogg], he's a pro swimmer scuba guy, and he's just, like, “yeah, man, no matter what happens, I got you. I'm not going to anything happen at you.” And I was just, like, okay, cool. I just believed that. But then we got to the cooking part where I just felt comfortable. I joked about like, man, I was made for the land not the sea.

You're a humble dude now, but was that always the case? Did you embrace the suck as a kid?

I just wanted to belong. That's it. I wanted to fit in as a kid. We grew up around predominantly white communities.

You’re a big dude. Did your size help with navigating that at all?

No. So it was really funny, too, because to the Hmong kids, I stuck out like a sore thumb, I was a big guy. But to the white kids, I wasn't white. So I felt like I straddled two cultures.

Did it feel like you were always trying to win both groups over?

Yeah. Completely. But I never thought about that until I got older. Really, as I think about it now, it's this idea of, like, I want to belong. And I know what it feels like to not belong to a tribe or to a group. Again, to the Hmong people, I was the oddball because I was bigger than everyone. To the white people, I wasn't white. So knowing what it feels like to want to belong—it's about redemption, right? So with people that I meet, I want them to feel like they belong. Because I know what it feels like to be out in the cold like that.

But do you feel the competitive fire? How does that express itself in your life?

I think I compete with me, you know what I'm saying? Hey, how can I do this better? I know that when you're on TV on one of these game shows, you got to play the game. But with other restaurants or other people, I understand we're all on our own journeys. So for me, Hill Tribe is our big company and our foundational values are based on this idea about moving forward together. And that comes from the story of how my dad escaped Laos. After the word came down that the US has pulled out and there's no more US support, all the Hmong military guys left to go back to their village to get everyone out. And I said, dad, what did you do? And he goes, well, I had military training and I had a compass. So I took the compass and I pointed it south and I started walking into the jungle. And I'm, like, well, what happened? He goes, well, everyone just followed him because they knew that he had the military training. So for months and months, they went through the jungle and it was, like, you move a little bit, you get quiet, you camp down. And then they came to the Mekong River. I'm like, what'd you do when you got through the river? He goes, well, we found some bamboos, roped them together and floated across the river. And some of us made it, some of us didn't. When I heard that there was this thing inside of me that says, man, I want that tenacity, I want to be able to do that. That’s our anthem, in everything we do: if a project comes to us, well, is this helping us move forward? And are we moving forward together?

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Yia Vang Yia Vang Family Yia Vang, bottom right, pictured with his family at the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand, where Vang was born.

You’ve been on TV for a while now: Iron Chef, Food Network, Good Morning America. Do you feel a responsibility that comes with that kind of visibility?

Yeah. What's really cool is there are Hmong moms that stop me at the grocery store to say, “hey my boy watched you on Iron Chef and he said, mom, I could be like that.” I'm not saying this to pat myself on the back, but it didn't hit me until then.

People are looking up to you, like they looked up to your dad.

Yeah. And I hadn't thought about that.

It sounds like you're humble enough that you didn't want to think about it.

No, because it's not worthwhile. I know that there are people out there that would chase these things and you get lost chasing it. It’s not like when we got nominated for the Beard, it didn't process in my head. It took me two or three days until it hit me where I'm, like, whoa, what just happened here? And then when some of the national stuff hit and it started getting bigger, that's when I started realizing, like, oh, wow. Because people kept saying, oh, you're the ambassador for this. I think we just got nominated for the Beard, and there were a few local writers and they said some things like, oh, “this decision is very odd, Yia doesn't have his own restaurant, what's going on?” And I'll be very honest, that hurt me. I'm, like oh, interesting, we're not real, what we're doing is not real. We freaking went through the pandemic—that wasn't real?

Wasn’t Union open when you were nominated?

Oh, it was, but it's not a real restaurant though, right?

Oh okay. You were getting flack for the type of restaurant it was.

It was in a food hall and there wasn't a wine program. They could understand the nomination if Vinai was open, but Vinai’s having trouble with money, and it hasn’t opened. So there are some people that are, like, why him? And when I heard that I was like, wait, so we're not legit? And it really hurt. The whole James Beard thing, I don't think my mom and dad know what it means, whatever. But I know my sister called my mom and said something because my mom called and said, hey, I just want to say congratulations, I'm really proud of you. And I was like, oh, thanks mom. And then she got quiet and said, I want to tell you something about me that I've never told you. When I was a little girl in Laos, it was really bad—the killings, the murders, the suffering, the pain. And she said, every morning I would cry to God and say out of mercy, would you let me die? And one morning I felt His spirit inside of me that said, I'm not going to let you die, I'm going to let you live because I have great plans for your kids. And she was on the phone with me and she's crying and she said, and when I heard that you got this award, I knew that this is why I went through all that. So, man, I know that all these accolades that come, it's not me, it's for them. I'm merely a reflection of them. Man, just being nominated for one of the best chefs in the country, I offer that to them. And man, we get to make really fun TV shows, but I do it remembering who they are and how I would want to reflect myself. So if I go to Florida and I walk into a dude’s area and he's got a Confederate flag and a Don't Tread on Me flag out there, I know that, hey, at the end of the day, this is still a person, I don't know their story, but what would mom and dad want me to do right now? And that's my drive, man.

Sometimes we see flashes of your frustration with the microaggressions that come with being a minority in this food world. There was the essay you wrote about being asked to make a vegan sausage.

To me, that wasn't even about me, that was about protecting my dad's legacy. For someone to get mad at me and say, well, why don't you just change [your recipe]? I'm like, well, you don't understand why I don't want to change it. And it's nothing against the vegan people. But I'm just saying, before you ask somebody from a different culture to change the way they do their food so that it better complements your taste…because it is taste, right? It’s not a medical thing.

Wasn't there a time in your life when in fact you weren't doing everything to honor your parents in your cooking? When you were trying to get away from the cooking you grew up with?

I live in two worlds. One world says, “be independent, progressive, think for yourself—it's about you: how are you feeling, take care of you, value yourself.” And then I live in this other world where everything you do reflects on your people. Like, if I go and really screw up bad, it’s not going to be Yia did this, it’s gonna be Yia the Hmong chef did this. It's like with Suni: like, oh, well, you won, you’re the greatest in the world, but still, kid, you still can't speak Hmong? Are you even really one of us? We have this thing I jokingly call Hmong Facebook. It’s like Black Twitter, right? The moment you get into Hmong Facebook, man, there's drama!

So what hurts more—being criticized for not offering vegan sausage, or for your food not being Hmong enough to the Hmong?

Both hurt. But I've learned how to overlook [the latter] by bringing it back to my parents. Like, mom, dad, this is how we're doing our food. They have always been like “that's awesome.” My brother's mother-in-law, she’s an incredible cook, and I remember she said to me, “son, don't care about those critics, you guys are the next generation.”

Your booth at the State Fair was a massive success this year. Your Hmong cooking obviously has mass appeal.

I did my research. If you look at it, the Hmong people been in Minnesota since '75, so it's almost 50 years. And I said we are the first Hmong food vendor in here, and it took nearly 50 years. And I'm not knocking the Minnesota State Fair, it was just something that wasn't on their radar. But I love being here for the fact that there's probably a family in Alexandria that has never heard of Hmong people, has never heard of Hmong food, has no idea. And the State Fair's a different beast, dude. There’s like State Fair royalty. You get there, it's like, you don't mess with Sweet Martha’s.

Your lines were just as long!

Thank you so much. One of the things I was excited about was being able to showcase Hmong food and culture to people outside the Twin Cities. To me, that meant a lot more. These people from rural areas like meat and potatoes, right? And if you look at Hmong food, it's meat and potatoes. Let's exchange potato for rice, but it's there. For people who aren't familiar with Hmong food, they’re like, well, is it weird? Well, is chicken weird to you? Because we eat chicken. Is beef weird to you? We eat beef. Pork is a huge part of our diet—is pork weird to you? I think that's what I love about food as a common denominator: we're not as weird and strange as we think we make it in our heads. And I know that there are places that white people won't go, but it's okay for me to go into that place and introduce myself, and introduce our food. That's how I feel about Feral. I know that the dude from the Everglades with the Don’t Tread On Me hat isn’t going to come up to the Twin Cities and meet up with me. But this show has made it possible for me to go to them. And when I speak to young Hmong people, I'm like, we are here waiting for the majority culture to dub us worthy when we have this ability to go and get it ourselves. Our parents, our grandparents never had that ability, they had to wait to be given permission to be able to do whatever they wanted to do. And because of their sacrifices and going through that suffering and pain, we grew up in a country where if you want it, you can go get it. We have the ability to be leaders.

But you’ve struggled to open an actual brick and mortar version of Vinai, your upscale Hmong restaurant concept? What’s the hold up?

I don't think there's a hold up, I mean, we're going through this process with it, but we’ve had financial issues. I've learned, too, that to make things work, you got to play the game a little bit, right? When I was younger, it was, like, F the system. And it's like, yeah, but you have to play the game. My problem is—especially working with our CFO and CEO—my problem is that I'm just like, dude, let's just do this, I don't care. And they're like, well, we're also a business, so we have to make this work money-wise. I tell them don’t let me make decisions financially for our company because I'm horrible at it, because I just go with my heart.

And when I think of Vinai, I don't like calling it “fine dining” or “elevated Hmong food” because it is built on the backs of the food that we ate as Hmong kids growing up, because that food never got respected because it wasn't your French or Italian food, right? I think that we get to introduce this food to people. So I always say, this food, it's always been great, but it's never been respected. But with our restaurant and with that James Beard tag on it, we can get the country to look at us and go, oh, I guess you guys are doing something. And in that moment, we can talk about our fermented mustard greens and why they’re so important to me and why it's so good. And let me tell you about these steamed buns my mom makes that people go gaga over, which I grew up eating. We want to maybe put it on a nicer plate. So it's taking the things that I've learned, that I can forage for or I can glean from, and then saying, how do I take that and bring it back to our people, our family, and build from that? Because if I learn all these things and I keep it to myself, it means nothing to me. But if you're able to bring it back to the group and say, hey, let's show them that we can play on their level and we can do it just as good or even better, that’s the edge my dad has given me.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.