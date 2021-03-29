Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh Immersive Van Gogh Minneapolis

Ever wanted to know what it would feel like to step inside Vincent Van Gogh’s mind? The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is coming to Minneapolis, where you can enjoy the brilliance of Van Gogh firsthand.

Opening Aug. 2 and running through Sept. 29, 2021, the exhibit will feature 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video, and 90,000,000 pixels to create an experience that completely immerses you in some of Van Gogh’s creations. Classic pieces will be featured throughout, including Starry Night, Sunflowers, The Bedroom, and more.

The location of the Van Gogh exhibit has not been announced yet, but event organizers tease the experience will take place in a “historic venue in the heart of Minneapolis.” Each installation of the exhibit seeks to highlight the unique spaces of the city it occupies, and promises transportation into the world of Van Gogh’s paintings from the moment of entrance.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will also be COVID-safe, with multiple precautions in place to ensure that people are able to socially-distance while enjoying the experience. At the Toronto installation, over 170,000 visitors saw the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and not a single case of COVID-19 was traced back to it.

Presale tickets are on sale now with the access code MIN21ART. You can check out the online Van Gogh gift shop to curb the wait until August.