Icehouse Releases Live Compilation Album

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Icehouse

For a concert-starved Minneapolis, Icehouse’s large outdoor courtyard was a blessing for the summer of 2020. The venue held distanced, masked, COVID-safe shows from June through early November, persisting even through autumn snowstorms to keep live music well, alive. But with cold weather ushering music fans off patios and back into living rooms, Icehouse has released a live album to sustain listeners—spiritually—and themselves—financially—through an especially bleak midwinter. Icehouse Live Series, Vol. 1 is an 18-track collection featuring live recordings from the venue over the past eight years.

The album was compiled and produced by Ryan Mach, a producer and engineer who works at Icehouse and plays music with Har Mar Superstar, Heart Bones, and others. The tracks were selected off of hard drives of Icehouse shows (the venue has recorded almost all of its 300 to 400 shows per year). It’s an excellent sampling of eight years at a venue whose expansive lineups have been just as likely to feature Americana as hip hop, nouveau funk as country blues.

Many Twin Cities artists donated tracks to Icehouse Live Series, in a tribute to the Twin Cities music scene akin to that of the First Love Project, released last month to raise funds for First Avenue. Lady Midnight, Greg Grease, PaviElle, Marijuana Deathsquads, the Cloak Ox, Fat Kid Wednesdays, David Huckfelt, Dusty Heart, Zebulon Pike, Erik Koskinen, and Halloween, Alaska are all featured on the album.

The drummer JT Bates helped put the recordings together, and plays on a number of its tracks, including “Scarface at the Louvre,” a collaboration with Martin Dosh. Sound engineer Alex Proctor also helped assemble the album.

Outdoor summer shows helped keep Icehouse afloat through 2020, but they came with their own cost: the venue had to purchase new PA equipment for the patio. Proceeds from the Icehouse Live Series will help to pay for that equipment and fund livestream concerts in the coming months. Funding from the new stimulus package and Save Our Stages Act is on the horizon, too, but in a year that has devastated music venues, revenue through the stuck-at-home winter is essential.

And the music doesn’t stop there. With thousands of tracks in the archives, Icehouse promises that Vol. 1 is only the first in a series of live albums to come. Check it out only on Bandcamp, at a minimum donation of $10.