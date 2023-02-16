Taking a Polar Plunge

× Expand swimming group, Night Water Butterflies

It’s December 28, and the ferocious Christmas blizzard of 2022 is old news by now. With temps at a balmy 34 degrees, the snowbanks are melting steadily onto the sidewalks, and the air feels downright tropical—relatively speaking. That is, until I find myself standing chest-deep in Cedar Lake, my feet numb against the lake’s sandy bottom.

If you think I’m brave, consider the lady standing next to me, Sveta Vold. As I freeze, she stands calmly near the rim of the ice hole, dressed in an elegant flutter-sleeve swimsuit. Vold moved to Minnesota in 2011 and seeded a local ice-swimming community almost immediately. Back then, she would scrape together a few hardy friends to swim. A decade later, her Facebook group, Night Water Butterflies, has grown to 1.5K members, many of whom regularly dip in Cedar Lake, Lake Harriet, and other area winter swimming holes.

Vold is at home in the cold. She was raised in a small Belarusian town and often fetched firewood for her family in the winter.

“I was too lazy to put boots on,” she says with a laugh. “It became a habit.”

She has even winter camped in Siberia in negative-20-degree weather. To balance the elements, perhaps, she’s a firefighter. Her captain often brings her crew for an ice dip on New Year’s Day. She outlasts them all.

Vold’s comfort zone is a 15-to-20-minute dip, but she continues to build her endurance, sometimes staying in up to 45 minutes.

“Your body remembers,” says Vold. “It’s like when you hike a mountain—you have muscle memory.”

She regularly posts photos of her swims on Facebook and Instagram. Many are from Cedar Lake, her favorite spot, where it’s not crowded. (“Harriet is like a zoo.”) Others are wild swims, like in a snowy creek during a fat-bike ride. On Christmas Eve, she swam in Lake Superior, submerging herself in its frigid slush as a barge cruised by.

It all seems a little intimidating, but the ice-swimming community is welcoming and supportive. People of all ages, body types, and experience levels partake, and everyone has their own style.

“One girl screams every time she goes in the water,” Vold says with a laugh.

The trick, she says, is understanding your sensitivities and limits—and leaving your ego behind. She’s swum with men who, determined to prove themselves, stay in the lake until their whole bodies are quaking.

For a few seconds, my mind goes blank. My breathing quickens and gets shallow as the freezing water crushes against my chest.

“It’s very tricky to say, ‘Hey, guy, you’re done,’” she says.

In recent years, Wim Hof, the Dutch “Iceman” known for his method of controlled breathing during cold exposure, has skyrocketed in popularity, and ice swimming has taken off in many chilly countries. In Finland, for example, where it has long been a tradition, it’s seeing a resurgence among young people.

Like many ice swimmers, Vold does it partly for the health benefits. Since she started swimming regularly, she vows she never gets sick. And a growing body of research supports the idea that regular ice swimmers are, indeed, more resistant to some illnesses and infections. Studies on the mental health benefits of ice swimming are slimmer, but they suggest that cold-water exposure can help improve mood and well-being and potentially even alleviate anxiety and depression.

All of these perks, of course, are hard-won. Before I get in the water, I ask Vold for advice. It’s key, she says, to submerge your whole torso and breathe deeply, expanding your lungs. Like endurance sports, it’s a mental game.

I step gingerly down the ladder and find my footing on the lake bed. For a few seconds, my mind goes blank. My breathing quickens and gets shallow as the freezing water crushes against my chest. My skin feels brittle. For a second, I think it may shatter off me like a sheet of frozen glass.

As the primal thoughts my brain concocts in an effort to protect my body cruise by, I hear Vold’s refrain in my head: “It’s a mental game.” A minute in, I’m steady, cold but oddly calm, sending great drafts of air through my lungs. Above all else, I’m absolutely tethered to the moment, fully present in mind and body.

In the end, it’s my feet that break me. Even with a layer of protection from my neoprene booties, my metatarsals ache. I clamber back up the ladder and dress hastily. Vold stays in for another few minutes and then follows me—she has plans in Burnsville, so we part. She’ll be back here for a candlelight dip on New Year’s Eve.

I drive home with the heat on full blast. By now, the shivers have subsided. To truly benefit from ice swimming, Vold says, I’d need to do it regularly. Makes sense. But even now, as my blood slows its frantic course through my veins, I feel a certain lightness, like I’m levitating a few inches above the car seat.

“I’m happy all the time,” Vold had said as she toweled off. “It’s really worked for me. Maybe not for everybody—but for me.”

With my levitating right out my car window only prevented by my seat belt, I can see why.